Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 22

Asian indices were lower in the early trade tracking a mixed session on the Wall Street. At 6:49 a.m., Australia's ASX 200 fell 1.5%, Japan's Nikkei traded 1.1% down, and South Korea's Kospi was 1.4% down.

Indices on the Wall Street were mixed at close after opening in the green on Monday. as S&P 500 was 0.18% down to close at 5,853.98 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.27% to close at 18,540.01.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.27% to 18,540.01.

Brent crude was trading 0.5% lower at $73.91 a barrel. Gold spot was flat at $2,739.30 an ounce.

GIFT Nifty was at 24,797.50 down by 8.5 points as of 06:54 a.m.

Benchmark equity indices started the week on a negative note as investors assessed more quarterly results. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. weighed on the key indices but gains in heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. minimised the fall.

Nifty ended 0.29% or 72.95 points down at 24,781.10 and Sensex lost 0.09% or 73.48 points to close at 81,151.27.

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 16th consecutive session on Monday. The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,262 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 3,226 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 84.066 against the US dollar.