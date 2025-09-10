Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 10
The Nifty rose as much as 0.48% during the day to 24891.80, while the Sensex was up 0.49% to 81181.37.
Good morning!
Markets At Home
The benchmark equity indices ended higher on Tuesday, led by the share price of Infosys Ltd. Both the indices closed 0.39% higher.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 95.45 points higher at 24,868.6 and the BSE Sensex closed 314.02 points up at 80,101.32.
Earnings In Focus
Q1 FY26 Vikram Solar (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 79.7% at Rs 1,134 crore versus Rs 631 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 111 crore.
Margin at 21.4% versus 17.7%
Net profit at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 22.8 crore.
Stocks In News
Cupid: The company has entered into a term sheet to acquire a strategic stake in Mansam, a Saudi Arabian luxury fragrance brand founded in 2022.
Bajaj Auto: The company has announced it will pass on the full benefit of a recent GST reduction to customers, resulting in price cuts of up to Rs 20,000 on its two-wheelers and up to Rs 24,000 on its three-wheelers.
Vadilal Industries: The company appoints Himanshu Kanwar as First non-family CEO for their business in India.
HEG: The company’s associate Bhilwara Energy has acquired the remaining 49% minority stake from Statkraft in Malana Power Company Ltd, making it the sole owner. Bhilwara Energy has approved a preferential allotment of 1.7crore shares at Rs 142.08 per share to Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund II and other investors.
Mamata Machinery: The company has received a second export order for a 9-layer blown film plant in its Co-Extrusion product segment. The order is valued at approximately $1.17 million
Muthoot Capital Services: The company has redeemed its commercial paper by making a payment of Rs 15 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company's August exports rose 15% at 3,575 units year-on-year and sales were down 1% at 74,027 units year-on-year.
Blue Jet Healthcare: The promoter Akshay Bansarilal Arora to sell 3.42% stake via OFS on Sept. 10 & 11. Promoter to also sell additional 3.42% stake via oversubscription option.
Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield to pass on full GST benefit to customers and reduces rices up to Rs 22,000 on entire 350 cc range.
Huhtamaki INDIA: The company updates that Jagdish Agarwal resigns as CFO and Executive Director effective Dec. 1.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the public shareholder of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, is likely to exit the company through a Rs 6,166.4-crore deal in the open market, according to a term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit on Tuesday. SMBC will sell 3.28 crore shares, representing a 1.65% stake, in multiple deals on Wednesday. The offer price has been set at Rs 1,880 per share, indicating a 4.1% discount to the current market price of Rs 1,960.4.
Prostarm Info: The company incorporates wholly-owned arm prostarm Karnataka bess.
Bikaji Foods: The company's Managing Director has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement for an ongoing investigation into the Rajasthan Premier League under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Sri Lotus Developers: The company has been appointed as the developer for a new, ultra-luxury re-development project in Bandra West, Mumbai, located near the Bandstand Promenade.
63 Moons Technologies: The company has completed the slump sale of its Straight Through Processing-Gate Business Undertaking to Synapsewave Innovations.
Crisil: The company has agreed to lend up to $30 million to its wholly owned subsidiary, CRISIL Irevna UK, to support its business needs and strategic initiatives
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company has received a new domestic order, a Letter of Intent valued at approximately Rs 415 crore, for a 300 MW AC/ 420 MWp DC solar PV project in Rajasthan.
MedPlus Health Services: The company’s arm has received two suspension orders from the Drugs Control Administration. The company estimates a potential revenue loss of approximately Rs 0.57 lakh and Rs 0.93 lakh, respectively.
Route Mobile: The company updates on a strategic win as its services and global scale are being leveraged as part of Proximus Global's solution for Claro CENAM.
Arvind: The company in partnership with H&M Group and Deven Supercriticals, has inaugurated India’s first supercritical CO₂ dyeing machine at its facility in Ahmedabad. The new technology, called SUPRAUNO
Thermax: The company has invested Rs 115 crore in its arm, First Energy. FE has in turn invested the funds in its own wholly owned subsidiary, First Energy 10 Private Ltd., to complete the allotment of equity shares.
PC Jeweller: The company has approved the allotment of 13.61 crore shares following the conversion of 1.36 crore fully convertible warrants. The company also updates on opening of new franchise showroom at Delhi on Sept. 22, 2025.
Samvardhana Motherson International: The company has completed the acquisition of the remaining 25% stake in two of its joint venture companies in Turkey, SMR Plast Met Molds And Tools Turkey and SMR Plast Met Automotive Tec Turkey.
Electronics Mart India: The company has commenced commercial operations of a new multi-brand store under the brand name 'Bajaj Electronics' in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh
UCO Bank: The company updates that the Bank’s Asset Liability Management Committee has reviewed the Benchmark rates and decided for revision in rates. Cuts MCLR by 5-10 basis points across tenures effective Sept. 10.
Indef Manufacturing: The company completes acquisition of 80% stake of Daedalus Lift & Access Equipments for Rs 5 crore.
Insolation Energy: The company incorporates three wholly owned step-down arms to set up solar power plants.
ICICI Prudential: The board to meet on Sept. 12 to consider raising funds via NCDS.
Sun Pharma: The company updates on US FDA classifies Halol facility as official action indicated. Halol facility under import alert, resulting in refusal of shipments into US.
Eicher Motors: The company to pass on full GST benefit to customers. Company to reduces prices up to Rs 22,000 on entire 350 cc range.
Godrej Properties: The company updates on dispute concerning the "Project Anandam" at Nagpur. The award substantially rejected the opposing party's (GoldBricks Infrastructure) claims of Rs 1,366 crore but partially allowed claims for Rs 240.8 crore. The company is now seeking legal advice to challenge the award before the Bombay High Court.
Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India will commence production of flex fuel vehicles this fiscal, according to its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation.
IPO Offering
Shringar House of Mangalsutra: The company manufactures and designs Mangalsutra in India. The company will offer shares for bidding on Wednesday. The price band is set from Rs 155 to Rs 165 per share. The Rs 400.95-crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue.
Dev Accelerator: The company provides flexible office spaces, including co-working environments. The company's business model focuses on providing flexible workspace solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern businesses. The company will offer shares for bidding on Wednesday. The price band is set from Rs 56 to Rs 61 per share. The Rs 143.35-crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue.
Urban Co: Urban Company is a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace offering home and beauty services. The company will offer shares for bidding on Wednesday. The price band is set from Rs 98 to Rs 103 per share. On Tuesday raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription
Bulk & Block Deals
Voltamp Transformers: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance bought 85,000 Shares (0.84%) at Rs. 7,605 a piece, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance bought 1.31 lakh shares (1.29%) at Rs 7,605 a piece, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius bought 57,000 shares (0.56%) at Rs. 7,605 a piece, The Prudential Assurance bought 1.52 lakh shares (1.50%) at Rs 7,604.62 apiece, UTI Small Cap Fund bought 52,700 shares (0.52%) at Rs 7,604.99 apiece and Kunjal L Patel sold 7.88 lakh shares (7.80%) at Rs 7,605.91 a piece.
India Steel Works: Saurabh Jain sold 60.68 lakh shares at Rs 11.39 apiece Lloyds Enterprises bought 36.6 lakh shares at Rs 11.39 apiece.
Pledge Shares Details
Algoquant Fintech: Algoquant Financials, The Promotor pledged 27 lakh shares.
Jash Engineering: Bhairavi Patel, the promotor disposed 81,387 shares.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Chirayu Ramanbhai Amin, the Promotor group acquired 20,000 shares.
Trading Tweaks
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage – I: KIOCL, Salasar Techno Engineering
Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Prime Focus.
Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Precision Camshafts.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures are up by 0.27% to 24,961 at a premium of 93 points.
Nifty September futures open interest down by 0.25%.
Nifty Options Sep. 16 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.
Securities in ban period: RBL Bank.
Currency/ Bond
The rupee pared initial gains to settle 3 paise lower at 88.12 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking persistent foreign portfolio outflows and global trade tensions. The yield on the 10-year bond, went up two basis points to close at 6.49%.