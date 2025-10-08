Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 8

Tata Motors: The company updates that JLR volumes for Q2 were lower, with wholesales down 24.2% year-on-year and retail sales down 17.1% year-on-year.

Windsor Machines: The company approves allotment of equity shares upon conversion of 26 lakh warrants into 26 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 191.85 per share.

Advait Infratech Energy: The company receives an Rs 87 crore order from Power Grid Corporation.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: The board sanctions a composite scheme of arrangement with Paradeep Phosphates.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle: The company updates that Flipkart Investments sold a 6% stake via open market transactions on October 6.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: The company appoints Nirav Niranjankumar Vora as Chief Financial Officer.

Salzer Electronics: The company secures a patent for a compact high-voltage safety device.

Venus Pipes & Tubes: The company approves allotment of 1.2 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,700 per share to warrant holders. The company also completes equity infusion of Rs 71.4 crore upon conversion of the final tranche of warrants to equity shares.

Bajaj Finserv: The company updates the name change of two subsidiaries: 'Bajaj General Insurance' (previously Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company) 'Bajaj Life Insurance' (previously Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company).

eClerx Services: The company’s arm, ASEC Group LLC, merges with its other arm, Personiv Contact Centres.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries: The company commences manufacture and maturation of malt spirits at its Barwaha facility.

Marine Electricals (India): The company incorporates a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore named Mel Power Systems.

B-Right RealEstate: The company’s arm, Parth Construction, enters into a pact with Birch Real Estate for the sale of FSI/PTC.

Container Corp: The company enters into an agreement with Ultratech Cement for transportation of bulk cement using specialised tank containers.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company reports that September gross toll collection rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 556.7 crore.

MedPlus Health Services: The company’s arm receives a suspension order for a drug license for one of its stores in Chhattisgarh.

Kothari Industrial Corporation: The company secures trading approval from BSE for 1.3 crore equity shares at a premium of Rs 67.60 per share on a preferential basis.

Kesar India: The company approves migration of shares from the SME platform of BSE to the Main Board of BSE and NSE. The company also approves the sale of land parcels in Nagpur.

Waaree Energies: The company completes acquisition of 64% stake in Kotsons Private Limited for Rs 192 crore.

IFGL Refractories: The company announces that Navin Kumar Das has resigned from the position of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Kolte-Patil Developers: The company announces that the NCLT has approved its scheme of amalgamation with its subsidiary, Kolte-Patil Integrated Townships.

Valor Estate: The company provides an update on the scheme of arrangement between its arm, Sahyadri Agro & Dairy, and step-down subsidiary, HVPL.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: The company’s arm enters into an agreement with Celonic Group to deliver a fully integrated antibody-drug conjugate development platform.

Dish TV India: The company informs that the Aurangabad tax department has filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court against an order passed in favour of the company regarding CENVAT credit.

Anant Raj: The company opens a Qualified Institutional Placement and approves a floor price of Rs 695.83 per share.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The company receives in-principle approval from NSE and BSE for a proposed rights issue of shares.

Saatvik Green Energy: The company receives an order worth Rs 488 crore for supply of solar PV modules from a group of renowned independent power producers. The company also receives Rs 219.62 crore worth of orders from three independent power producers for solar PV module supply.

Insolation Energy: The company incorporated two special purpose vehicles to set up solar power plants.

CMS Info Systems: The company has acquired 22.75 lk additional fully paid equity shares Securens Systems increasing the total stake to 75.78%

KPIT Technologies: The company via its arm KPIT Technologies (UK) has acquired a further stake of 62.9%, taking the total of KPIT group shareholdings to 88.9% in N-Dream at a consideration of 16.35 million euros. N-Dream has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company.