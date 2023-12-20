Asia Stocks To Track Wall Street’s Year-End Rally: Markets Wrap

Bonds clung onto gains Tuesday, with yields on the US 10-year hovering at 3.93%. The dollar weakened against all its Group of 10 counterparts except the yen, which tumbled the most since late October after the Bank of Japan held the world’s last negative interest rate. Oil was stable in early trading Wednesday after two days of gains, with the US weighing military strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen to protect Red Sea shipping.