Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 26

Asia-Pacific share indices continued to gain on Thursday as weak Japanese yen, and China stimulus supported two large stock markets in the region, Bloomberg reported.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 690.08 points or 1.82% higher at 38,560.34, and the S&P ASX 200 was 48.30 points or 0.59% higher at 8,174.70 as of 06:21 a.m.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.19% and 0.70%. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.04% higher.

The November contract of brent crude was trading 0.10% higher at $73.53 a barrel. The spot Gold was 0.09% higher at $2,659.23 as of 06:23 a.m.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 51.50 points or 0.20% higher at 26,041.50 as of 06:30 a.m.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex recovered from the day's low in the last leg of the trade to end Wednesday at record close. HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. added to the gains. This is the fourth consecutive session that India's benchmarks recorded fresh highs.

The Nifty 50 ended 63.75 points, or 0.25% higher at 26,004.15, and the Sensex ended up 255.83 points, or 0.30% at 85,169.87.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for a second session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 973.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for a third session and purchased equities worth Rs 1,778.99 crore, as per NSE data.

The rupee appreciated by seven paise to close at 83.60 against the US dollar.