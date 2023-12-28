Bonds Catch Up To Stock Rally On Auction Demand: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- A global bond rally spread to Asia Thursday as investors positioned for anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Australian and New Zealand bonds advanced, wiping more than five basis points from the two countries’ 10-year yields. The gains followed upward moves in Treasuries that pushed the yield on five- to 30-year maturities at least 10 basis points lower on Wednesday — levels that broadly held in early Thursday trading. The 10-year yield fell to 3.79%, a level not seen since July. The mood was also felt in Germany, where yields of the same maturity struck a fresh 2023 low.
The uplift was helped along by bumper demand for five-year Treasury notes on Wednesday, which itself followed strong appetite for a two-year note auction on Tuesday. Demand for the paper is a sign investors want to lock in attractive yields prior to expected Fed cuts.
“Treasuries traded like the sellers had already closed up shop while the buyers lingered behind,” William O’Donnell, managing director at Citigroup Global Markets, said on Wednesday. “Buyers took the first two auctions on the fly and never looked back despite sharply lower spot and forward yields.”
Currency markets were muted in early Thursday trading with the Australian dollar holding on to Wednesday gains, when it touched the highest level since July relative to the greenback. The yen extended a rally over the past week to trade around 141 per dollar.
In the equity market, Japanese shares and Hong Kong equity futures edged lower, while Australian shares rose to trade within 1% of a fresh record.
US futures were little changed early Thursday after a small Wednesday gain for the S&P 500 placed the US gauge just 0.3% from a new record — a feat achieved in the session by the Nasdaq 100 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The gains, however, have drawn concerns the market may be reaching overbought levels and warnings about overly dovish bets for Fed cuts.
“The major indices are supported by positive short-term momentum as they come into year-end,” Katie Stockton, managing partner of Fairlead Strategies LLC, wrote in a note Wednesday. “Short-term overbought conditions have yet to yield any concerning downturns.”
Traders have stepped up bets on rate cuts as early as March, according to Fed swaps pricing. That view has gained momentum since policymakers updated their forecasts this month to show they expect to reduce rates at a stronger pace than indicated in their previous projections.
As the bond market rallied, new signs of volatility began to appear in the market for overnight repurchase agreements.
Repos traded as high as 5.53% before closing at 5.32% on Tuesday, according to Curvature Securities. The last time the repo market moved at all around year-end was in 2018, when it spiked more than 3 percentage points to 6%. One obvious trigger for the swings is the the Fed’s continued push to remove liquidity from the financial system.
In Asia, Japan industrial output slowed less than expected in November. Other data on the docket for release includes trade data for Hong Kong and Thailand, and the November budget balance for the Philippines.
In corporate news, Apple Inc. won a court ruling temporarily pausing a US sales ban on its newest smartwatches. The New York Times Co. sued Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI Inc. for the use of content to help develop artificial intelligence services. Shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd AG said it will keep its vessels away from the Red Sea even after the launch of a US-led taskforce to protect the key trade route.
Oil retreated from its highest close in almost a month as key technical gauges flashed weakness amid thin holiday trading. Gold edged higher.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin inched higher, trading above $43,000 amid renewed speculation that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is getting close to approving an exchange-traded fund investing directly in the biggest token.
Key events this week:
- Japan industrial production, retail sales, Thursday
- US wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- UK Nationwide house prices, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:11 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.4%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.1109
- The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 141.32 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1421 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $43,490.81
- Ether rose 1.2% to $2,390.4
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.81%
- Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.590%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.92%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,080.56 an ounce
