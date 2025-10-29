Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 29

The Nifty ended in the red on Tuesday; however it closed above the 25,900 mark. At the close, the Sensex fell 492.23 points, or 0.58%, to 84,286.61, while the Nifty slipped 29.85 points, or 0.11%, to 25,936.20.

"The market remained highly volatile on the NSE monthly F&O expiry day. However, the overall chart setup on the daily timeframe remains intact, with the Nifty trading well above the 21EMA, keeping the bullish bias intact," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.