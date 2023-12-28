Bonds Catch Up To Stock Rally On Auction Demand: Markets Wrap

Australian and New Zealand bonds advanced, wiping more than five basis points from the two countries’ 10-year yields. The gains followed upward moves in Treasuries that pushed the yield on five- to 30-year maturities at least 10 basis points lower on Wednesday — levels that broadly held in early Thursday trading. The 10-year yield fell to 3.79%, a level not seen since July. The mood was also felt in Germany, where yields of the same maturity struck a fresh 2023 low.