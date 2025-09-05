Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 5

Zydus Life: The company entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Synthon for Ozanimod capsules for the US market.

Global Health: The company received in-principal approval from Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. for a 60-year lease of 3.5 acres of land in Guwahati

Team Lease Services: The company’s arm has incorporated a new wholly owned foreign subsidiary, TeamLease Digital Solutions Pvt., in Singapore to help expand its global footprint.

R.P.P. Infra: The company won order worth Rs 134.21 crore from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. for the improvement of the Matheran Neral Kalamb road

Indo-Tech Transformers: The company has received orders worth Rs 78.39 crore for purchase order from Avaada Clean Project Private Limited for the supply of nine 125 MVA transformers.

Varun Beverages: The company has incorporated a joint venture company in India called White Peak Refrigeration Pvt. to manufacture visi-coolers and other refrigeration equipment.

Poly Medicure: The company’s arm, RisoR Holdings BV, has signed an agreement to acquire 90% economic rights in Pendracare Group.

JB Chemicals: Torrent Pharma will acquire a 26% stake in the company for a total of Rs 6,843 crore, with a per-share price of Rs 1,639.18.

Zota Healthcare: The company has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement.

Bharat Forge: The company’s arm has purchased a 949.65-acre plot of land in Andhra Pradesh to build a defense energetics manufacturing complex.

Ceigall India: The company has been awarded the "Construction World Global Award 2025" as the Fastest Growing Construction Company (Medium Category).

NTPC: The company has permanently discontinued Stage-I of its Tanda Thermal Power Station.

Yasho Industries: The company has signed a long-term, 15-year supply agreement with a global multinational corporation for lubricant additives, which is expected to generate an annual revenue of approximately Rs 150 crore starting from the end of fiscal 2027.

Deepak Nitrite: The company’s arm has issued and allotted 34 lacs Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to another subsidiary for a total of Rs 34 crore.

Tourism finance: Promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 3.6 lac shares through open market worth Rs 12.22 crore.

Indian Hotels: The company has detected a malware incident affecting its IT systems and is taking immediate action to contain the impact and secure the systems.

Concor: The company signed memorandum of understanding with BharatPort India Pvt. to operate container terminal at Bhavnagar Port.

Sterlite Tech: The company launches the world’s slimmest IBR cable with 864F for hyperscalers in the United States

Trent: The company’s arm has incorporated a new wholly owned arm to invest and deploy funds, in the acquisition, purchase, development, construction, leasing, sale or otherwise dealing in real estate properties.

Quick Heal Tech: Vishal Salvi has ceased to be the chief executive officer, effective Aug. 31, 2025.

Travel Food Services: The company has executed a lounge services agreement with Dreamfolks Services.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail will pass on the benefits of lower GST rates on to consumers.

HCLTech: The company partnered with SailPoint to provide modern identity at enterprise scale for the age of AI.

Astral: The company has acquired the remaining 5% equity stake in its UK subsidiary, for a cash consideration of Rs 4.75 crore.

Karur Vysya Bank: The bank will open three new branches on Sept. 8, 2025, located in Madurai, Coimbatore, and Visakhapatnam and the bank has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates across all tenures, with the new rates effective from Sept. 7, 2025.

Sammaan Capital: The company Names Himanshu Mody as Deputy CEO of the company.

SMC Global Securities: The company acted as a designated market maker in the IPO of Oval Projects Engineering and later acquired a 14.51% stake in the company.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The company has allotted 2,000 units of commercial paper worth Rs 100 crore.

NHPC: The company has appointed Bhupender Gupta as its new chairman and managing director.

Biocon: The company received a Form 483 with five observations from the US Food And Drugs Administration following an inspection at its Bengaluru plant.

HDFC LIFE: The company expects GST Reforms will spur demand, boost its value of new business, and have a non-material (less than 0.5%) impact on embedded value.

Aarti Drugs: The company’s new manufacturing plant in Sayakha, Gujarat, with a capacity of 60 MTPD for products like Dimethylamine and Trimethylamine, has begun commercial operations on Sept. 4, 2025.

TVS Supply Chain: The company has voluntarily liquidated its dormant UK step-down subsidiary

Shree Digvijay Cement: The company signed a supply and distributorship agreement with Hi-Bond Cement while its promoter, True North, will sell its 50.1% stake in the company to IRF Entities and the company is launching a mandatory open offer to acquire up to 3.85 crore equity shares, priced at Rs 92.20 per share.

Shiva Cement: The company’s 1 MTPA grinding unit at Sambalpur is ready for commissioning.

Jagsonpal Pharma: The company has appointed Amrut Medhekar as its new COO to drive strategic growth and operational efficiency with his 30 years of industry experience across Zydus, Wockhardt etc.

UTI AMC: The company has appointed Vetri Subramaniam as its new managing director and CEO.