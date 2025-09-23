Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 23

Godrej Industries: The company approves allotment of NCDs ‘Series 1 debentures’ worth Rs 400 crore. The company also approves allotment of NCDs ‘Series 2 debentures’ worth Rs 400 crore.

Amic Forging: The company updates that Anshul Chamaria resigns as CFO effective October 31.

Ethos Limited: The company has relocated its Second Movement store from Square One Mall, Saket, New Delhi, to a new boutique in Global Gateway.

Alkem Laboratories: The company launches Pertuza, a Pertuzumab biosimilar in India. (Alert: Pertuza is used for treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The board to meet on September 26 to mull interim dividend for FY26.

Emkay Global Financial Services: The Board of Directors approved the preferential issue totaling up to Rs 227.53 crore. The company further informs that equity investment by Kirti Doshi (through Antique Securities) acquired over a 21% stake in the company.

Muthoot Capital Services: The company confirmed timely redemption of its commercial paper and having made a payment of Rs 50 crore to the beneficiaries.

Adani Green Energy: The company incorporates arm Adani Ecogen Three.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals: The board to meet on October 3 to consider preferential issue of warrants to promoters.

AU Small Finance Bank: The company and Zaggle enter into a strategic partnership to launch co-branded retail credit and prepaid cards.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company commissions an additional grinding unit of 13.5 lakh tonnes per annum at Surat. The company also completes de-bottlenecking of its cement mills at Jaykaypuram. The company has also entered into a power purchase and a share purchase agreement with Ampin C&I Power to purchase solar power under captive power laws, simultaneously acquiring a 26% equity stake in the latter.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The company to report Q2 earnings on October 9.

Tata Investment Corporation: The company sets October 14, 2025 as the record date for stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

Arisinfra Solutions: The company gets Rs 40 crore order from AVS Housing and Construction for project execution and material supply.

Timken India: The company to acquire 26.1% stake of Sunstreamgreen Energy for Rs 70 lakh.

Paytm: The company completes investment of Rs 300 crore in arm Paytm Money via rights issue. The company also completed an investment of Rs 155 crore in arm Paytm Services via rights issue.

PN Gadgil: The company opens a new store in Pune.

Suraj Estate Developers: The company launches ‘Suraj Park View 1’ in Dadar, Mumbai with a gross development value of Rs 250 crore.

NTPC: The company gets total tax demand of Rs 12.7 crore including penalty from Andhra Pradesh body.

TVS Holdings: The company issues NCRPS as a bonus, redeemable in 12–15 months with 6% annual dividend.

Dhani Services: The company allots 2.25 crore shares to promoter group at issue price of Rs 90.3 per share.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company gets European drug agency's positive view for Xgeva biosimilar. The company also gets the European drug agency's positive view for Prolia biosimilar.

Electronics Mart India: The company opens three multi-brand stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

KFin Technologies: The company denies reports citing General Atlantic plans to sell 10–15% of its stake in the company at 5–8% discount.

RDB Realty and Infrastructure: The company gets in a pact with Stargen Power for execution of solar power projects for Rs 225 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL): The company emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 145 crore project of Southern Railway.

Kolte-Patil Developers: The company seeks shareholder approval to offer securities for a total amount not exceeding Rs 2,500 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company’s arm Sterling and Wilson Solar had a standby letter of credit amounting to Rs 63.47 crore called upon by a customer.

Brigade Enterprises: The company in joint development pact to develop residential project in Bengaluru. The project has a gross development value of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.

Refex Industries: The board approved the merger of Refex Green Mobility into RIL, followed by the demerger of the combined Green Mobility Business undertaking from RIL into a new entity, Refex Mobility.

KEC International: The company gets orders worth Rs 3,243 crore in international transmission and distribution business. The company’s year-to-date order intake stands at nearly Rs 11,700 crore.

Birla Corporation: The company updates that Telangana government declares company arm RCCPL as preferred bidder in auction of Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block.

Medicap Healthcare: The company files DRHP for fresh issue of shares worth Rs 240 crore.

MedPlus Health Services: The company’s arm gets suspension order for drug license for store in Andhra Pradesh.

Infobeans Technologies: The company updates on impact on operations as insignificant since less than 1% of company’s revenue is linked to H1B visa holders.

India Nippon Electricals: The company updates about opportunities for new products in overseas markets, increasing demand for premium vehicles and robust development process. Updates on high volatility in demand from customers and frequent disruptions in the supply chain.

Reliance Industries (RIL): The company’s arm Reliance Global Project Services Pte dissolved with effect from September 20.

Purple Style Labs: The company files DRHP for IPO worth Rs 660 crore.

Alkem Laboratories: The company gets a total tax demand of Rs 35 crore along with penalty from Mumbai tax body.

Systematix Corporate Services: The company to invest Rs 10 crore in one or more tranches as a sponsor in India SME Growth Fund.

Universal Cables: The company updates Amit Kumar Chopra resigns as CFO.

Amber Enterprises India: The company closes QIP, approves allocation of 12.6 lakh shares at issue price of Rs 7,950 per share.

Zensar Technologies: The company informs that they do not foresee significant impact on financials or operations, given lower dependency on H1B visa.

NTPC Green Energy: The company declares commercial operation of part capacity of a 9.9 megawatt wind project in Bhuj plant of Ayana Renewable Power Four.