Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 17

The Nifty ended in the green for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The Sensex rose 862.23 points, or 1.04%, to 83,467.66, while the Nifty rose 261.75 points, or 1.03%, to 25,585.30.

The foreign portfolio investors on Thursday turned net buyers of Indian shares, see-sawing between purchasing and selling in the last five sessions. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 997 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs that have stayed net buyers for over a month bought stake worth Rs 4,076 crore.