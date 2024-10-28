Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 28

Asian indices opened higher with Japan indices rising the most following the election outcome. At 6:58 a.m., Nikkei was 1.7% up, Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.1%, and South Korea's Kospi was 0.8% higher.

On Friday, US indices were mixed; at close Nasdaq Composite recorded a new intraday all-time high, rising 0.56% to close at 18,518.61. Dow Jones ended down 0.61% at 42,114.40 and S&P 500 closed lower by 0.03% to 5,808.12.

At 7:06 a.m., Brent crude was trading 4.4% down at $72.69 a barrel. Gold spot fell 0.7% to $2,728.81 an ounce.

GIFT Nifty was at 24,211.50, up by 72.5 points or 0.3% as of 07:06 a.m.

The benchmark equity indices fell for the fourth consecutive week, the longest streak since the five weeks ended Aug. 24. On a daily basis, they continued their downtrend for the fifth session.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 218.60 points or 0.90% down at 24,180.80 and the BSE Sensex fell 662.87 points or 0.83% to close at 79,402.29. During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 1.3% and the Sensex fell as much as 1.2%.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 20th consecutive session on Friday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 24th straight session. The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,036.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 4,159.29 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency depreciated by 1 paisa to close at 84.081 against the US dollar.