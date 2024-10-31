Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 31

Markets in Asia–Pacific declined in Thursday morning, tracking overnight losses on the Wall Street. Market participants are awaiting the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy decision, due later today.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 267.99 points or 0.68% down at 39,009.40, KOSPI was trading 34.37 points or 1.33% down at 2,559.42 as of 06:31 a.m.

Stocks declined on Wall Street after data showed that US economy expanded at a robust pace, which propelled the traders to trim their bets on rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Further, technology companies' stock weighed on US stock after disappointing numbers from mega companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.22% and 0.33% down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.56% down on Wednesday.

The brent crude was trading 0.48% higher at $72.90 a barrel. The Bloomberg spot Gold was trading 0.08% higher at $2,789.81 an ounce.