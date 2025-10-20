Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 20

Power Grid Corp: The company acquires SR WR power transmission for Rs 11.29 crore.

Fortis Healthcare: The company’s Northern TK Venture along with PAC 1 and 2 has announced an open offer to acquire 19.7 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 170 per share.

Natco Pharma: The company reports that the Supreme Court dismisses Roche petition in the Risdiplam suit, stating the challenge by Roche is not maintainable.

IPCA: The company to sell Ankleshwar plant for Rs 22.15 crore to Suleshvari.

Sterling & Wilson: The company received three orders worth Rs 1,772 crore, taking total order inflows this financial year to Rs 3,775 crore.

Tata Power: The company temporarily suspends operations at Mundra units to fix technical issues; the Mundra units are tentatively closed till November 30.

Marico: The company enters into a pact to buy the remaining 46% stake of HW Wellness Solutions.

Dixon Tech: The company appointed Saurabh Gupta as Additional Director in the capacity of Director of Finance for five years.

Hindalco Industries: The company appointed Kopal Agrawal as CEO Aluminium Downstream effective Nov. 1; Nilesh Koul resigns as CEO Aluminium Downstream effective Oct. 31.

RVNL: The company emerges as the lowest bidder for an order worth Rs 144 crore.

Seamec: The company’s vessel ‘SEAMEC III’ delivered for mobilisation and will commence its charter within the next two days.

Genesys International Corp: The company receives a business contract from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles for Native Navigation and ADAS maps.

Canara Bank: The company divests stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance from 51% to 36.5%.

Hexaware Tech: The company voluntarily liquidates step-down arm Hexaware Nevada Inc to rationalise group structure.

Dilip Buildcon: The company’s Anantam Highways InvIT successfully lists on NSE and BSE, raising Rs 400 crore.

ICRA: The company acquires 98.75% stake in Fintellix India for Rs 246 crore.

NTPC: The company declares commercial operation of 95.75 MW capacity of Khavda-I solar PV project in Gujarat.

Eclerx Services: The company’s board to meet on Oct. 24 to consider buyback of shares.

Insolation Energy: The company incorporates step-down arm JHVG Green Infra as a special purpose vehicle.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company inaugurates third production line of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1A and second production line of Turbo Trainer-40 at Nashik unit.

InterGlove Aviation: The company enters into a pact with Airbus to confirm its order for 30 additional A350-900 aircraft.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company signs an exclusive MoU with Naval Group, France to offer evolved Scorpene submarines to a friendly country.

Thermax: The company approves merger of Buildtech Products India with itself and approves additional equity investment of Rs 40 crore in its arm Thermax Chemical Solutions.

India Cements: The company approves capex of Rs 440 crore to increase capacity by 2.8 million tonnes per annum to 17.55 million tonnes per annum.

Shakti Pumps: The company invests Rs 25 crore in its arm Shakti Energy Solutions.

RBL BANK: The bank approves fundraise of up to Rs 26,853 crore via a preferential issue of 95.90 crore shares to Emirates NBD at Rs 280 per share, equivalent to a 60% post-issue stake, and approves the merger of Emirates NBD's India branch into the Bank. Following this, Emirates NBD Bank announced an Open Offer to acquire up to 41.6 crore additional shares at Rs. 280 apiece, representing 26% stake and valued at Rs 11,636 crore

PTC India: The company’s arm has inaugurated a Titanium and Superalloys Materials Plant in Lucknow.

Anant Raj: The company has received RERA certificate for its residential project in Gurugram.

IRM Energy: The company announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Harshal Anjaria, has resigned effective Oct.17.

Vedanta: The NCLT has directed dispensation of the shareholders’ meeting, and its arm TSPL has been instructed to convene a meeting of creditors within 90 days.

Cupid: The company has received CE (EU IVDR) certification for its pregnancy and syphilis test kits. With this certification, the company can expand operations across Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

EaseMyTrip: The company has approved the acquisition of four companies to strengthen its integrated travel ecosystem.

UltraTech Cement : The company to incur fresh capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 10,255 crores, which is expected to bring its cement capacity to over 240.76 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) after the completion of this cycle.

Strides Pharma: The company has partnered with Incepta to expand women’s health access through a WHO-prequalified contraceptive.

Coal India: The company has appointed Anjani as Executive Director.

Lodha Developers: The company has appointed Amandeep Singh as Regional CEO – NCR.

BLS International: The company has decided to liquidate its step-down arm, Visametric LLC, Tajikistan, due to the non-operative nature of its business.

Borosil Renewables: The company has approved the allotment of 69 lakh shares at Rs 535 per share, raising Rs 371 crore through a preferential issue.

SKF India: SKF Industrial will allot 4.9 crore shares to shareholders of SKF India.

TVS Supply Chain: The NCLT has ordered SPC International to dispense with the shareholders’ meeting.

Brigade Foundation: The company has launched a landmark tree planting drive of over 100,000 trees in Bengaluru’s KIADB area.

Choice International: The company has approved the acquisition of up to a 51% stake in investment advisory firm Fintoo Wealth for Rs 10 crore. Its subsidiaries will also acquire the distribution business of Fintoo Wealth for Rs 15 crore.

ACME Solar: The company has commissioned the first phase of its 28 MW wind power project in Gujarat. The 100 MW ACME Eco Clean wind project will be fully commissioned in phases, taking total operational capacity to 2,918 MW.

IRCON International: The company has received an order worth Rs 360 crore from Petronet LNG for civil works in Gujarat.

IndusInd Bank: The company stated that its subsidiary Bharat Financial Inclusion continues its investigation into governance lapses. The unit’s auditor has issued a qualified conclusion dated Oct. 17. The company noted that Bharat Financial’s earnings are not material to the group’s financials and that corrective and disciplinary actions are being taken.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: NCLT has approved the scheme for amalgamation of Medinova Diagnostic Services with the Company, with an Appointed Date of April 1, 2024.

Gujarat State Petronet: The Independent Directors Dr. Sudhir Kumar Jain and Shri Bhadresh Mehta will complete their tenure (term of office) on Oc. 22, 2025.

Alembic Pharms: The company Received US FDA final approval for its Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension, which is used to treat various autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

Coforge: The NCLT has approved the convening of meetings for the equity shareholders, secured creditors, and unsecured creditors to consider and vote on the amalgamation scheme of Cigniti Technologies with Coforge.

ACME Solar : The company commissions the first 28 MW phase of its 100 MW wind project in Gujarat.

Coal India : The company executed Sponsor Support Undertaking worth Rs 12,250 crore with GAIL, RCF & FCIL for Talcher Fertilizer Ltd (TFL), which is a joint venture for coal gasification-based fertilizer plant in Odisha.

Newgen Software: The company’s arm secured a two-year international agreement with an overseas financial institution valued at $52,90,000 (approx. Rs 46.54 crore ).

Brainbees Solutions : The company’s arm acquired additional 14.91% stake in its step-down arm, Dynamic IT Solution, for Rs 1.5 crore, increasing its total shareholding to 89.9% from 75% post-acquisition.

Motilal Oswal Financial : The company has received approval from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to incorporate its new subsidiary, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

Lloyds Enterprises: The company’s arm signed a MoU for the joint development of over 170 acres of land at Khopoli, which the arm plans to develop into plotted townships and premium housing.

ACME Solar: The company has commissioned the first phase of its 28 MW wind power project in Gujarat. The 100 MW ACME Eco Clean wind project will be fully commissioned in phases, taking total operational capacity to 2,918 MW.

IRCON International: The company has received an order worth Rs 360 crore from Petronet LNG for civil works in Gujarat.

IndusInd Bank: The company stated that its subsidiary Bharat Financial Inclusion continues its investigation into governance lapses. The unit’s auditor has issued a qualified conclusion dated Oct.17. The company noted that Bharat Financial’s earnings are not material to the group’s financials and that corrective and disciplinary actions are being taken.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: NCLT has approved the scheme for amalgamation of Medinova Diagnostic Services with the Company, with an Appointed Date of April 1, 2024.

Gujarat State Petronet: Independent Directors Sudhir Kumar Jain and Bhadresh Mehta will complete their tenure (term of office) on Oct. 22, 2025.

Alembic Pharma: The company Received US foods and drugs administration final approval for its Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension, which is used to treat various autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

Coforge: The NCLT has approved the convening of meetings for the equity shareholders, secured creditors, and unsecured creditors to consider and vote on the amalgamation scheme of Cigniti Technologies with Coforge.

Newgen Software: The company’s arm secured a two-year international agreement with an overseas financial institution valued at $52,90,000 (approx. Rs 46.54 crore).

Brainbees Solutions: The company’s arm acquired an additional 14.91% stake in its step-down arm, Dynamic IT Solution, for Rs 1.5 Crores, increasing its total shareholding to 89.9% from 75% post-acquisition.

Motilal Oswal Financial: The company has received approval from the Registrar of Companies to incorporate its new subsidiary, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

Lloyds Enterprises: The company’s arm signed a MoU for the joint development of over 170 acres of land at Khopoli, which the arm plans to develop into plotted townships and premium housing.

Eternal: Gets GST demand of Rs 128 crore. GST Demand For Short Payment Of Output Tax, Excess Availment Of ITC With Interest & Penalty.

PTC Industries: PTC Industries and Bharat Dynamics Limited sign MoU to establish a Joint Venture for manufacturing advanced propulsion systems and aero-engines for missiles and UAVs.

Bharat Dynamics Limited: (See above — mentioned in JV with PTC Industries)

Kirloskar Industries: Arm Kirloskar Ferrous operations at Baramati plant, Maharashtra will be suspended temporarily for around 12 days towards annual maintenance and repairs activities.