Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 3

Dredging Corporation of India: The company will undergo a Rs. 4,000 crore modernization initiative under a four major-port consortium to boost dredging capacity, operational efficiency, and global competitiveness. The investment will focus on fleet modernization and capacity enhancement. The company also signed 22 MoUs worth Rs. 17,645 crore with 16 organizations at the India Maritime Week 2025 event.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received a demand order from the Gujarat GST authority for an alleged excess refund claim of IGST on exports, amounting to Rs. 148 crore including penalty.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company has announced that Shanti Ekambaram retired from the post of deputy managing director on Oct. 31 and ceased to be director and deputy MD upon completion of term.

Zaggle Prepaid: The company has entered into a pact with Hitachi Cash Management Services to provide the Zaggle Propel platform.

GSFC & GSPL: The company announced that Pankaj Joshi has resigned as Chairman upon superannuation as Chief Secretary to the Gujarat Government.

Glenmark Pharma: The company has completed the transfer of its Consumer Care business to its subsidiary, Glenmark Consumer Care.

OAL India: The government has entrusted additional charge of Chairman-cum-MD to Sanoj Kumar Jha for three months following PM Prasad’s superannuation. Jha currently serves as Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Coal.

GNFC: The company stated that Pankaj Joshi has ceased to be Director & Chairman upon superannuation from services of the Gujarat Government.

Allcargo Gati: The company’s amalgamation into Allcargo Logistics has become effective, and it ceases to exist as a separate legal entity. The Nov. 5 board meeting to consider second quarter results stands canceled. Financial results will be incorporated in Allcargo Logistics’ consolidated statements.

Gujarat Gas: The company announced that Pankaj Joshi has resigned from the post of Director & Chairman upon superannuation from services of the Gujarat Government.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company will launch a new 7-seater electric SUV, the XEV 9S, on Nov. 27.

RailTel Corporation: The company has received a Letter of Award worth Rs. 32.4 crore from the Rajasthan Council of School Education for Aadhaar enrolment and updation services.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has launched a new 50-room hotel in Bihar.

Ixigo: The company’s board has approved raising Rs 1,296 crore through a preferential issue. It will issue 4.6 crore shares at Rs 280 apiece to MIH Investments One BV on a private placement basis.

MedPlus Health: The company’s arm, Optival Health Solutions, has received a suspension order for the drug license of one of its stores in Andhra Pradesh. The company has also secured two stay orders against similar suspensions from authorities in Nagpur and Amravati, Maharashtra.

Adani Enterprises: The company has divested a 50% stake in Kutch Copper Tubes to MetTube Mauritius, following which KCTL ceases to be its subsidiary. It has also completed the acquisition of a 50% stake in MetTube Copper India.

ICICI Bank: The RBI has approved granting voting rights on deposited securities to registered holders of American Depository Shares.

Responsive Industries: A minor fire occurred at the company’s Boisar plant on Oct. 31. The situation was promptly controlled with no injuries or major damage reported. The company also announced successful execution of the first phase of the Kaiga Generating Station power plant project.

Urban Company: The board has approved the voluntary dissolution of its Saudi Arabia–based step-down subsidiary, Urban Company Arabia. Operations of the arm have been transferred to a joint venture effective Jan. 1.

Archean Chemical: The company conducted the Bhoomi Pujan and groundbreaking ceremony of SiCSem Private.

Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened a new store at Halol, Gujarat, taking its total store count to 435.

Rajratan Global: The Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned investment promotion assistance of Rs 22.9 crore to the company.

Yatharth Hospital: The company’s arm, MGS Infotech Research, has commenced business operations at its Haryana hospital.

DCM Shriram: The company has received an assessment order raising a demand of Rs 249 crore, including interest and penalty. It will file an application with the Assessing Officer to rectify and seek a stay on the demand.

United Spirits: The Company gets approval to transfer excise license of arm for manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

Mold-Tek Tech: The Company completed investment in Beryl Engineering Inc by subscribing to 10,000 Shares.

GK Energy: The Company signed pact to procure 875 MW of solar PV cells under DCR category for projects across India, with deliveries by March 2027.

GMR Airports: AERA approved GHIAL’s request to maintain existing aeronautical tariffs at Hyderabad Airport through March 2026.

Firstsource Solutions: The company has signed an agreement with Monash University to advance AI innovation and drive real-world impact.

AU Small Finance Bank: The company announced that Rajeev Yadav has resigned as Deputy CEO.

Global Health: The company will open a hospital with a 400+ bed facility in Guwahati with an investment of Rs. 500 crore.

Shriram Finance: The company will consider raising funds during the period from Nov. 1, 2025, to Jan. 31, 2026.

Shaily Engineering Plastics: The company has granted an unsecured loan worth $1 million to its subsidiary, Shaily Innovations FZCO.

PDS: The company has incorporated a new subsidiary named Simple Approach–UK.

Godrej Consumer: The company will acquire the FMCG operations of Triology Solutions for Rs. 450 crore.

NCC: The company has received four orders totalling Rs. 710 crore in Oct.

Zen Technologies: The company has secured two orders worth Rs. 289 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the upgradation of anti-drone systems.

Kaynes Technology: The company has extended the relieving date of CEO Rajesh Sharma to Nov. 8, 2025, from the earlier date of Oct. 31, 2025.

ACME Solar Holdings: The company’s subsidiary has been granted a Category ‘IV’ trading licence for inter-state electricity trading by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

CE Info Systems: The company has signed an agreement with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to integrate metro data into its Mappls app.

SEAMEC: The company has signed an addendum with promoter HAL Offshore to revise the delivery of the MV Goodman vessel to the period between Nov. 1 and 7.

State Bank of India (SBI): The company announced that Deepak Kumar Lalla will superannuate as MD & CEO of SBICAP Securities.

Astra Microwave: The company’s joint venture has received an order worth Rs. 286 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of communication systems.

Karnataka Bank: The company announced that Ramaswamy Subramanian has resigned as Chief Product Officer.

TCC Concept: The company has acquired a 98.98% stake in Pepperfry by purchasing an additional 9,225 CCPS for Rs. 661.5 crore and has increased the size of its preferential issue to 1.18 crore shares to complete the acquisition.

Dharan Infra-EPC: The company’s subsidiary has executed a supply agreement with Skymax Infrapower for an order worth Rs. 215 crore.

FACT: The company’s board has granted in-principle approval for capital projects worth Rs. 6,350 crore.

Titagarh Rail: The company has received an order worth Rs. 2,481 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for a metro project.

Mahindra Lifespace: The company has appointed Sriram Kumar as Chief Financial Officer effective tomorrow, while Avinash Bapat has resigned from the role to take up a new position within the Mahindra Group.

City Union Bank: The company has received a commitment of USD 50 million from the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group) to support MSMEs in transitioning to energy-efficient solutions.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): The company has received an income tax demand of Rs. 1,986.25 crore from the Mumbai tax authorities.

NLC India: The company has entered into a business transfer agreement with its subsidiary, NLC India Renewables, to hive off 1,430 MW of renewable assets.

Triveni Turbine: The company’s subsidiary has acquired the remaining 30% stake in South Africa-based TSE Engineering for 11 million South African Rand.

Federal Bank: The company and Ageas Insurance International NV have signed a letter agreement to extend the date for completion of the acquisition to Nov. 15, 2025.

NTPC Green Energy: The company has entered into an agreement with CtrlS Datacenter for the development of renewable energy projects.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed an agreement to operate a 38-room hotel in Kharar, Punjab.

Zensar Technologies: The company will set up a new entity in the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals: The company has entered into a distributorship agreement with Seraseal India for the distribution of its products in India.

Epack Prefab: The company has confirmed that the Income Tax Department conducted search operations at its registered office in Greater Noida.

Harsha Engineers: The company’s subsidiary has relocated its entire plant and machinery from a leased facility to a newly owned plant.

Cantabil Retail: The company has opened 11 new showrooms across India in Oct., taking its total showroom count to 643.

Indian Bank: The company has announced a revision in its benchmark lending rates.

Punjab National Bank: The bank has announced updates to its interest rates.

Saraswati Commercial: The company made the balance payment of 75%, worth Rs. 20 crore, for converting convertible warrants into shares of Tilaknagar Industries.

Gabriel India: The effective date of its proposed joint venture agreement has been extended to Dec. 31 from Oct. 31.

Religare Enterprises: The company appointed Indranil Choudhury as Group Chief Human Resource Officer and Babu Rao P as Group General Counsel.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The company received a direction from the approving panel under GAAR for AY 2022–23 and AY 2023–24, ruling the Hinduja Global–NXTDigital merger as an “impermissible avoidance.” The letter stated that losses were used to reduce tax liability by about Rs. 281 crore. Financial impact will be known after completion of proceedings before the AO. The company will take appropriate legal steps.

Heritage Foods: The board approved a proposal to acquire a 51% stake in Peanutbutter and Jelly, subject to completion of the share purchase agreement and necessary approvals.

Zaggle Prepaid: The board approved the issuance of convertible warrants worth Rs. 60 crore on a preferential basis.

Standard Glass: The company’s arm entered into an agreement with Scigenics (India) to acquire a business worth Rs. 9 crore.

Adani Green Energy: The company’s subsidiaries signed investment agreements with RSWM and their respective project entities.

AREH18L: Post final phase completion, AREH18L will hold 98.37%, and RSWM will hold 1.63% in Adani Solar Energy Jodhpur Six.

AREH4L: Post final phase completion, AREH4L will hold 97.67%, and RSWM will hold 2.33% in Adani Renewable Energy Forty One.

Rossell Techsy: To Raise Rs 300 crore Via QIP.

Foseco India: Long Stop Date under Share Purchase pact with MCIL Promoters further extended to Nov 14.