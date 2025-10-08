Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 8
The benchmark indices of the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex on Tuesday exhibited gains for a fourth consecutive session, post which they closed flat.
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading flat at 25,215 as of 6:40 a.m., indicating a muted open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
US index futures were up while European contracts were down during early Asian trade.
S&P 500 futures up 0.1%
Eutp Stoxx 50 futures down 0.1%
Markets On Home Turf
The benchmark indices of the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex on Tuesday exhibited gains for a fourth consecutive session, after which they closed flat. The Nifty 50 closed 0.12% higher at 25,108.30, while the Sensex closed 0.17% higher at 81,926.75.
The foreign portfolio investors on Tuesday turned net buyers of Indian shares after 10 days of selling. The FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 1,440.66 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs have stayed net buyers for nearly a month and bought stake worth Rs 452.57 crore.
Wall Street Recap
US stocks ended their longest winning streak since May on Tuesday, spurred by a rotation out of big tech shares. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, interrupting seven consecutive sessions of gains. The Nasdaq 100 declined roughly 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%.
Asia Market Update
Asian equities posted a modest drop at the open after Wall Street’s pullback from record highs sparked caution among investors. MSCI’s regional stock gauge dropped 0.2% with technology shares among the losers. An index of US-listed Chinese shares fell the most since the end of August ahead of Hong Kong’s return from a holiday, Bloomberg reported.
Chinese and South Korean markets are closed today.
Nikkei up 0.3%
S&P/ASX 200 down 0.3%
Commodities Check
Oil prices edged higher after a US inventories report showed a drop of 1.8 million barrels in American reserves. Brent rose toward $66 a barrel after ending little changed on Tuesday, with West Texas Intermediate above $62.
Gold hit a record high just below $4,000 an ounce as the US government shutdown, a wobble in technology stocks, and political shake-ups in Japan and France buoyed demand. December futures in New York — the most active contract — surpassed $4,000 for the first time on Tuesday.
Key Events To Watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Mobile Congress 2025 in New Delhi and later launch Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport during his visit to Maharashtra.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer begins a two-day visit to India.
Earnings And Business Updates
Shringar House Q1FY26 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 22.7% at Rs 333 crore versus Rs 271 crore
Ebitda up 63.1% at Rs 41.1 crore versus Rs 25.2 crore
Margin at 12.4% versus 9.3%
Net Profit up 68.6% at Rs 28.5 crore versus Rs 16.9 crore
Titan Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Consumer businesses register a growth of 20%
Total store additions stand at 55
Domestic jewellery business grew by 19%
International business grew by 86%
Surge in gold prices led to rise in jewellery ticket size
SH Kelkar Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
H1 revenue is up 13% at Rs 1,140 crore
As of Sept 30., net debt stand at nearly Rs 698 crore
Lodha Developers Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Collections up 13% at Rs 3,480 crore
Pre-Sales up 7% at Rs 4,570 crore
Keystone Realtors Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Pre-Sales up 9% at Rs 763 crore
Collections up 9% at Rs 601 crore
Godrej Consumer Products Q2FY26 Highlights
Home care portfolio expected to deliver high-single digit value growth
GST transition in India expected to have short-term impact on profitability
Ebitda likely to decline for Q2
Stocks In News
Tata Motors: The company updates that JLR volumes for Q2 were lower, with wholesales down 24.2% year-on-year and retail sales down 17.1% year-on-year.
Windsor Machines: The company approves allotment of equity shares upon conversion of 26 lakh warrants into 26 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 191.85 per share.
Advait Infratech Energy: The company receives an Rs 87 crore order from Power Grid Corporation.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: The board sanctions a composite scheme of arrangement with Paradeep Phosphates.
Aditya Birla Lifestyle: The company updates that Flipkart Investments sold a 6% stake via open market transactions on October 6.
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: The company appoints Nirav Niranjankumar Vora as Chief Financial Officer.
Salzer Electronics: The company secures a patent for a compact high-voltage safety device.
Venus Pipes & Tubes: The company approves allotment of 1.2 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,700 per share to warrant holders. The company also completes equity infusion of Rs 71.4 crore upon conversion of the final tranche of warrants to equity shares.
Bajaj Finserv: The company updates the name change of two subsidiaries: 'Bajaj General Insurance' (previously Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company) 'Bajaj Life Insurance' (previously Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company).
eClerx Services: The company’s arm, ASEC Group LLC, merges with its other arm, Personiv Contact Centres.
Associated Alcohols & Breweries: The company commences manufacture and maturation of malt spirits at its Barwaha facility.
Marine Electricals (India): The company incorporates a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore named Mel Power Systems.
B-Right RealEstate: The company’s arm, Parth Construction, enters into a pact with Birch Real Estate for the sale of FSI/PTC.
Container Corp: The company enters into an agreement with Ultratech Cement for transportation of bulk cement using specialised tank containers.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company reports that September gross toll collection rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 556.7 crore.
MedPlus Health Services: The company’s arm receives a suspension order for a drug license for one of its stores in Chhattisgarh.
Kothari Industrial Corporation: The company secures trading approval from BSE for 1.3 crore equity shares at a premium of Rs 67.60 per share on a preferential basis.
Kesar India: The company approves migration of shares from the SME platform of BSE to the Main Board of BSE and NSE. The company also approves the sale of land parcels in Nagpur.
Waaree Energies: The company completes acquisition of 64% stake in Kotsons Private Limited for Rs 192 crore.
IFGL Refractories: The company announces that Navin Kumar Das has resigned from the position of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).
Kolte-Patil Developers: The company announces that the NCLT has approved its scheme of amalgamation with its subsidiary, Kolte-Patil Integrated Townships.
Valor Estate: The company provides an update on the scheme of arrangement between its arm, Sahyadri Agro & Dairy, and step-down subsidiary, HVPL.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis: The company’s arm enters into an agreement with Celonic Group to deliver a fully integrated antibody-drug conjugate development platform.
Dish TV India: The company informs that the Aurangabad tax department has filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court against an order passed in favour of the company regarding CENVAT credit.
Anant Raj: The company opens a Qualified Institutional Placement and approves a floor price of Rs 695.83 per share.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The company receives in-principle approval from NSE and BSE for a proposed rights issue of shares.
Saatvik Green Energy: The company receives an order worth Rs 488 crore for supply of solar PV modules from a group of renowned independent power producers. The company also receives Rs 219.62 crore worth of orders from three independent power producers for solar PV module supply.
Insolation Energy: The company incorporated two special purpose vehicles to set up solar power plants.
CMS Info Systems: The company has acquired 22.75 lk additional fully paid equity shares Securens Systems increasing the total stake to 75.78%
KPIT Technologies: The company via its arm KPIT Technologies (UK) has acquired a further stake of 62.9%, taking the total of KPIT group shareholdings to 88.9% in N-Dream at a consideration of 16.35 million euros. N-Dream has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company.
Ola Electric : The company's arm has obtained approval for allotment of 40 Crores OCRPS consideration aggregating to Rs 400 crore.
IPO Offering
WeWork India Management: The company is a flexible workspace operator in India. The public issue was subscribed to 1.15 times on day three. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.79 times), non-institutional investors (23%), retail investors (61%).
Tata Capital: The company is in diversified financial services and a subsidiary of Tata Sons. The public issue was subscribed to 75% on day two. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (86%), non-institutional investors (76%), retail investors (67%).
LG Electronics: The public issue was subscribed to 1.04 times on day one. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (49%), non-institutional investors (2.31 times), retail investors (81%).
Anantam Highways Trust: Indian infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) focused on investing in road infrastructure. The public issue was subscribed to 0.21 times on day one. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.24 times), other investors (0.17 times).
ALSO READ
Five Major IPOs Of 2025: Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, PhysicsWallah, NSE And PhonePe
Listing Day
Om Freight Forwarders: The company is a third-generation logistics company based in Mumbai, India. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 135 apiece. The public issue was subscribed to 3.87 times on the last day. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (3.97 times), non-institutional investors (7.39 times), retail investors (2.75 times).
Advance Agrolife : The company is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of agrochemical products that support the entire lifecycle of crops. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 100 apiece The public issue was subscribed to 56.85 times on day three. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (27.31 times ), non-institutional investors (175.30 times), retail investors (23.06 times)
ALSO READ
Advance Agrolife IPO: Check GMP And Steps To Verify Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Websites
Bulk & Block Deals
Shaily Engineering Plastics: Lighthouse India Fund III sold 13.3 lakh shares (2.90%) and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 3.25 lakh shares (0.71%), Stallion Asset bought 2.5 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 2,134 apiece.
Indosolar: Epitome Trading And Investments sold 2.55 lakh shares (0.61%) at Rs 642.98 a piece.
Eimco Elecon: Kedia Securities bought 57,441 shares at Rs 1,906.71 a piece.
Board Meetings
Adani Enterprises: Meets to discuss fund raising.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Meets for other business matters.
Trading Tweaks
Share to exit anchor lock-in: Travel Food Services (2%).
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage – I : Banco Products, Orient Technologies, V2 Retail.
Price Band
Price Band change from 10% to 20%: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Lumax Auto Technologies, Senco Gold.
Price Band change from 5% to 20%: Jaiprakash Power Ventures.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures is up 0.17% to 25,229 at a premium of 121 points.
Nifty October futures open interest down by 1.52%
Nifty Options Oct. 14 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,000.
Securities in ban period: RBL Bank.
Currency/Bond Market
The rupee closed flat at 88.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, near its all-time low level. The yield on the 10-year bond ended one point lower at 6.51%.