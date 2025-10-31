Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 31

Bharat Electronics: The company has received additional orders worth Rs 732 crore since its last disclosure on Oct. 22.

Concord Control: The company has acquired Fusion Electronics.

LTIMindtree: The company has launched its new platform ‘BlueVerse’ for autonomous IT service management solutions.

TCS: The company has entered into a five-year agreement with Tata Motors to digitize ESG data.

Swiggy: The company will consider raising up to Rs 10,000 crore via QIP or other fundraising routes on Nov. 7.

BEML: The company has signed three MoUs for a value of Rs 350 crores with Dredging Corporation of India to supply cable and suction dredgers.

IIFL Finance: The company’s arm, IIFL Home Finance, has appointed Girish Kousgi as Managing Director and chief executive officer.

Reliance Industries: The company has signed an agreement with Google to offer AI solutions and will provide Jio users free access to Google AI Pro for 18 months, valued at Rs. 35,100 per user.

MTAR Technologies: The company has secured an international order worth Rs 264 crore from an existing customer.

Tata Motors PV: The company has changed the name of TML Commercial Vehicles to Tata Motors.

V2 Retail: The company has opened its QIP and approved a floor price of Rs. 2,245.75 per share.

Biocon: The company’s arm, Biocon Biologics UK, has been de-registered as a public company and renamed Biocon Biologics UK PLC.

Pidilite Industries: The company will fully acquire its arm, Pidilite C-Techos Walling, by purchasing the remaining 40% stake.

Reliance Industries: Thailand-based REC Systems has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.

Sunteck Realty: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned arm, Adyanta Constructions.

Britannia Industries: Urjit Patel has resigned as a non-executive independent director.

Bank of Baroda: The Australia branch has concluded borrowing of 125 million australian dollars through a syndicated term loan facility for one year.

Great Eastern Shipping: The company has signed a contract to buy a Japanese bulk carrier of 63,500 DWT.

Escorts Kubota: Shareholders have approved the appointment of Akira Kato as Whole-Time Director.

Orchid Pharma: The company has completed the purchase of assets of Allecra Therapeutics GmbH.

Adani Green: The company’s arms, Adani Solar Energy Jodhpur Six and Adani Renewable Energy Forty One, have signed an agreement to supply 60 MW of solar-wind hybrid power to a commercial and industrial customer.

Tata Communications: The company’s arm, MGAGE SA de CV, has been wound up and deemed liquidated effective Oct. 1, 2025.

Everest Kanto: The company has received a GST demand order of Rs. 11 crore from the Kandla Special Economic Zone tax authority.

Vardhman Special Steels: The company has further invested Rs. 1.1 crore in Sone Solar.

NRB Bearings: Promoter Harshbeena Sahney Zaveri will acquire a 27.9% stake in the company.

HG Infra: The company has received a tax demand of Rs. 1.4 crore from the Income Tax Department.

Sunteck Realty: The company will acquire 100% stake in Shreejikrupa Hotels & Properties for an enterprise value of Rs. 100 crore.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure: The company has acquired cumulative compulsorily convertible participating preference shares of Rivaara Labs.

Time Technoplast: The company has received an order worth Rs. 190 crore for supply of HDPE pipe products, taking its total order book for this segment to around Rs. 280 crore.

LT Foods: The company has approved an additional equity infusion of 5 million pounds in its arm, LT Foods UK.

DEN Networks: The company’s demand for tax, interest, and penalty amounting to Rs. 33.2 crore has been quashed.

Airfloa Rail: The company has received an order worth Rs. 3.1 crore from Modern Coach Factory in Uttar Pradesh, taking its total new orders to over Rs. 113 crore within a week.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has completed the acquisition of a 26% stake in SPV Clean Max Karakoram for Rs. 26,000.

Bank of Maharashtra: The bank has reduced its MCLR by 10–25 basis points for overnight to three-month tenures.

Hindustan Unilever: The company has received NCLT approval to demerge its ice cream business into Kwality Wall’s India Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies: The company’s step-down subsidiary in Canada has been voluntarily liquidated.

Exicom Tele-Systems: The Directorate of Revenue has conducted a search at the company’s Gurugram offices. The company confirmed full cooperation and stated that operations remain unaffected.