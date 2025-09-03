Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 3

The benchmark equity indices ended in the red on Tuesday, a day after closing with gains. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 45.4 points or 0.18% lower at 24,579.6 and the BSE Sensex closed 206.6 points or 0.26% up at 80,157.8.

The Nifty fell as much as 0.42% during the day to 24,522.35, while the Sensex slipped 0.44% to 80,008.5.

The foreign portfolio investors on Tuesday stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the seventh consecutive session as markets declined after closing with gains in the previous session. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,171.04 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the fifth session and bought stake worth Rs 2,433.82 crore.