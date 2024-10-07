Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 7

Asian markets opened higher tracking gains in the US market and as they await the policy decisions of the region. Japan's Nikkei gained over 2% at 6:44 a.m., South Korea's Kospi was 0.6% up, while Australia's ASX 200 was 0.2% higher.

In US, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose the most since Sept. 19 after a stronger-than-expected jobs report boosted hopes of a soft-landing. S&P 500 closed up 0.90% at 5,751.07, Dow Jones was 0.81% higher at 42,352.75, and Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.22% to 18,137.85.

Brent crude was trading 0.6% down at $77.62 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.12% at $2,671 an ounce at 6:45 a.m.

GIFT Nifty traded flat at 25,253.50 as of 06:47 a.m.