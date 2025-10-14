Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 14

Oil advanced after paring a slump in the week’s opening session, as investors weigh the fallout of renewed US-China trade tensions against demand, reports Bloomberg.

Brent, meanwhile, traded above $63 a barrel — after gaining in the previous session following a 3.8% plunge on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $60.

Silver prices touched an all-time high above $52.50 an ounce, as a historic short squeeze in London added momentum to a rally that’s been fueled by surging demand for safe-haven assets, Bloomberg reported.

Spot prices rose as much as 0.4% to $52.5868 an ounce in London, surpassing a peak set in January 1980.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $4,129.80 an ounce at 7:38 a.m. in Singapore, after climbing 2.3% on Monday.