Asia Stocks Advance As US Peers Hover Near Record
Track the global equity, currency and commodity markets here
(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia rose after gains in US stocks pushed the S&P 500 to within a whisker of its record high as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as early as March.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index jumped as much as 0.8%, the highest in over four months, with most markets in the green. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose to its highest intraday level since April 2022, within 1% of a record high, fueled by gains in miners amid rising iron ore prices, as markets reopen after a long weekend.
Hong Kong stocks also advanced after returning from the holiday break, led by Chinese tech firms after Beijing softened its stance on the gaming industry following a stock selloff sparked by proposed curbs. Equities in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell, shrugging off a quickening speed of growth in the country’s industrial profits helped by favorable base effects.
US futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 closed Tuesday within 0.5% of its record high, achieved early last year when interest rates remained at pandemic lows. US stocks have risen 4.5% this month so far, with the gain since the start of the year now 24%.
“Markets will rally into year-end, given the strength of December already,” Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, wrote in a note Tuesday. “Given the trailing performance of fund managers, and the notion of ‘never short a dull market,’ we see the drift higher into the final days of 2023.”
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose over 1% after Bank of Japan board members discussed the potential timing of ending the negative rate policy during their meeting last week, with several members indicating they see no rush to make the move. The yen weakened and Japanese government bond yields fell after the release of the summary.
While the US and Australian indexes near record highs and Indian gauges hover near all-time peaks from earlier this month, MSCI’s all-country index is 4.5% off its November 2021 record. Asia is a laggard region, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index still 25% off its February 2021 high.
The dollar is broadly steady against other major currencies.
Elsewhere, oil reversed gains after rising tensions in the Middle East, with a fresh attack on shipping in the Red Sea prompting vessels to avoid the key shipping route. Gold was little changed, while Bitcoin rebounded slightly after a decline in the prior session.
In the corporate world, SoftBank Group saw the biggest intraday gain since June 13, after announcing it will receive $7.6b worth of T-Mobile US shares without additional costs.
Locking In Higher Yields
Swap contracts tied to Fed meetings imply a probability of more than 90% that the US central bank brings down its current 5.25% to 5.5% target rate range in March. Across 2024, traders are penciling in nearly 160 basis points of rate reductions — more than twice as much as Fed officials signaled earlier this month in their new round of quarterly forecasts.
The so-called Santa Claus rally, which typically encompasses the last five trading sessions of the year and the first two of the new one, has a pretty strong record. Since 1969, the S&P 500 has averaged a gain of 1.3% over the seven-day period, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac.
“Equity and bond investors will look to hold on to strong fourth quarter gains,” said researchers at DA Davidson Wealth Management led by James Ragan, in a note Tuesday. “Narrow gains for most of 2023 have broadened late in the year, providing wide investor optimism in 2024.”
Buyers piled into Treasury sales Tuesday, seeking to lock in higher yields as the market prices in an aggressive path of Fed interest-rate cuts in 2024.
Indirect bidders, a group that includes foreign central banks, grabbed a record 77.6% of the 52-week bill auction, and the same category took 71.6% of the department’s six-month offering, the third-largest share ever. Meanwhile, a sale of two-year debt priced below its when-issued yield, a sign of greater-than-expected demand.
Key events this week:
- Japan industrial production, retail sales, Thursday
- US wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- UK Nationwide house prices, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:39 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.9%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8%
- The Shanghai Composite was little changed
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.1033
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 142.67 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1483 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6822
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $42,451.29
- Ether rose 0.1% to $2,226.24
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.88%
- Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.610%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.96%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $75.26 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Hideyuki Sano and Joanna Ossinger.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.