Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 4

Muthoot Finance: The company approves the settlement of $600-million senior secured notes due 2030.

Muthoot Microfin: The company has approved raising up to $15 million through bonds and Rs 150 crore through non-convertible debentures.

Swiggy: The company increases platform fees on food delivery orders to Rs 15 from Rs 12.

Aptus Value Housing Finance: Westbridge may sell its entire 16.5% stake in the company comprising of 82.3 million shares, at a price of Rs 316 per share through a block deal, which represents a 5% discount to the current market price.

SPML Infra: The company appoints Abhinandan Sethi as Managing Director.

Ester Industries: The company’s joint venture has acquired land in Gujarat to build India's first Infinite Loop manufacturing facility.

Campus Activewear: The company acquired the land and building of Nainipanel Industries in Uttarakhand for a cash consideration of Rs 74.75 crore. This will enable the Company to expand its existing capacity for the manufacturing of semi-finished goods (Upper) and assembly of footwear.

Allied Blenders and Distillers: The company has received tax assessment orders from the Asst. Commissioner of State Tax, raising a demand of Rs 14.98 crore.

BHEL: The company has accepted a Letter of Intent worth Rs 2,600 crore from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd. to supply equipment (Boiler, Turbine, Generator) for the 1x800 MW Anuppur Power Project.

Sundram Fasteners: The CRISIL Ratings has re-affirmed the rating of the company’s short-term debt and commercial paper at CRISIL A1 +.

Shoppers stop: The company’s arm has approved the transfer of its entire holding in Pahadi Goodness Pvt ltd for a consideration of not less than Rs 3 crore.

Bajaj Hindusthan : The company’s Trust has sold 3.11 crore equity shares for approximately Rs 67.84 crore to reduce the company's loan from lenders.

Poly Medicure: The company, through its arm RisoR Holdings B.V. in the Netherlands, is acquiring a 90% stake in the PendraCare Group for Rs 188.5 crores. This acquisition will allow to expand its presence in the European medical devices market.

Epigral: Sanjay Surendra Jain has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of Epigral, effective Sept. 30.

RailTel: The company has received a work order worth Rs 14.94 crore for the SITC of IP-based CCTV surveillance at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Carraro India : The company received two show cause notices worth Rs 14.29 crore from the Customs Office for unpaid IGST, interest, and penalties.

Steel Exchange India: The company is expanding its business to include integrated logistics, and the company will indulge in acquisition , purchase, lease, pooling of land for the construction, development, and renovation of residential , commercial, and public infrastructure.

Asian Hotels : The company has appointed Arjun Raghavendra Murlidharan as the Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective Sept. 13, 2025.

UCO Bank : The bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to establish an IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

Religare Enterprises: The company received in-principal approval for a warrant issue of up to Rs 1,500 crore at a price of Rs 235 per warrant. The company will issue 6.3 crore warrants, which are convertible into an equal number of equity shares.

Prestige Estates: The company’s arm has received a show cause notice from the GST authority for a tax demand of Rs 160 crore. The notice alleges non-payment, short payment of GST, and non-reversal of input tax credit for the period from February 2020 to March 2024.

ITD Cementation: The company has announced that they are changing their name to "Cemindia Projects Ltd".

Sammaan Capital: The company has approved resolutions to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via bonds or ECBs and up to Rs 30,000 crore through bonds or NCDs.

Can Fin Homes: The company has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 10,000 crore on a private placement basis.

IIFL Finance: The company has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 250 crore on a private placement basis.

Suraj Estate: The company has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing shares or other securities.

Force Motors: The company’s, total sales saw a year-on-year increase of 4.5% to 2,403 units. This was primarily driven by a 6.6% growth in domestic sales, which reached 2,295 units. However, the company's export sales declined by 26%, totalling 108 units.

SW Solar: The company received a Rs 40 crore tax demand in South Africa.

GHV INnfra: The company has received a Letter of Intent for Rs 120 crore for the integrated redevelopment of a railway station of the Southeastern Railway in Jharkhand.

Redington: The company has entered a new distribution agreement with CrowdStrike to accelerate cybersecurity transformation across India, making CrowdStrike's AI-native Falcon platform available to Redington's customers and partners.

Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra: The Delhi High Court ordered to take immediate steps to disburse the subsidies promised to customers for buying electric vehicles and said procedural hurdles cannot be used as a pretext to delay payments.