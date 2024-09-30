Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 30

Asian indices were mixed at open with Japan's Nikkei falling the most after Shigeru Ishiba’s victory in the party’s leadership race. The escalation of tensions in West Asia also dampened sentiment.

Nikkei was 4.5% lower in early trade. Australia's S&P ASX 200 was up 0.68% at 8,268, while South Korean Kospi was down 0.5% at 2,634 as of 6:40 a.m.

Most US equity indices ended lower on Friday on increasing rate cut optimism. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.13% and 0.39%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.33%.

The GIFT Nifty was at 26,320.00, up 29.5 points or 0.1% as of 07:00 a.m.