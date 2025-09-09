Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 9

Dish TV India: The company’s arm Dish Infra Services has announced its strategic foray into the integrated Smart TV segment with the launch of Smart TVs under the brand name “VZY”.

Infosys: The company to consider buyback of shares on Sept. 11.

TVS Motor Co: The company informs that it will pass on the full benefit of GST rate reduction to customers across its ICE portfolio, following the recent reforms introduced by the GST Council.

Brigade Enterprises: The company signs joint development agreement for a residential development in East Bengaluru, which spans around 10.75 acres with a saleable area of 2.5 million square feet with a GDV of Rs 2,500 crore.

Medi Assist Healthcare: The company's shareholders have approved the preferential issuance of 37 lakh equity shares to Massachusetts Institute of Technology and 238 Plan Associates LLC. The company updates on plans to use the Rs 198 crore raised for debt repayment in a subsidiary (Rs 150 crore) and for general corporate purposes (Rs 48 crore), with the funds to be utilised within two years of allotment.

Craftsman Automation: The company has made a strategic investment of Rs 2.6 lakh to acquire a 26% shareholding in Eastsquare Energy, a power generation and transmission company.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The company has received two orders from the Maharashtra GST authorities for alleged non-payment of GST on the export of services.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company posted a toll revenue update and reported a 12% YoY growth in their combined toll revenue, which increased to Rs 563 crore in August 2025 versus Rs 503 crore in August 2024.

Housing and Urban Development Corp: The company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority to provide up to Rs 11,300 crore in funding over five years.

Strides Pharma Science: The company has entered into a strategic product development partnership with Kenox Pharmaceuticals to expand its portfolio of nasal spray products for the US market.

Karur Vysya Bank: The company has expanded its reach by opening new branches in Seraiyampalayam Road, Neelambur, Coimbatore and Nedungalam Main Road, Chinthamani, Madurai.

Avantel: The company has received an amended Purchase Order worth of Rs 9.88 crore from the Department of Atomic Energy.

Rail Vikas Nigam : The company updates that approval for formation of wholly owned subsidiary has not been agreed to by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

Morepen Laboratories: The company’s arm Morepen Medipath has executed a joint venture agreement with Bimedical FZE, to form a joint venture company.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company’s arm PT Godrej Consumer Products has commenced construction for setting up a new manufacturing site at Kendal, Indonesia.

NDTV: The company's Board of Directors has approved a rights issue to raise up to Rs 396.50 crore by offering 4.8 crore new fully paid-up equity shares at an issue price of Rs 82 each.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments: The Company’s arm ENDOKS ENERJİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ, has received two significant orders for supply of its FACTS system from a European customer for a steel plant. The combined value of these two orders is approximately Rs 75.19 crore.

RailTel Corp: The company has received the letter of acceptance from State Project Director Bihar Education Project Council worth Rs 44.21 crore. The company has also received a work order from State Project Director Bihar Education Project Council for Supply amounting to Rs 59.76 crore.

Tech Mahindra: The company informs that CTDEV LLC, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the Company, has been voluntarily liquidated.

Alpex Solar: The company gets Rs 345 crore order for supply of solar modules.

John Cockerill India: The company gets Rs 50 crore order for the supply of cold rolling mill from Godawari Power.

String Metaverse: The company updates that Meenavalli Krishna Mohan resigns as CFO and Sai Santosh Althuru resigns as CEO, and appoints Raghavendra Hunasgi as CEO and Hemant Prabhudas Vastani as CFO.

TGV Sraac: The company updates that its total solar power generating capacity stands at 45.4 MW.

BR Goyal Infrastructure: The company gets work order worth Rs 125.9 crore from the public works region in Nashik.

DHARAN INFRA-EPC: The company’s arm gets Rs 262 crore order from a leading renewable energy company in India, engaged in solar power.

Indian Overseas Bank: The company informs that the government extends the tenure of Ajay Kumar Srivastava as chief executive officer and managing director till Oct. 8, 2027.