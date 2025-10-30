Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 30

Infosys: The company extends its strategic partnership with Metro Bank and Workday for the transition of finance operations.

Titan: The company announces the resignation of Ambuj Narayan as CEO of its Indian Dress Wear Division.

JSW Steel: The company’s arm increases its economic interest in M Res NSW HCC Pty to 83.33% from 66.67%. The arm purchases non-voting Class B shares from M Res NSW HCC Holdings Pty for $24 million and subscribes to additional shares worth $36 million. The proceeds are used by M Res NSW to acquire an additional 6% stake in Golden M NSW Pty, taking its total stake to 36%. Consequently, JSW Steel’s effective economic interest in Illawarra Metallurgical Coal rises to 30% from 20%.

Wipro: The company enters into a multi-year partnership with HanesBrands Inc to drive GenAI-led IT 2.0 transformation.

Kalyani Investment: The company’s CEO and CFO, Shekhar D. Shivpathaki, resigns from his position.

Ultramarine & Pigments: The company to participate in fund raising by Thirumalai Chemicals through equity share issuance.

Optiemus Infracom: The company to incorporate a joint venture entity named The Factory Private.

Container Corp: The company enters into an agreement with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority for rail handling operations at Vadhvan Port.

Colgate: The company launches its first-ever Visible White Purple Serum.

Shyam Metalics: The company’s arm, Shyam Sel and Power, acquires 100% stake in Star Metalworks for Rs 1 lakh.

Vedanta: The NCLT Mumbai Bench heard the company’s demerger petition today and posted the matter for final hearing on November 12. Vedanta reiterates its commitment to the proposed demerger aimed at creating independent, sector-specific entities across aluminium, oil & gas, power, and iron & steel.

Ceigall India: The company incorporates two new subsidiaries — Ceigall Green Energy MH1 and Ceigall Green Energy MH2.

Craftsman Automation: The company’s arm to set up a new factory in the Chennai Metropolitan Area with an investment of Rs 280 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure: The group strongly condemns Cobrapost’s proposed malicious campaign to tarnish its reputation, calling it agenda-driven and aimed at misleading stakeholders. The company accuses Aniruddha Bahal of using coercive tactics and alleges the campaign is intended to crash stock prices.

Tata Steel: The company acquires 159 crore shares of T Steel Holdings Pte for Rs 1,409 crore, making it a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company receives a non-compliance notice from Canadian authorities regarding the abbreviated new drug submission for Semaglutide injection and will respond at the earliest.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company secures an order worth Rs 33.89 crore from Central Railway and also received an order worth Rs 44.6 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation.

SPML Infra: The company secures a Rs 505 crore credit facility to fast-track projects and support growth.

Sri Lotus Developers: The company incorporates a new subsidiary named ASVI Projects Private Limited.

NBCC: The company receives orders worth Rs 79 crore from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for construction work.

BLS International: The company’s arm subscribes to 100% share capital of BLS International Services (Senegal) and BLS International Cyprus.

Zydus Lifesciences: The US FDA issues an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with “Voluntary Action Indicated” classification for the company’s Baddi manufacturing facility, following an inspection conducted from August 4–13.

Ola Electric: The company receives an email from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) enclosing an investigation report and directing it to provide comments within seven days. A hearing is scheduled for November 10, 2025, over alleged violations of consumer rights, service deficiencies, and misleading advertisements.

Dilip Buildcon: The company secures an order worth Rs 307 crore from ISC Projects.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company invests Rs 382 crore in its arm, Aditya Birla Sun Life.

Sharda Motor Industries: The company signs a technology licence agreement with Donghee Industries for advanced suspension products in India.

Tata Steel: The company files a writ petition challenging a demand letter seeking Rs 2,411 crore.

Raymond Realty: The company incorporates Chembur Realty as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Adani Ports: The company clarifies that it has signed two non-binding MoUs with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority to explore participation in container terminal and offshore projects at Vadhavan Port. It will take part in the bidding process once tenders are issued, denying reports of a Rs 53,000 crore investment.

Firstsource Solutions: The company incorporates a step-down subsidiary in Canada.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company launches a 69-room hotel in Morbi, Gujarat, which will be managed by its arm, Carnation Hotels.

Samvardhana Motherson: The company to acquire the business and assets of the Rubbertec Group for $3.3 million through an indirect subsidiary.

IRB Infrastructure: The company signs a management agreement to act as project manager for projects operated by its SPVs. The arrangement will take effect after the transfer of 100% stake of each project SPV from IRB Infra Trust to the Public InvIT.

5paisa Capital: SEBI has advised the company to surrender its Research Analyst registration certificate. The company will initiate the process accordingly, noting that the move will have no material impact on its operations or financials.

Vedanta: The promoter group has created additional encumbrance on shares; however, no new pledges have been made.

V-Guard Industries: The company received GST order dropping Rs 20.7 crore tax and interest demand for FY18–FY25 after review of company submissions.

Allcargo Terminals: VSSC filed a case with TSLSA seeking Rs 13.53 crore for cargo damage during transit, jointly against Aspinwall and ATL.

Muthoot Microfin: The company approved private placement of NCDs worth up to Rs 125 crore and Rs 250 crore.

KIMS Hospitals: The company informed that its subsidiary Arunodaya Hospitals issued shares through a preferential allotment, leading to dilution of KIMS’ stake from 70.67% to 64.36%.

Rashi Peripherals: The company updates that proceedings dropped by Mumbai Customs worth Rs 135 crore demand likely nullified.

Thomas Cook (India): The company's Dubai arm Desert Adventures Tourism acquired the remaining 50% stake in Desert Adventures Tourism Co., Jordan, making it a 100% subsidiary; no consideration involved.

Samvardhana Motherson: The company informs that, Kunal Malani elevated as President – Group Strategy & Transformation; Gandharv Tongia appointed Group CFO.