Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 3

The benchmark indices on Wednesday snapped their eight-day losing streak and ended in green.

At close, Sensex rose 715.69 points, or 0.89%, to 80,983.31, while Nifty was up 225.20 points, or 0.92%, to 24,836.30. Nifty rose as much as 1.04% during the day to 24,867.95, while Sensex was also up 1% at 81,068.43.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their selling streak of Indian equities for the eighth straight session on Wednesday. The overseas investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,605.20 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Domestic institutional investors remained buyers for the 27th session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2916.14 crore.