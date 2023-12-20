Asia Stocks To Track Wall Street’s Year-End Rally: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised to jump after Wall Street extended its rally on Tuesday, with traders shrugging off warnings from policymakers trying to rein in expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Australia’s equity benchmark advanced while futures for Japan and Hong Kong pointed to solid gains in early trading. The Nasdaq 100 and blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average set all-time highs while the S&P 500 added 0.6%, fast approaching a record. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said there was no urgency to lower rates and his prediction for just two cuts in 2024 — well below traders’ expectations for at least five — did little to dent market optimism.
Bonds clung onto gains Tuesday, with yields on the US 10-year hovering at 3.93%. The dollar weakened against all its Group of 10 counterparts except the yen, which tumbled the most since late October after the Bank of Japan held the world’s last negative interest rate. Oil was stable in early trading Wednesday after two days of gains, with the US weighing military strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen to protect Red Sea shipping.
Expectations for Fed rate cuts are making investors the most optimistic since the beginning of 2022, a Bank of America Corp. survey showed Tuesday. Traders have also been liquidating bets on higher short-term US yields as investors reel back from the urge to fight the dovish pivot.
Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin reinforced the more dovish tone, suggesting the US central bank would lower interest rates if recent progress on inflation continued. However, other policymakers have pushed back more aggressively against rate cut bets. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and the Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester suggested Monday that the expectations were premature.
The Fed’s messaging drew criticism from economist Mohamed El-Erian who warned that the central bank was letting the market control the narrative on interest rates.
“Fed communication confuses people,” the president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist told Bloomberg Television. “I think we have a real problem.”
“This Fed seems willing to be bullied,” he said.
Investors are waiting for data readouts including Wednesday’s existing home sales, Thursday’s third quarter gross domestic product print and Friday’s durable goods orders and personal consumption expenditures — the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — to firm up their rate bets.
Data on Tuesday showed an unexpected surge in new US home construction in November as builders continued to benefit from a limited supply of existing home sales.
“Overall, a solid read from the housing sector and one that reinforces the soft-landing narrative,” Ian Lyngen with BMO Capital Markets wrote.
Key events this week:
- New Zealand issues half-year economic and fiscal update, Wednesday
- China loan prime rates, Wednesday
- UK inflation, Wednesday
- US Conference Board consumer confidence, existing home sales, Wednesday
- Bank Indonesia rate decision, Thursday
- US GDP, initial jobless claims, Conf. Board leading index, Thursday
- Nike earnings, Thursday
- Japan inflation, Friday
- UK GDP, Friday
- US personal income and spending, new home sales, durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:20 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%
- Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%
- Hang Seng futures rose 1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.87 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6761
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $42,375.87
- Ether fell 0.1% to $2,182.74
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.93%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.09%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Cristin Flanagan.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.