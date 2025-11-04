Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 4
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading marginally lower near 25,872, indicating a positive open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
US and European index futures are trading higher during Asian trading hours.
S&P 500 futures trade 0.24% lower
Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.12% lower
Market Recap
The Indian equity markets ended Monday's session with modest gains, as the Nifty 50 closed up 0.16% at 25,763, while the BSE Sensex settled 0.047% higher at 83,978.49.
US Market Wrap
Stocks kicked off November — historically the strongest month for equities — with gains in tech, as Amazon’s $38 billion partnership with OpenAI reignited enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. Bond yields climbed, while cryptocurrencies fell
A rebound in major tech names lifted the “Magnificent Seven” index by 1.2%. Under the seven-year deal, OpenAI will pay Amazon Web Services for access to hundreds of thousands of Nvidia graphics chips. Amazon shares surged 4%, though despite the AI-fueled optimism, more than 300 companies in the S&P 500 closed lower.
Asia Market Update
Asian markets opened lower on Tuesday, with sentiment dampened by weak US economic data and lingering uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, according to Bloomberg.
A regional equity gauge slipped 0.2%, moving in contrast to the modest rebound in US tech shares. Futures for the S&P 500 dropped 0.2% after the index eked out a small gain on Monday, even as more than 300 of its components declined. Nasdaq 100 futures were also down 0.3%.
Commodity Check
Oil prices edged lower after a four-day rally, as traders assessed OPEC+’s move to delay planned production increases early next year, according to Bloomberg.
Brent crude for January delivery hovered near $65 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate slipped just below $61. The producer group said over the weekend it would pause output hikes in the first quarter, following a modest increase scheduled for next month — a decision made amid expectations of an impending supply glut.
Gold prices slipped after three Federal Reserve officials refrained from backing another interest rate cut next month, while the US dollar hovered near a multi-month high.
Spot bullion fell toward $3,980 an ounce after fluctuating between gains and losses on Monday, as per Bloomberg.
Earnings Post-Market Hours
TBO Tek Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 25.9% to Rs 568 crore versus Rs 451 crore.
Ebitda up 16.7% to Rs 88 crore versus Rs 75.4 crore.
Margin at 15.5% versus 16.7%.
Net Profit up 12.3% to Rs 67.5 crore versus Rs 60.1 crore.
SJS Enterprises Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 25.4% to Rs 242 crore versus Rs 193 crore.
Ebitda up 36.6% to Rs 68.3 crore versus Rs 50 crore.
Margin at 28.2% versus 25.9%.
Net Profit up 48.7% to Rs 43.3 crore versus Rs 29.1 crore.
Bharti Hexacom Q2 Highlights (Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue up 2.4% to Rs 2,317 crore versus Rs 2,263 crore.
Ebitda up 4.1% to Rs 1,208 crore versus Rs 1,161 crore.
Margin at 52.1% versus 51.3%.
Net Profit up 7.6% to Rs 421 crore versus Rs 392 crore.
Bharti Airtel Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue up 5.4% to Rs 52,145 crore versus Rs 49,463 crore.
Ebitda up 6.2% to Rs 29,561 crore versus Rs 27,839 crore.
Margin at 56.7% versus 56.3%.
Net Profit up 14.2% to Rs 6,792 crore versus Rs 5,948 crore.
Gland Pharma Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 5.8% to Rs 1,487 crore versus Rs 1,406 crore.
Ebitda up 5.7% to Rs 314 crore versus Rs 297 crore.
Margin flat at 21.2%.
Net Profit up 12.3% to Rs 184 crore versus Rs 164 crore.
Hitachi Energy Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 17.9% to Rs 1,833 crore versus Rs 1,554 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 299 crore versus Rs 110 crore.
Margin at 16.3% versus 7.1%.
Net Profit at Rs 264 crore versus Rs 52.3 crore.
City Union Bank Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year/Quarter-on-Quarter)
Net Interest Income (NII) up 14.2% to Rs 667 crore versus Rs 582 crore (YoY).
Operating Profit up 9.9% to Rs 471 crore versus Rs 428 crore (YoY).
Provisions fell 18.6% to Rs 57 crore versus Rs 70 crore (YoY).
Asset Quality improved: Gross NPA at 2.42% versus 2.99% (QoQ), Net NPA at 0.9% versus 1.2% (QoQ).
Net Profit up 15.2% to Rs 329 crore versus Rs 285 crore (YoY).
Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue down 0.8% to Rs 1,028 crore versus Rs 1,036 crore.
Ebitda down 23.7% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 142 crore.
Margin at 10.5% versus 13.7%.
Net Profit down 25.8% to Rs 71 crore versus Rs 95.7 crore.
Arvind SmartSpaces Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue down 47.1% to Rs 141 crore versus Rs 266 crore.
Ebitda down 55.2% to Rs 29.5 crore versus Rs 66 crore.
Margin at 21% versus 24.8%.
Net Profit down 65.2% to Rs 14.2 crore versus Rs 40.7 crore.
Niva Bupa Health Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Net Premium Earned up 17.2% to Rs 1,422 crore versus Rs 1,213 crore.
Net Loss at Rs 35.3 crore versus a Profit of Rs 13.1 crore.
Gallantt Ispat Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 1,013 crore versus Rs 943 crore.
Ebitda up 34.8% to Rs 132 crore versus Rs 97.6 crore.
Margin at 13% versus 10.4%.
Net Profit up 78.4% to Rs 87.2 crore versus Rs 48.9 crore.
JK Paper Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 3.9% to Rs 1,749 crore versus Rs 1,683 crore.
Ebitda down 15% to Rs 224 crore versus Rs 264 crore.
Margin at 12.8% versus 15.7%.
Net Profit down 41.8% to Rs 74.8 crore versus Rs 129 crore.
Websol Energy Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 17.2% to Rs 168 crore versus Rs 144 crore.
Ebitda up 15.4% to Rs 72.3 crore versus Rs 62.7 crore.
Margin at 43% versus 43.7%.
Net Profit up 10.3% to Rs 46.3 crore versus Rs 42 crore.
Power Grid Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 1.8% to Rs 11,476 crore versus Rs 11,278 crore (Estimate: Rs 11,634 crore).
Ebitda down 13.6% to Rs 9,114 crore versus Rs 10,552 crore (Estimate: Rs 9,779 crore).
Margin at 79.4% versus 93.6% (Estimate: 86%).
Net Profit down 6% to Rs 3,566 crore versus Rs 3,793 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,853 crore).
Titan Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 28.8% to Rs 18,725 crore versus Rs 14,534 crore (Estimate: Rs 15,955 crore).
Ebitda up 51.7% to Rs 1,875 crore versus Rs 1,236 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,733 crore).
Margin at 10% versus 8.5% (Estimate: 10.9%).
Net Profit up 59.1% to Rs 1,120 crore versus Rs 704 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,079 crore).
Corporate Update: Appoints Ajoy Chawla as MD for 5 years effective Jan 1, 2026.
Godfrey Phillips Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue down 5.3% to Rs 1,289 crore versus Rs 1,360 crore.
Ebitda up 13.4% to Rs 314 crore versus Rs 277 crore.
Margin at 24.4% versus 20.4%.
Net Profit up 22.8% to Rs 305 crore versus Rs 248 crore.
3M India Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 14% to Rs 1,266 crore versus Rs 1,111 crore.
Ebitda up 39.6% to Rs 256 crore versus Rs 183 crore.
Margin at 20.2% versus 16.5%.
Net Profit up 43% to Rs 191 crore versus Rs 134 crore.
Max Estates Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 21.4% to Rs 48.8 crore versus Rs 40.2 crore.
Ebitda up 18.3% to Rs 10.1 crore versus Rs 8.5 crore.
Margin at 20.7% versus 21.2%.
Net Profit at Rs 7.3 crore versus Rs 2.2 crore.
ACME Solar Holdings Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 80.2% to Rs 468 crore versus Rs 260 crore.
Ebitda up 81.3% to Rs 400 crore versus Rs 221 crore.
Margin at 85.6% versus 85%.
Net Profit at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore.
Kansai Nerolac Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 0.1% to Rs 1,954 crore versus Rs 1,951 crore.
Ebitda up 1.6% to Rs 215 crore versus Rs 212 crore.
Margin at 11% versus 10.9%.
Net Profit up 9.9% to Rs 135 crore versus Rs 123 crore.
Timken India Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 2.7% to Rs 773 crore versus Rs 753 crore.
Ebitda up 3.8% to Rs 138 crore versus Rs 133 crore.
Margin at 17.9% versus 17.7%.
Net Profit down 0.6% to Rs 89.4 crore versus Rs 89.9 crore.
Business Update
Hero Motocorp: October Auto Sales
2-wheeler sales at 6.36 lakh units vs NDTV Profit estimate of 6.56 lakh.
Total 2-wheeler sales down 6.4% at 6.36 lakh units vs 6.79 lakh (YoY).
Domestic sales down 8% at 6.05 lakh units vs 6.57 lakh (YoY).
Exports up 42.8% at 30,979 units vs 21,688 units (YoY).
Stocks In News
Vodafone Idea: The company clarified that no proposal requiring disclosure is currently being considered by the board. This follows media reports suggesting that PE firm TGH is in talks to invest up to $6 billion (around Rs. 50,000 cr) in the company.
Cipla: The company will acquire a 100% stake in Inzpera Healthsciences for nearly Rs. 111 cr.
Akums Drugs: The company has been granted a patent for its invention titled ‘Dual Release Gastro-Resistant Composition’ for a period of 20 years starting November 19, 2022.
Rain Industries: The company’s subsidiaries, Northern Graphite and Rain Carbon, have received funding support of up to 530,000 euros (around Rs. 4.8 cr) under an R&D grant.
Vishnu Chemicals: The company announced that the acquisition of a chrome mining complex in South Africa is expected to be completed by January 2026.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company’s board will meet on November 6 to consider raising funds of up to Rs. 5,000 cr through equity issuance.
Fabtech Technologies: The company has received an order worth Rs. 52 cr to build a next-generation veterinary formulations facility in North Africa.
Gujarat State Petronet: The company has appointed Manoj Kumar Das as Chairman and Managing Director.
Reliance Infrastructure: The company has been provisionally attached by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged violations under PMLA. It clarified that there is no impact on business operations, shareholders, employees, or other stakeholders. The company also noted that Anil D Ambani has not been on its board for over 3.5 years.
Info Edge: The company will invest up to Rs. 100 cr in its subsidiary, Redstart Labs (India).
Nuvoco Vistas: The company has approved the execution of a share purchase agreement to acquire securities of Algebra Endeavour from JSW Cement and Alpha Alternatives Holdings.
UGRO Capital: The company’s board will meet on November 7 to consider raising funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
Puravankara: The company has provided a corporate guarantee worth Rs. 360 cr on behalf of its subsidiary for NCDs issued by Grand Hills Developments.
Tata Consumer Products: The company announced that PB Balaji has resigned as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director.
Lucent Industries: The company’s subsidiary, Mobavenue, has appointed Microsoft’s Ben John to its advisory board.
Mahindra Lifespaces: The company received a favourable order as litigation filed by Sanjay Chhabra against its subsidiary has been dismissed. A copy of the order dated September 9, 2025, has been received.
UTI AMC: The company stated that its Q3 net profit will include a one-time impact of Rs. 85.79 cr.
Sundaram Finance: The company’s arm will acquire Capitalgate Investment Advisors for Rs. 35 cr.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has launched a 98-room hotel in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
Bharti Airtel: The company has appointed Dinesh Kumar Khara as an Additional Director for a period of five years. The board has also approved acquiring an additional 5% stake in its subsidiary, Indus Towers. Additionally, the company has approved amendments to its Memorandum and Articles of Association to include emerging technologies and related areas.
GHCL: The company has approved a buyback proposal of up to 41 lakh shares at Rs. 725 per share through the tender offer route.
Arvind SmartSpaces: The company has appointed Amit Chamaria as Chief Financial Officer and Kulin S. Lalbhai as Chairman.
CAMS: The company’s arm has unveiled Bima Central Administrator at the IIA Annual Event 2025.
TVS Motor: The company has received a Letter of Allotment from its arm, TVS Credit Services, for the allotment of an additional 29 lakh shares at an aggregate investment cost of Rs. 171.5 cr.
Sagility: The company has approved the appointment of Abhishek Kayan as Deputy CFO, while Sarvabhouman Doraiswamy Srinivasan has resigned as Group CFO.
Wipro: The company has signed an agreement to transfer its entire stake in Drivestream India for Rs. 18.03 cr as part of its restructuring plan.
Ujaas Energy: The company has approved a preferential issue of 12.75 cr shares at Rs. 11 per share, amounting to Rs. 140 cr. The board has also approved issuing up to 24 cr shares to the SVA Family Welfare Trust.
Nesco: The company has received approval from NHLML to develop wayside amenities at three sites in the south zone along the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway Corridor. Total development cost is nearly Rs. 75 cr per site, with estimated annual revenue of around Rs. 115 cr from year four of operations. Annual lease rent is Rs. 5.53 cr per site with fixed annual revisions linked to WPI and CPI.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The company has gone live on Oracle HCM Cloud Payroll and AI Agents in partnership with Kovaion.
Timken India: The company will acquire a stake in Timken GGB Technology from Timken Europe BV & Co for nearly Rs. 129 cr.
SML Isuzu: The company will change its name to SML Mahindra effective November 10.
Standard Glass Lining: The company will acquire a 51% stake in C2C Engineering for Rs. 12.2 cr.
Stallion India: The promoter has sold part of his shareholding to raise funds to strengthen execution of the R-32 project in Bhilwara.
KEC International: The company has issued a corporate guarantee worth $26.67 million in favour of an overseas bank.
V2 Retail: The company has closed its QIP and approved an issue price of Rs. 2,134 per share, a 4.98% discount to the floor price of Rs. 2,245.75 per share.
Rossell Techsys: The company will consider raising funds through a QIP.
PCBL: The company has received Rs. 336 cr from three warrant holders and has issued 1.6 cr shares upon conversion of an equal number of warrants. Paid-up share capital has increased to Rs. 393.46 cr.
RITES: The company has secured a construction order worth Rs. 372.68 cr from the National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences.
IPO Offering
Lenskart Solutions: The Company operates as eyewear retailer with technology-focus. As of FY25 company operates over 2,700 stores globally, with 2,067 in India
The public issue was subscribed to 2.02x day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (1.89x), retail investors (3.33x), QIBS (1.64x)
IPO To Open
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. IPO (Groww IPO): The Company shares are set to open on Nov 4. IPO is of size Rs. 6,632.30 crore (fresh issue of Rs.1,060 crores and offer for sale of Rs. 5,572.30 crores) & has a price band of Rs.95 to Rs.100 per share
Bulk & Block Deals
Black Box: India Opportunities Growth Fund Ltd - Pinewood Strategy sold 20 lakh shares for an avg price of Rs. 550.2 a share
Dredging Corporation: Invesco Mutual Fund bought 1.52 lakh share Rs. 851.7 a share
Fineotex Chemical: RELIANCE MUTUAL FUND sold 29.6 lakh shares at Rs. 33.2 a share
Vintage Coffee N Bvrgs: L7 HITECH sold 6.6 lakh shares at Rs. 165.09 a piece & L7 SECURITIES sold 6.8 lakh shares at Rs. 165.49 a piece
Corporate Actions
Interim Dividend
Happiest Minds Technologies Rs 2.75 Per Share
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Rs 6 Per Share
Sundram Fasteners Rs 3.75 Per Share
Railtel Corporation Of India Rs 1 Per Share
Coal India Rs 10.25 Per Share
Earnings In Focus
Allied Blenders and Distillers, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Micro Systems, Bansal Wire Industries, Berger Paints India, Blue Jet Healthcare, Castrol India, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Chemplast Sanmar, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, DCW, Prataap Snacks, Elantas Beck India, eMudhra, Escorts Kubota, Firstsource Solutions, Gateway Distriparks, Greaves Cotton, Greenply Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Home First Finance Company India, Indian Hotels Company, India Shelter Finance Corporation, InterGlobe Aviation, Ion Exchange India, Kaynes Technology India, K.P.R. Mill, Kalyani Steels, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maharashtra Seamless, Metropolis Healthcare, Nuvama Wealth Management, One 97 Communications, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, State Bank of India, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Sheela Foam, Star Cement, Suzlon Energy, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Whirlpool of India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
Pledge Shares Details
Stallion India Fluorochemicals: SHAZAD SHERIAR RUSTOMJI, Promoter & Director group disposed 16.2 lk shares
D. B. Corp: D B Power, Promoter Group acquired 1.2 lk shares
Trading Tweaks
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage – I : Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Price Band
Dredging Corporation Of India: Price Band change from 20% to 10%
F&O Cues
Nifty Nov futures is down 1.10% to 25,904.40 at a premium of 141 points.
Nifty Nov futures up by 0.70%
Nifty Options 4th Nov Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,700.