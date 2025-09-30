Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 30

Phoenix Mills: The company approves elevation of MD Shishir Shrivastava to Non-Executive Vice-Chairman, effective Oct. 1.

PTC India Financial: The company issued a clarification stating management was surprised by the unexpected resignations of Independent Directors Seema Bahuguna, Naveen Bhushan Gupta, and PV Bharathi, who did not discuss issues with the board prior to submitting.

Bharat Electronics: The company gets additional orders worth Rs 1,092 crore since its last disclosure on Sept. 16.

SEPC: The company gets Rs 32.6 crore order from Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC.

RailTel Corp.: The company gets a Rs 37.5 crore order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority for implementation of Smart Video Surveillance.

Bank of India: The bank keeps MCLR and RBLR unchanged across all tenures, effective Oct. 1.

Bank on Maharashtra: The bank cuts 1-Year MCLR by 5 basis points.

Gujarat Fluoro: The company appoints Sunil Kumar Singh Chauhan as Director & Whole-Time Director for one year.

Info Edge: The company to invest Rs 12 crore in arm Zwayam Digital.

IRFC: The company is in pacts to provide a Rs 10,560 crore funding to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company for the Koradi Thermal Expansion Project and has signed a Rs 5,929 crore term loan pact with HPGCL for the 800 MW Yamunanagar Project.

Deepak Builders: The company appoints Parveen Kumari as Chief Financial Officer effective Sept. 29, 2025.

Sundaram Finance Holdings: The company completed the sale of its entire 39% stake in Sundaram Composite Structures Pvt Ltd to Brakes India Pvt Ltd via an off-market transaction

Avenue Supermart: The company opens a new store in New Delhi, bringing the total store count to 431, and allots commercial paper worth Rs 100 crore.

Everest Industries: The company receives a Show Cause Notice from the Odisha GST Department for FY 2021-22 with a proposed tax demand of Rs 56.06 crore, which the company states have no material impact and intends to contest.

BSE: The company appoints Fal Ghancha as Joint Chief Information Security Officer effective Oct. 1.

Religare Enterprises: The company’s arm Care Health Insurance allots 1.7 crore shares worth Rs 256 crore.

Stanley Lifestyles:The company entered an exclusive distribution and license pact with Singer to distribute the company's products under the 'Sofas & More' format in Sri Lanka.

Oberoi Realty: The company appoints Tanu Prasad as CEO-Malls.

360 One WAM: The company’s arms conclude business transfer pacts with Credit Suisse Securities and UBS.

Purvankara: The company re-appoints Ravi Puravankara as Chairman & Whole-Time Director for five years and appoints Amanda Joy Puravankara as Whole-Time Director.

TGV SRAAC: The company’s total solar power generating capacity increased to 55.4 MW after adding 5 MW of new capacity.

Borana Weaves: The company announces the commissioning of an additional 108 looms in Unit 4, taking the total capacity to 346 million meters post complete expansion in October 2025.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: The company completed the acquisition of a part of Zuari Agro Chemicals granulated single super phosphate plant and related assets in Mahad, Maharashtra, on a slump sale basis for Rs 72.75 crore, effective Sept. 30, 2025

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company has completed the transfer of its business to its arm, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, effective tomorrow.

Tilaknagar Industries: The company approved the allotment of 1.4 Crore shares at Rs 382 per share (worth Rs 549 Crore) to non-promoters, and 4.6 crore convertible warrants at Rs 382 per warrant (worth Rs.1,746 Crore) to promoter and non-promoter categories.

JSW Infra : The company’s arm received a show cause notice from Tamil Nadu tax authorities regarding a GST demand of Rs 96.58 crore.

Garware Technical: The company is experiencing strong growth in both topline and profit for fiscla 2024, fiscal 2025, and first quarter of this financial year, driven by a robust performance in its Rockfall, Landfill, and Lining business segments.

Allcargo Gati: The company announced a 10.2% general price increase for its Express Distribution services, effective Jan. 1.

DCX India: The company secured a work order valued at nearly Rs 50 crore.

Camlin Fine: The company approved the allotment of up to 41 Lakh shares at Rs. 247.69 per share, aggregating to Rs 101 crore.

Phoenix Mills: The company reported that for financial year 2025, its Retail Rental Income grew by 18% to Rs 1,951 crore, consumption rose by 21% to Rs.13,750 crore, and Retail Ebitda increased by 20% to Rs.2,010 crore year-on-year.

GNG Electronics: The company’s arm has registered a branch named 'Electronics Bazaar BLC' in the Emirates.

Kothari Industrial Corp: The company received 7.8 crore shares of Phoenix Kothari Footwear via a transfer from Rafiq Ahmed through the execution of a Delivery Instruction Slip.

Prime Focus: The board will meet on Oct. 3 to consider and evaluate a future exit option for United Al Saqer Group in DNEG.

CERA Sanitaryware: The company ceased to be a partner in Race Polymer Arts LLP, retiring from the race for a consideration of Rs 16.5 crore.

Tata Steel: The company signed a pact with the Government of the Netherlands and the Province of North-Holland for a health project.

REC: The company’s arm RECPDCL executed a share purchase pact with the successful bidder.

Urban Company: The company received a show cause notice from the Mumbai tax body for a GST demand of Rs 51 crore.