Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 10

Huhtamaki INDIA: The company updates that Jagdish Agarwal resigns as CFO and Executive Director effective Dec. 1.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the public shareholder of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, is likely to exit the company through a Rs 6,166.4-crore deal in the open market, according to a term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit on Tuesday. SMBC will sell 3.28 crore shares, representing a 1.65% stake, in multiple deals on Wednesday. The offer price has been set at Rs 1,880 per share, indicating a 4.1% discount to the current market price of Rs 1,960.4.

Prostarm Info: The company incorporates wholly-owned arm prostarm Karnataka bess.

Bikaji Foods: The company's Managing Director has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement for an ongoing investigation into the Rajasthan Premier League under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Sri Lotus Developers: The company has been appointed as the developer for a new, ultra-luxury re-development project in Bandra West, Mumbai, located near the Bandstand Promenade.

63 Moons Technologies: The company has completed the slump sale of its Straight Through Processing-Gate Business Undertaking to Synapsewave Innovations.

Crisil: The company has agreed to lend up to $30 million to its wholly owned subsidiary, CRISIL Irevna UK, to support its business needs and strategic initiatives

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company has received a new domestic order, a Letter of Intent valued at approximately Rs 415 crore, for a 300 MW AC/ 420 MWp DC solar PV project in Rajasthan.

MedPlus Health Services: The company’s arm has received two suspension orders from the Drugs Control Administration. The company estimates a potential revenue loss of approximately Rs 0.57 lakh and Rs 0.93 lakh, respectively.

Route Mobile: The company updates on a strategic win as its services and global scale are being leveraged as part of Proximus Global's solution for Claro CENAM.

Arvind: The company in partnership with H&M Group and Deven Supercriticals, has inaugurated India’s first supercritical CO₂ dyeing machine at its facility in Ahmedabad. The new technology, called SUPRAUNO

Thermax: The company has invested Rs 115 crore in its arm, First Energy. FE has in turn invested the funds in its own wholly owned subsidiary, First Energy 10 Private Ltd., to complete the allotment of equity shares.

PC Jeweller: The company has approved the allotment of 13.61 crore shares following the conversion of 1.36 crore fully convertible warrants. The company also updates on opening of new franchise showroom at Delhi on Sept. 22, 2025.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The company has completed the acquisition of the remaining 25% stake in two of its joint venture companies in Turkey, SMR Plast Met Molds And Tools Turkey and SMR Plast Met Automotive Tec Turkey.

Electronics Mart India: The company has commenced commercial operations of a new multi-brand store under the brand name 'Bajaj Electronics' in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh

UCO Bank: The company updates that the Bank’s Asset Liability Management Committee has reviewed the Benchmark rates and decided for revision in rates. Cuts MCLR by 5-10 basis points across tenures effective Sept. 10.

Indef Manufacturing: The company completes acquisition of 80% stake of Daedalus Lift & Access Equipments for Rs 5 crore.

Insolation Energy: The company incorporates three wholly owned step-down arms to set up solar power plants.

ICICI Prudential: The board to meet on Sept. 12 to consider raising funds via NCDS.

Sun Pharma: The company updates on US FDA classifies Halol facility as official action indicated. Halol facility under import alert, resulting in refusal of shipments into US.

Eicher Motors: The company to pass on full GST benefit to customers. Company to reduces prices up to Rs 22,000 on entire 350 cc range.

Godrej Properties: The company updates on dispute concerning the "Project Anandam" at Nagpur. The award substantially rejected the opposing party's (GoldBricks Infrastructure) claims of Rs 1,366 crore but partially allowed claims for Rs 240.8 crore. The company is now seeking legal advice to challenge the award before the Bombay High Court.