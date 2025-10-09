Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 9

Oswal Agro Mills: The company updates resignation of Narinder Kumar as CEO and Whole-Time Director.

Paradeep Phosphates: The company’s board approved NCLT-sanctioned merger scheme between Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers and the company.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company launches AI-powered features and innovations on its flagship omnichannel direct-to-consumer platform ABCD.

Bondada Engineering: The company commissions seventy-eight point three megawatt of solar projects in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Kirloskar Electric Company: The company executes supplementary agreement to sell property in Hubli.

IIFL Finance: The company appoints Girish Kousgi as Managing Director and CEO of its arm IIFL Home Finance.

Coal India: The company enters into a pact with IRCON International for development of rail infrastructure.

Panorama Studios International: The company executes a pact with Vintage Creative Media to distribute theatrical and non-theatrical rights of Marathi film 'Yakshini'.

SML Isuzu: The company approves change of name to 'SML Mahindra' from 'SML Isuzu'.

Bombay Stock Exchange: The company appoints Viral Davda as Chief Information Officer effective Nov. 4.

Marine Electricals (India): The company updates that Bombay High Court upholds arbitral award against GE Power Conversion.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company gets Rs 51.6 crore order for supply of solar rooftop from Telangana body.

Saatvik Green Energy: The company to launch UDAY Series 'On-Grid Solar Inverters' on Oct. 9.

EPL: The company updates that Anand Kripalu retires as Managing Director and Global CEO effective December 31 and appoints Hemant Bakshi as CEO designate effective Oct. 13.

Escorts Kubota: The company to invest up to Rs 2,000 crore on existing plants in Haryana by 2031.

Adani Power: The company is seeking consent for approval of additional amount of Rs 2,000 crore for an already approved Material Related Party Transaction.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: The company approves conversion of thirty thousand seven hundred compulsorily convertible debentures into twenty-two lakh forty thousand shares at conversion rate of Rs 1,369.05 per share.

Lupin: The company plans to build a manufacturing unit in Florida with projected cumulative investment of $250 million.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company acquires forty-four lakh five hundred thousand Class A CCDs and one crore Class B CCDs worth up to Rs 882 crore.

Uniparts India: The company’s board will meet on October 13 to consider a special interim dividend.

PVR Inox: The company launches India’s first luxury dine-in cinema at multiplex at M5 Ecity Mall in Bengaluru.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company to acquire eleven crore ninety lakh units of IRB InvIT Fund for up to Rs 753 crore.

Centum Electronics: The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers for advancing indigenous capability in high-technology navigation systems for the Indian Navy.

HFCL: The company gets an order worth Rs 303 crore for supply of optical fiber cables from a renowned international customer.

GR Infraprojects: The company gets a Letter of Award worth Rs 290 crore from Jharkhand body for construction of Giridih Bypass Road.

Garuda Construction: The company gets work order worth Rs 144 crore for civil works of redevelopment project in Mumbai.

Hyundai Motor India: The company gets relief by Income Tax Appellate Tribunal with regards to miscellaneous petition; relief granted by ITAT will result in refund.

Dr Agarwal’s Health Care: The company completes acquisition of 12.25% stake of its arm Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital for Rs 6.25 crore.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The company incorporates arm Narayana Hrudayalaya UK.

UGRO Capital: The company approves issuance of three lakh non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 300 crore on private placement basis.

IRB InvIT Fund: The company launches QIP of Rs 3,000 crore, deal can be upsized by another Rs 250 crore. Indicative offer price of Rs 60 per unit at 2.8% discount to CMP.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The company approves scheme of arrangement involving amalgamation of five arms.

Triveni Turbine: The company updates that promoter Nikhil Sawhney Trust acquires additional 26.6% stake in Subhadra Trade. Promoter’s total stake in Subhadra Trade and Finance now stands at 63.3%. Subhadra Trade and Finance holds 27.28% in Triveni, hence promoter gains indirect control.