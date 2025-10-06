Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 6

Share India Securities: The company received a BSE Caution today regarding its March 31, 2025, shareholding pattern, which flagged the first-time inclusion of Neelam Jindal. The company clarified that Neelam, sister of Promoter Praveen Gupta, was categorized as a Promoter Group member due to a gift transaction from the Promoter, as she did not previously hold any shares. The company confirmed it has submitted a response to the caution.

Exicom Tele-Systems: The company has received a Show Cause Notice from the New Delhi Tax Body for a Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand of Rs 14.5 crore.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The bank's Gross Advances rose 23% to Rs 11,544 crore, Disbursements grew 49% and total deposits grew 35% to Rs 11,991 crore, supported by a 57% jump in CASA to Rs 2,477 crore and an improved CASA ratio of 20.7%.

Uflex: The company has announced the commissioning of a capacity enhancement at its Aseptic Packaging facility in Sanand, raising the total capacity to 12 billion packs per annum.

Tata Motors: The company transfers Entire Stake in Arms, Associates, JVs & Joint Operations to TMLCV Post-Demerger.

Emcure Pharma: The company Acquired 20.4% Stake of Zuventus Healthcare For Rs 724.9 crore.

Shukra Pharma: The company Approves Preferential Issue of 46.4 lakh Convertible Equity Warrants.

Uni Abex Alloy: The company is in a pact to sell land in Thane for Rs 244 C, the transaction is expected to be completed by Jan 31, 2026

Vishnu Prakash: The company clarified that Promoters sold a stake and MD's stake was pledged to generate liquidity. The proceeds are being injected into the company as an interest-free loan for immediate working capital and future growth needs. Management assures stakeholders of the company's strong financial health.

Jindal Poly Films: The company has approved an increase in the limits for loans, investments, and securities from Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The company has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import, sell, and distribute Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (vial lyophilized powder) in India. This drug is used for the treatment of solid tumors.

Allcargo Logistics: The company’s arm, ALX Shipping Agencies India, has filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing against its CEO, Sandeep Bakshi, and Vishal Mehta of Rushabh Sealink & Logistics, seeking criminal proceedings over alleged irregularities. The complaint stems from an internal probe which revealed attempts by Bakshi and Mehta to make ALX liable for payments to Rushabh.

RBL Bank: The bank saw an 8% year-on-year growth in total deposits, reaching Rs. 1.17 lakh crore, alongside a 14% year-on-year increase in gross advances to Rs. 1.02 lakh crore. The CASA Ratio saw a slight quarter-on-quarter dip to 31.9% from 32.5%, even as ASA grew by 3% year-on-year to Rs. 37,169 crore.

Ravindra Energy : The company has received two Letters of Award (LOA) from the Maha State Electricity Distribution Co.

Sandur Manganese : The company received approval from the Environment Ministry to divert forest land for establishing a downhill conveyor pipe system.

Websol Energy System: Sanjana Khaitan, Executive Director of the Company has ceased to be a Director of the Company. Her reappointment was not approved by the members at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 Sept., 2025.

Anand Rathi Wealth: Fixed Oct. 17 as record date for interim dividend.

Paradeep Phosphates: Customs search over alleged violation in imported urea; legal recourse being considered.

Karnataka Bank: RBI approved 1-month extension for MD and CEO Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat.

Jindal Steel: Appointed Parimal Rai as Independent Director and Sunil Agrawal as CFO.

Highway Infrastructure: Secured two EPC contracts under PM-eBus Seva scheme; total order book Rs 778.2 crore.

Hindustan Copper: Executed Kendadih Mining Lease Deed; step toward copper ore production restart.

Tata Steel: Received Rs 2,411 crore demand letter over Sukinda Chromite Block; pursuing legal remedy.

Angel One: NSE imposed penalty for incorrect margin reporting; advisory issued on collateral data. It also issued an advisory for incorrect reporting of data for segregation and monitoring of collateral at client level.

Reliance Communications: UCO Bank classified loan account as 'fraud'.

PTC India - Appoints Mini Ipe as an independent director.