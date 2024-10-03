Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 3

Among other Asian indices open Thursday, Japan's Nikkei was trading more than 2% higher at 6:40 a.m. after yen weakened following new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's dovish comments and Australia's S&P ASX 200 traded 0.1% up.

US equity indices ended with little gains after latest strong job numbers weakened the hopes for a second big rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.01% and 0.08%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.09%

Brent crude was trading 1% higher at $74.65 a barrel at 6:46 a.m., rising for the third day in a row as tensions escalated in Middle East. Gold was higher by 0.3% at $2,677.80 an ounce. GIFT Nifty was at 25,767.50 down by 45 points or 0.2% as of 6:46 a.m.