Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 24

Share indices in Asia-Pacific rose on Tuesday, taking cues from the overnight rise in US stocks. Investors in the region will monitor the rare briefing by the People's Bank of China, along with the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision, due to be published later today.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 548.79 points or 1.45% higher at 38,272.70, and the KOSPI was 9.71 points or 0.37% higher at 2,611.72 as of 06:27 a.m.

On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nadaq Composite ended 0.28% and 0.14% higher, respectively.

The November contract of the brent crude was trading 0.26% higher at $74.09 per barrel on Intercontinental Exchange as of 06:31 a.m. The Bloomberg spot Gold was 0.10% lower at $2,626.16 as of 06:33 a.m.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex settled at the highest closing level for the third consecutive session in a row, as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. led gains. The indices rose to new intraday highs for four days in a row.

The Nifty 50 ended 148.10 points, or 0.57% higher, at 25,939.05. The Sensex ended 384.30 points, or 0.45%, up at 84,928.61.

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities on Monday for a second day.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 404.42 crore, domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day of selling and purchased equities worth approximately Rs 1,022.64 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee ended flat against the US dollar at 83.54 on Monday, according to Cogencis.