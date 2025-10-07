Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 7

Wipro: The company is scheduled to report its Q2 results on October 16.

PNC Infratech: The company has received the appointed date for two of its projects from the National Highways Authority of India.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company will declare its Q2 results on October 25.

HCL Technologies: The company has joined the MIT Media Lab in the US to collaborate on artificial intelligence research.

SPML Infra: The company has approved the allotment of 5.6 lakh shares upon exercise of rights attached to 5.6 lakh convertible warrants.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The government has appointed Niranjan Mukund Bhalereo as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received approval from Health Canada for Liothyronine tablets, used in the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Astral: The company has commissioned commercial production at its Kanpur plant.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company has received no-objection letters from BSE and NSE regarding its proposed scheme of merger with Quality Care India.

Brigade Enterprises: The company has signed a joint development agreement for premium residential projects in Chennai, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 1,000 crore.

LTIMindtree: The company has signed a multi-year deal with a global entertainment company.

KRN Heat Exchanger: The company's subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products, will acquire the bus air-conditioning business of Sphere Refrigeration Systems.

Nibe: The company has received purchase orders worth Rs 20.57 crore from a leading infrastructure and defence company.

Capri Global Capital: The company has approved the early closure of its public issue of up to 40 lakh non-convertible debentures worth Rs 400 crore.

Havells India: The company's subsidiary, Havells International, will acquire a 20% stake in Salesmark Ventures. Post-acquisition, Havells HVAC will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Havells International.

Tourism Finance Corp: The company has entered into an exclusive term sheet with Cosmea Investment Holdco to acquire 100% stake in Cosmea Investment.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: The company will acquire a 26% stake in FPEL HR1 Energy for Rs 2.2 crore.

Medico Remedies: The company has received an order worth $1,781,000 from the Ministry of Health and Medical Inquiry of Turkmenistan to supply tablets and dry syrups.

Landmark Cars: The company will acquire a 17% stake in Landmark Cars (East) from Autocity Services for Rs 12.5 crore.

Solarworld Energy Solutions: The company has entered into an agreement with Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers to borrow funds worth Rs 50 crore.

Coal India: The company has signed a pact with Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation for exploration of critical minerals.

Fabtech Technologies International: The company has received a letter of intent worth Rs 68 crore for the supply and installation of modular cleanroom partition systems and doors.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has received a letter of acceptance to develop a 100 megawatt grid-connected ground-mounted solar photovoltaic power project.

Suraj Estate Developers: The company has announced the resignation of Palak Dani as Chief Marketing Officer.

Crest Ventures: The company has provided an update on its joint venture, Crest Residency, which has entered a development agreement with Saidale Co-operative Society for a property in Mumbai.

Gallantt Ispat: The company's board will meet on October 9 to consider the incorporation of subsidiaries and setting up of a solar power plant.

Oil India: The company has signed an agreement with Mahanagar Gas to explore opportunities in the liquefied natural gas value chain.

Karur Vysya Bank: The company has received an interim stay from the Madras High Court on tax demand matters for Assessment Years 2020–21, 2021–22, and 2022–23.