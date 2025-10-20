Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 20
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading flat at 25,917 as of 6:45 a.m., indicating a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
US and European futures were down during Asian trading hours.
S&P 500 futures up 0.2%
Eurp Stoxx 50 futures down 0.48%
Markets On Home Turf
The Nifty ended in the green for the third consecutive session on Friday. At the close, the Sensex rose 484.53 points, or 0.58%, to 83,952.19, while the Nifty rose 124.55 points, or 0.49%, to 25,709.85. The Nifty at its day's highs traded 0.77% up at 25,781.50, while the Sensex rose 0.84% to 84,172.24 through the day.
The sectoral indices ended on a mixed note, with FMCG and Consumption rising the most, while IT and Media saw the steepest fall. Nestle India and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the benchmark index.
Wall Street Recap
After ending on the positive note last week, the US market is not showing any signs of weakness heading into Monday's trade, with futures trading with considerable gains.
Nasdaq futures are up 0.25% while both S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures are trading in the positive as well.
Asian Market Update
Asian market opened higher on Monday following two consecutive weeks of declines as easing trade tensions between the world’s largest economies bolstered sentiment, reports Bloomberg.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6% with the Nikkei 225 index jumping 2.4% after the region’s equities fell on Friday amid concerns over US regional banks.
Commodity Check
Oil prices remained steady after posting a third weekly decline as traders weighed signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China.
Brent held near $61 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was above $57.
Gold held steady after a sharp selloff in precious metals on Friday, as investors assessed renewed trade tensions and concerns over US regional banks’ credit risks, as reported by Bloomberg.
After a volatile week, bullion ended 1.7% lower — its steepest single-day drop since May. Silver was also little changed on Monday, following a 4.3% slide in the previous session as pressure on London stockpiles eased.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Reliance Industries Q2 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.51% at Rs 2.55 lk cr versus Rs 2.43 lk crore.
Ebitda up 6.94% at Rs 45885 crore versus Rs 42905 crore.
Ebitda margin up 41 bps at 18.02% versus 17.61%.
Net profit down 32.7% at Rs 18165 crore versus Rs 26994 crore.
Reliance Jio Consol QoQ
Revenue up 3% at Rs 31857cr vs Rs 30882cr
EBIDTA up 4% at Rs 17275cr vs Rs 16690cr
Margins at 54.22% vs 54.04% up 18bps
Net Profit up 4% at Rs 6972cr vs Rs 6711cr
Tanla Platforms Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.6% to Rs 1,078 crore versus Rs 1,041 crore
Net Profit up 5.6% to Rs 125 crore versus Rs 118 crore
Ebitda up 8.3% to Rs 177 crore versus Rs 165 crore
Margin at 16.5% versus 15.8%
CESC Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.1% to Rs 5,267 crore versus Rs 4,700 crore
Ebitda up 18.4% to Rs 1,061 crore versus Rs 896 crore
Margin at 20.1% versus 19.1%
Net Profit up 20.4% to Rs 425 crore versus Rs 353 crore
To pay dividend of Rs 6 per share
Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
NII up 37% at Rs 764 crore versus Rs 559 crore
Net Profit of Rs 74.2 crore versus loss of Rs 471 crore
India Cements Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.3% to Rs 1,117.04 crore versus Rs 1,021.84 crore
Net Profit at Rs 8.81 crore versus loss of Rs 339.15 crore
Ebitda down to Rs 81.18 crore versus loss of Rs 162.73 crore
Orient Electric Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 6.4% to Rs 703 crore versus Rs 660 crore
Ebitda up 6.4% to Rs 37.9 crore versus Rs 35.7 crore
Margin flat at 5.4%
Net Profit up 15.5% to Rs 12.1 crore versus Rs 10.4 crore
Crisil Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Total income up 13.8% at Rs 948 crore versus Rs 833 crore
Net Profit up 12.6% to Rs 193 crore versus Rs 172 crore
To pay dividend of Rs 16 per share
Bank of India Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net Profit up 7.6% at Rs 2,555 crore versus Rs 2,374 crore
Net NPA at 0.65% versus 0.94% (QoQ)
Gross NPA at 2.54% versus 2.92% (QoQ)
NII down 1% at Rs 5,914 crore versus Rs 5,985 crore
Operating Profit down 7.9% at Rs 3,821 crore versus Rs 4,147 crore
Provisions down 57.83% at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 1,043 crore
Sobha Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 50.8% to Rs 1,407.60 crore versus Rs 933.50 crore
Ebitda up 24% to Rs 95.60 crore versus Rs 77.00 crore
Margin at 6.8% versus 8.2%
Net Profit at Rs 72.50 crore versus Rs 26.00 crore
L&T Technology Services Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4% to Rs 2,979.50 crore versus Rs 2,866 crore
Net Profit up 4% to Rs 328.70 crore versus Rs 316 crore
Ebit up 4.4% to Rs 398.20 crore versus Rs 381.30 crore
Margin at 13.4% versus 13.3%
To pay dividend of Rs 18 per share
Dixon Technologies (India) Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 28.8% to Rs 14,855.04 crore versus Rs 11,534.08 crore
Net Profit up 72% to Rs 670.00 crore versus Rs 389.85 crore
Ebitda up 32% to Rs 561.33 crore versus Rs 426.37 crore
Margin at 3.8% versus 3.7%
Jana Small Finance Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net Profit down 22.5% at Rs 74.9 crore versus Rs 96.7 crore
Net NPA flat at 0.94% (QoQ)
Gross NPA at 2.87% versus 2.91% (QoQ)
NII up 4.2% at Rs 618 crore versus Rs 594 crore
Operating Profit down 6.6% at Rs 279 crore versus Rs 299 crore
Provisions down 3% at Rs 204 crore versus Rs 210 crore
IndiaMART InterMESH Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.5% at Rs 391 crore versus Rs 348 crore
EBITDA down 3.6% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 135 crore
Margin at 33.2% versus 38.7%
Net Profit down 38.8% at Rs 82.7 crore versus Rs 135 crore
Tata Technologies Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 6.4% to Rs 1,323.33 crore versus Rs 1,244.29 crore
Net Profit down 3% to Rs 165.50 crore versus Rs 170.28 crore
Ebit up 5% to Rs 176.93 crore versus Rs 168.81 crore
Margin at 13.4% versus 13.6%
Havells India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.3% to Rs 4,779.33 crore versus Rs 4,539.31 crore
Net Profit up 19% to Rs 319.00 crore versus Rs 268.23 crore
Ebitda up 17% to Rs 438.43 crore versus Rs 375.07 crore
Margin at 9.2% versus 8.3%
AU Small Finance Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net Profit down 1.8% at Rs 561 crore versus Rs 571 crore
Net NPA flat at 0.88% (QoQ)
Gross NPA at 2.41% versus 2.47% (QoQ)
NII up 8.6% at Rs 2,144 crore versus Rs 1,974 crore
Operating Profit up 6.9% at Rs 1,210 crore versus Rs 1,132 crore
Provisions up 28.9% at Rs 481 crore versus Rs 373 crore
JSW Energy Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 59.9% to Rs 5,177.42 crore versus Rs 3,237.66 crore
Net Profit down 17% to Rs 704.68 crore versus Rs 853.25 crore
Ebitda up 78% to Rs 2,996.46 crore versus Rs 1,684.87 crore
Margin at 57.9% versus 52.0%
Fedbank Financial Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
NII up 11% to Rs 294 crore versus Rs 265 crore
Net Profit up 24.2% to Rs 80.2 crore versus Rs 64.6 crore
Kesoram Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6% to Rs 55.2 crore versus Rs 58.7 crore
Net loss of Rs 25.9 crore versus loss of Rs 69.9 crore
Ebitda loss of Rs 18.5 crore versus loss of Rs 11.4 crore
RPG Life Sciences Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 5.5% to Rs 182 crore versus Rs 172 crore
Net Profit at Rs 36.9 crore versus Rs 4.2 crore
Ebitda down 15% to Rs 39 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore
Margin at 21.5% versus 26.7%
DCB Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
NII up 17% at Rs 596.21 crore versus Rs 509.16 crore
Provisions up 32.7% at Rs 60.5 crore versus Rs 45.6 crore
Operating Profit up 19.1% at Rs 304 crore versus Rs 255 crore
Gross NPA at 2.91% versus 2.98% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 1.21% versus 1.22% (QoQ)
Net Profit up 18.3% at Rs 184 crore versus Rs 155 crore
360 One WAM Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Total Income up 13% at Rs 1,108 crore versus Rs 980 crore
Net Profit up 10.8% at Rs 315 crore versus Rs 285 crore
Declares dividend of Rs 6 per share
Oracle Financial Services Q2 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue down 3.41% at Rs 1789 crore versus Rs 1852 crore.
Ebit down 10.84% at Rs 738.8 crore versus Rs 828.7 crore.
Ebit margin down 344 bps at 41.29% versus 44.74%.
Net profit down 14.95% at Rs 546 crore versus Rs 642 crore.
Himadri Specialty Chemicals Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.8% to Rs 1,071 crore versus Rs 1,137 crore
Net Profit up 30.5% to Rs 177 crore versus Rs 135 crore
Ebitda up 11.8% to Rs 233 crore versus Rs 208 crore
Margin at 21.7% versus 18.3%
Avantel Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit down 81.4% at Rs 4.3 crore versus Rs 22.9 crore
EBITDA down 67.4% at Rs 11.3 crore versus Rs 34.7 crore
Revenue down 28.4% at Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 77.4 crore
Margin at 20.4% versus 44.8%
UltraTech Cement Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 75.2% at Rs 1,232 crore versus Rs 703 crore
EBITDA up 52.6% at Rs 3,094 crore versus Rs 2,027 crore
Revenue up 20.3% at Rs 19,607 crore versus Rs 16,294 crore
Margin at 15.8% versus 12.4%
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit flat at Rs 182 crore
EBITDA up 21.8% at Rs 471 crore versus Rs 386 crore
Revenue up 17.3% at Rs 1,438 crore versus Rs 1,226 crore
Margin at 32.7% versus 31.5%
Anand Rathi Share and Stockbrokers Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net profit up 24% at Rs 22.8 crore versus Rs 18.4 crore
Total income up 0.8% at Rs 202 crore versus Rs 200 crore
UTI AMC Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net profit down 52.3% at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 237 crore
Total income down 23.3% at Rs 421 crore versus Rs 549 crore
SML Mahindra Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 1% at Rs 555 crore versus Rs 550 crore
EBITDA down 6.4% at Rs 41.9 crore versus Rs 44.8 crore
Net profit down 4.5% at Rs 21 crore versus Rs 22 crore
Margin at 7.6% versus 8.1%
IDFC First Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net profit up 75.5% at Rs 352 crore versus Rs 201 crore
NII up 7% at Rs 5,113 crore versus Rs 4,788 crore
Operating profit down 4% at Rs 1,880 crore versus Rs 1,962 crore
Gross NPA at 1.86% versus 1.97% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.52% versus 0.55% (QoQ)
IndusInd Bank Q2 Highlights (QoQ)
Net loss of Rs 437 crore versus NDTV Profit estimate of Rs 700 crore
Provisions up 50% at Rs 2,631 crore versus Rs 1,760 crore
NII down 5% at Rs 4,409 crore versus Rs 4,640 crore
NIM at 3.32%, down 76 bps YoY and down 14 bps QoQ
Gross NPA at 3.60% versus 3.64% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 1.04% versus 1.12% (QoQ)
CASA at Rs 1.19 lakh crore, down 4% QoQ
Advances at Rs 3.25 lakh crore, down 2% QoQ
Deposits at Rs 3.89 lakh crore, down 2% QoQ
IDBI Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net profit up 98% at Rs 3,627 crore versus Rs 1,836 crore
NII down 15% at Rs 3,285 crore versus Rs 3,875 crore
Gross NPA at 2.65% versus 2.93% (QoQ)
Net NPA flat at 0.21% (QoQ)
Deposits at Rs 3.03 lakh crore, up 9% YoY
Advances at Rs 2.30 lakh crore, up 15% YoY
ROA at 3.55%, up 158 bps YoY
NIM at 3.71%, up 3 bps QoQ and down 116 bps YoY
ICICI Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net profit up 5% at Rs 12,359 crore versus Rs 11,746 crore
NII up 7% at Rs 21,529 crore versus Rs 20,075 crore
Provisions down 41% at Rs 914 crore versus Rs 1,557 crore
Gross NPA at 1.58% versus 1.67% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.39% versus 0.41% (QoQ)
Advances up 10.27% YoY at Rs 14.08 lakh crore
Total deposits up 7.7% YoY at Rs 16.12 lakh crore
NIM at 4.32% versus 4.34%
Yes Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net profit up 18.3% at Rs 654 crore versus Rs 553 crore
Operating profit up 33% at Rs 1,297 crore versus Rs 975 crore
NII up 5% at Rs 2,301 crore versus Rs 2,200 crore
Gross NPA flat at 1.6% (QoQ)
Net NPA flat at 0.3% (QoQ)
Federal Bank Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Net profit down 10% at Rs 955 crore versus Rs 1,056 crore
Net interest income up 5% at Rs 2,495 crore versus Rs 2,367 crore
Other income up 12% at Rs 1,082 crore versus Rs 963 crore
Provisions up at Rs 363 crore versus Rs 158 crore
Gross NPA ratio at 1.83% versus 1.91%, down 8 bps QoQ
Net NPA ratio stable at 0.48% (QoQ)
Return on assets at 0.27% versus 0.25%, up 2 bps QoQ
HDFC Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Total deposits at Rs 28 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025, up 12% YoY
Gross advances at Rs 27.7 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025, up 9.9% YoY
Net profit up 11% at Rs 18,641 crore versus Rs 16,821 crore
Net interest income up 5% at Rs 31,551 crore versus Rs 30,114 crore
Provisions up 30% at Rs 3,501 crore versus Rs 2,700 crore
Gross NPA at 1.24% versus 1.40% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.42% versus 0.47% (QoQ)
HDB Financial IPO proceeds of Rs 2,500 crore boosted Q2 net profit
Bank divested HDB Financial stake worth Rs 10,000 crore in Q2
Net gain on sale of HDB Financial stake at Rs 9,128 crore during H1FY26
Punjab National Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net profit up 14% at Rs 4,904 crore versus Rs 4,303 crore
NII largely flat at Rs 10,469 crore versus Rs 10,517 crore
Provisions up at Rs 643 crore versus Rs 288 crore
Gross NPA at 3.45% versus 3.78% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.36% versus 0.38% (QoQ)
J&K Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net profit down 10.3% at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 551 crore
Operating profit up 21% at Rs 623 crore versus Rs 787 crore
NII largely flat at Rs 1,434 crore (YoY)
Gross NPA at 3.32% versus 3.50% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.76% versus 0.82% (QoQ)
Can Fin Homes Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net profit up 19% at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 211 crore
NII up 19% at Rs 404 crore versus Rs 339 crore
Stocks In News
Power Grid Corp: The company acquires SR WR power transmission for Rs 11.29 crore.
Fortis Healthcare: The company’s Northern TK Venture along with PAC 1 and 2 has announced an open offer to acquire 19.7 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 170 per share.
Natco Pharma: The company reports that the Supreme Court dismisses Roche petition in the Risdiplam suit, stating the challenge by Roche is not maintainable.
IPCA: The company to sell Ankleshwar plant for Rs 22.15 crore to Suleshvari.
Sterling & Wilson: The company received three orders worth Rs 1,772 crore, taking total order inflows this financial year to Rs 3,775 crore.
Tata Power: The company temporarily suspends operations at Mundra units to fix technical issues; the Mundra units are tentatively closed till November 30.
Marico: The company enters into a pact to buy the remaining 46% stake of HW Wellness Solutions.
Dixon Tech: The company appointed Saurabh Gupta as Additional Director in the capacity of Director of Finance for five years.
Hindalco Industries: The company appointed Kopal Agrawal as CEO Aluminium Downstream effective Nov. 1; Nilesh Koul resigns as CEO Aluminium Downstream effective Oct. 31.
RVNL: The company emerges as the lowest bidder for an order worth Rs 144 crore.
Seamec: The company’s vessel ‘SEAMEC III’ delivered for mobilisation and will commence its charter within the next two days.
Genesys International Corp: The company receives a business contract from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles for Native Navigation and ADAS maps.
Canara Bank: The company divests stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance from 51% to 36.5%.
Hexaware Tech: The company voluntarily liquidates step-down arm Hexaware Nevada Inc to rationalise group structure.
Dilip Buildcon: The company’s Anantam Highways InvIT successfully lists on NSE and BSE, raising Rs 400 crore.
ICRA: The company acquires 98.75% stake in Fintellix India for Rs 246 crore.
NTPC: The company declares commercial operation of 95.75 MW capacity of Khavda-I solar PV project in Gujarat.
Eclerx Services: The company’s board to meet on Oct. 24 to consider buyback of shares.
Insolation Energy: The company incorporates step-down arm JHVG Green Infra as a special purpose vehicle.
Hindustan Aeronautics: The company inaugurates third production line of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1A and second production line of Turbo Trainer-40 at Nashik unit.
InterGlove Aviation: The company enters into a pact with Airbus to confirm its order for 30 additional A350-900 aircraft.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company signs an exclusive MoU with Naval Group, France to offer evolved Scorpene submarines to a friendly country.
Thermax: The company approves merger of Buildtech Products India with itself and approves additional equity investment of Rs 40 crore in its arm Thermax Chemical Solutions.
India Cements: The company approves capex of Rs 440 crore to increase capacity by 2.8 million tonnes per annum to 17.55 million tonnes per annum.
Shakti Pumps: The company invests Rs 25 crore in its arm Shakti Energy Solutions.
RBL BANK: The bank approves fundraise of up to Rs 26,853 crore via a preferential issue of 95.90 crore shares to Emirates NBD at Rs 280 per share, equivalent to a 60% post-issue stake, and approves the merger of Emirates NBD's India branch into the Bank. Following this, Emirates NBD Bank announced an Open Offer to acquire up to 41.6 crore additional shares at Rs. 280 apiece, representing 26% stake and valued at Rs 11,636 crore
PTC India: The company’s arm has inaugurated a Titanium and Superalloys Materials Plant in Lucknow.
Anant Raj: The company has received RERA certificate for its residential project in Gurugram.
IRM Energy: The company announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Harshal Anjaria, has resigned effective Oct.17.
Vedanta: The NCLT has directed dispensation of the shareholders’ meeting, and its arm TSPL has been instructed to convene a meeting of creditors within 90 days.
Cupid: The company has received CE (EU IVDR) certification for its pregnancy and syphilis test kits. With this certification, the company can expand operations across Europe, Africa, and Latin America.
EaseMyTrip: The company has approved the acquisition of four companies to strengthen its integrated travel ecosystem.
UltraTech Cement : The company to incur fresh capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 10,255 crores, which is expected to bring its cement capacity to over 240.76 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) after the completion of this cycle.
Strides Pharma: The company has partnered with Incepta to expand women’s health access through a WHO-prequalified contraceptive.
Coal India: The company has appointed Anjani as Executive Director.
Lodha Developers: The company has appointed Amandeep Singh as Regional CEO – NCR.
BLS International: The company has decided to liquidate its step-down arm, Visametric LLC, Tajikistan, due to the non-operative nature of its business.
Borosil Renewables: The company has approved the allotment of 69 lakh shares at Rs 535 per share, raising Rs 371 crore through a preferential issue.
SKF India: SKF Industrial will allot 4.9 crore shares to shareholders of SKF India.
TVS Supply Chain: The NCLT has ordered SPC International to dispense with the shareholders’ meeting.
Brigade Foundation: The company has launched a landmark tree planting drive of over 100,000 trees in Bengaluru’s KIADB area.
Choice International: The company has approved the acquisition of up to a 51% stake in investment advisory firm Fintoo Wealth for Rs 10 crore. Its subsidiaries will also acquire the distribution business of Fintoo Wealth for Rs 15 crore.
Coal India : The company executed Sponsor Support Undertaking worth Rs 12,250 crore with GAIL, RCF & FCIL for Talcher Fertilizer Ltd (TFL), which is a joint venture for coal gasification-based fertilizer plant in Odisha.
Newgen Software: The company’s arm secured a two-year international agreement with an overseas financial institution valued at $52,90,000 (approx. Rs 46.54 crore ).
Brainbees Solutions : The company’s arm acquired additional 14.91% stake in its step-down arm, Dynamic IT Solution, for Rs 1.5 crore, increasing its total shareholding to 89.9% from 75% post-acquisition.
Motilal Oswal Financial : The company has received approval from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to incorporate its new subsidiary, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.
Lloyds Enterprises: The company’s arm signed a MoU for the joint development of over 170 acres of land at Khopoli, which the arm plans to develop into plotted townships and premium housing.
Eternal: Gets GST demand of Rs 128 crore. GST Demand For Short Payment Of Output Tax, Excess Availment Of ITC With Interest & Penalty.
PTC Industries: PTC Industries and Bharat Dynamics Limited sign MoU to establish a Joint Venture for manufacturing advanced propulsion systems and aero-engines for missiles and UAVs.
Kirloskar Industries: Arm Kirloskar Ferrous operations at Baramati plant, Maharashtra will be suspended temporarily for around 12 days towards annual maintenance and repairs activities.
BF Utilities: Board Meeting of the Company scheduled today i.e. Oct. 19, 2025 stands postponed till further intimation.
IPO Offering
Midwest: The company is engaged in the business of exploration, mining, of natural stones. The public issue was subscribed to 87.89 times on day 3. The bids were led by QIBs (139.87 times), NIIs (168.07 times) retail investors (24.26 times), Employee reserved (24.44 times).
Bulk Deals
MTAR Technologies: BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 3.53 lakh shares (1.14%) at Rs 2,288.52 per share.
Delhivery: Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 39.17 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 448.35 per share.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance: Oxbow Master Fund sold 1.64 crore shares at Rs 110.15 per share.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-dividend: Tech Mahindra, Oberoi Realty, Rama Phosphates, Tips Music.
List of securities shortlisted in Long - Term ASM Framework Stage – I: Ather Energy
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Jeena Sikho Lifecare
F&O Cues
Nifty Oct futures is up by 0.37% to 25,751 at a premium of 42 points.
Nifty Oct futures open interest down by 5.85%.
Nifty Options 20th Oct Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,500.
Securities in ban period: Sammaan Capital, RBL Bank
Currency/Bond Market
The rupee closed depreciated seven paise at 88.03 against the US dollar on Friday. The yield on the 10-year bond ended one point higher at 6.51%.