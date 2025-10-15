Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 15

The Nifty ended in the red for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, after a volatile and choppy trade. At the close, the Sensex slipped 297.07 points, or 0.36%, to 82,029.98, while the Nifty fell 81.85 points, or 0.36%, to 25,145.50. Nifty fell as much as 0.66% during the day to 25,060.55, while the Sensex was also down 66% to 81,781.62.

"Equity markets saw broad-based profit booking amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers, as weak cues from Asian and European peers dampened investor sentiment," said Ponmudi.