Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 4

Vodafone Idea: The company clarified that no proposal requiring disclosure is currently being considered by the board. This follows media reports suggesting that PE firm TGH is in talks to invest up to $6 billion (around Rs. 50,000 cr) in the company.

Cipla: The company will acquire a 100% stake in Inzpera Healthsciences for nearly Rs. 111 cr.

Akums Drugs: The company has been granted a patent for its invention titled ‘Dual Release Gastro-Resistant Composition’ for a period of 20 years starting November 19, 2022.

Rain Industries: The company’s subsidiaries, Northern Graphite and Rain Carbon, have received funding support of up to 530,000 euros (around Rs. 4.8 cr) under an R&D grant.

Vishnu Chemicals: The company announced that the acquisition of a chrome mining complex in South Africa is expected to be completed by January 2026.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company’s board will meet on November 6 to consider raising funds of up to Rs. 5,000 cr through equity issuance.

Fabtech Technologies: The company has received an order worth Rs. 52 cr to build a next-generation veterinary formulations facility in North Africa.

Gujarat State Petronet: The company has appointed Manoj Kumar Das as Chairman and Managing Director.

Reliance Infrastructure: The company has been provisionally attached by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged violations under PMLA. It clarified that there is no impact on business operations, shareholders, employees, or other stakeholders. The company also noted that Anil D Ambani has not been on its board for over 3.5 years.

Info Edge: The company will invest up to Rs. 100 cr in its subsidiary, Redstart Labs (India).

Nuvoco Vistas: The company has approved the execution of a share purchase agreement to acquire securities of Algebra Endeavour from JSW Cement and Alpha Alternatives Holdings.

UGRO Capital: The company’s board will meet on November 7 to consider raising funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Puravankara: The company has provided a corporate guarantee worth Rs. 360 cr on behalf of its subsidiary for NCDs issued by Grand Hills Developments.

Tata Consumer Products: The company announced that PB Balaji has resigned as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director.

Lucent Industries: The company’s subsidiary, Mobavenue, has appointed Microsoft’s Ben John to its advisory board.

Mahindra Lifespaces: The company received a favourable order as litigation filed by Sanjay Chhabra against its subsidiary has been dismissed. A copy of the order dated September 9, 2025, has been received.

UTI AMC: The company stated that its Q3 net profit will include a one-time impact of Rs. 85.79 cr.

Sundaram Finance: The company’s arm will acquire Capitalgate Investment Advisors for Rs. 35 cr.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has launched a 98-room hotel in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Bharti Airtel: The company has appointed Dinesh Kumar Khara as an Additional Director for a period of five years. The board has also approved acquiring an additional 5% stake in its subsidiary, Indus Towers. Additionally, the company has approved amendments to its Memorandum and Articles of Association to include emerging technologies and related areas.

GHCL: The company has approved a buyback proposal of up to 41 lakh shares at Rs. 725 per share through the tender offer route.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The company has appointed Amit Chamaria as Chief Financial Officer and Kulin S. Lalbhai as Chairman.

CAMS: The company’s arm has unveiled Bima Central Administrator at the IIA Annual Event 2025.

TVS Motor: The company has received a Letter of Allotment from its arm, TVS Credit Services, for the allotment of an additional 29 lakh shares at an aggregate investment cost of Rs. 171.5 cr.

Sagility: The company has approved the appointment of Abhishek Kayan as Deputy CFO, while Sarvabhouman Doraiswamy Srinivasan has resigned as Group CFO.

Wipro: The company has signed an agreement to transfer its entire stake in Drivestream India for Rs. 18.03 cr as part of its restructuring plan.

Ujaas Energy: The company has approved a preferential issue of 12.75 cr shares at Rs. 11 per share, amounting to Rs. 140 cr. The board has also approved issuing up to 24 cr shares to the SVA Family Welfare Trust.

Nesco: The company has received approval from NHLML to develop wayside amenities at three sites in the south zone along the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway Corridor. Total development cost is nearly Rs. 75 cr per site, with estimated annual revenue of around Rs. 115 cr from year four of operations. Annual lease rent is Rs. 5.53 cr per site with fixed annual revisions linked to WPI and CPI.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The company has gone live on Oracle HCM Cloud Payroll and AI Agents in partnership with Kovaion.

Timken India: The company will acquire a stake in Timken GGB Technology from Timken Europe BV & Co for nearly Rs. 129 cr.

SML Isuzu: The company will change its name to SML Mahindra effective November 10.

Standard Glass Lining: The company will acquire a 51% stake in C2C Engineering for Rs. 12.2 cr.

Stallion India: The promoter has sold part of his shareholding to raise funds to strengthen execution of the R-32 project in Bhilwara.

KEC International: The company has issued a corporate guarantee worth $26.67 million in favour of an overseas bank.

V2 Retail: The company has closed its QIP and approved an issue price of Rs. 2,134 per share, a 4.98% discount to the floor price of Rs. 2,245.75 per share.

Rossell Techsys: The company will consider raising funds through a QIP.

PCBL: The company has received Rs. 336 cr from three warrant holders and has issued 1.6 cr shares upon conversion of an equal number of warrants. Paid-up share capital has increased to Rs. 393.46 cr.

RITES: The company has secured a construction order worth Rs. 372.68 cr from the National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences.