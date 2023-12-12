Asia Shares Advance Ahead Of Key US Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

Elsewhere, natural gas futures plunged the most in nine months as forecasts shifted warmer for the US into early next year, signaling lackluster demand as production hits fresh records. Oil ticked higher after falling to near a five-month low with oversupply concerns in focus after OPEC+’s pledges to extend and deepen output cuts failed to halt a slump in prices. Gold was little changed after falling 1.1% on Monday to trade back below $2,000 an ounce.