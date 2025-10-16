Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 16

Oil prices rebounded from a five-month low after US President Donald Trump claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged to stop buying Russian crude — a move that could tighten global supply, according to Bloomberg.

Brent crude climbed above $62 a barrel after losing 2.2% over the previous two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate hovered around $59.

Meanwhile, gold surged to a new record high as escalating US-China tensions and expectations of continued Federal Reserve rate cuts boosted demand for the metal.

Bullion has gained nearly 5% this week, hitting an all-time high above $4,227 an ounce on Thursday, extending a rally that began in mid-August.