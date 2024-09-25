Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 25

Indices in the Asia-Pacific region rose in early trade on Wednesday after Chinese authorities eased liquidity to boost economic growth. The South Korean Kospi was up 0.41% at 2,653, while the Japanese Nikkei erased early gains to trade flat and Australia's ASX 200 traded 0.1% higher at 6:34 a.m.

China's economic boost also helped the US indices S&P 500 and Dow Jones close at their highest levels as mining stocks surged. S&P 500 closed pup by 0.25% at 5,732.93; Dow Jones was up 0.20% at 42,208.22 at close and Nasdaq Composite added 0.56% to close at 18,074.52.

GIFT Nifty was at 25,932.50 up by 3 points as of 06:37 a.m.