Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 3
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
The GIFT Nifty is trading marginally higher near 25,900, indicating a positive open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
US and European index futures are trading higher during Asian trading hours.
S&P 500 futures trade 0.34% higher
Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.21% higher
Market Recap
The benchmark indices ended the week in red with Nifty snapping its four-week winning streak. Nifty 50 ended 0.60% lower at 25,722.10 and Sensex closed 0.55% lower at 83,938.71 on Friday. The Nifty fell over 0.64% during the day to 25,711.20, while the Sensex was down 0.59% to 83,905.66.
US Market Wrap
US stocks have climbed to new record highs, even as the Federal Reserve signalled that a December rate cut is not guaranteed and megacap tech earnings delivered a mixed picture.
Since its April decline, the S&P 500 has surged nearly 40%, notching its longest monthly winning streak since 2021. The Nasdaq 100 has been even stronger, posting a seven-month rally, its best stretch in eight years, fuelled by robust tech balance sheets and persistent optimism around AI.
Asian Market Wrap
Asian markets were mixed, with gains in South Korea and losses in Australia. Markets in Japan were shut for a holiday, as was cash trading in Treasuries.
Commodity Check
In commodities, China removed a long-running gold tax incentive, a move that could dampen consumer demand in one of the world’s biggest bullion markets.
OPEC+ said it will pause output increases after implementing another modest hike next month.
Brent traded above $65 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was above $61.
The decision comes as the market faces rising oversupply concerns, with Brent falling 10% over the past three months, though prices have recovered slightly from a five-month low as tighter US sanctions on Russia raised questions over future supply from the major exporter.
Earnings Post Market Hours
SBFC Finance Q2 Earnings
Revenue (Calculated NII) up 33.2% at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 188 crore (YoY).
Net Profit up 30% at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 83.9 crore (YoY).
JK Cement Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 17.9% at Rs 3,019 crore versus Rs 2,560 crore (Cons, YoY).
Ebitda up 57.3% at Rs 447 crore versus Rs 284 crore (Cons, YoY).
Margin at 14.8% versus 11.1% (Cons, YoY).
Net Profit up 27.6% at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 126 crore (Cons, YoY).
Azad Engineering Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 30.6% at Rs 146 crore versus Rs 112 crore (Cons, YoY).
Ebitda up 32.2% at Rs 52.5 crore versus Rs 39.7 crore (Cons, YoY).
Margin at 36.1% versus 35.6% (Cons, YoY).
Net Profit up 55.7% at Rs 32.7 crore versus Rs 21 crore (Cons, YoY).
GHCL Q2 Earnings
Revenue down 9% at Rs 721 crore versus Rs 793 crore (Cons, YoY).
Ebitda down 25.5% at Rs 157 crore versus Rs 211 crore (Cons, YoY).
Margin at 21.8% versus 26.6% (Cons, YoY).
Net Profit down 31% at Rs 107 crore versus Rs 155 crore (Cons, YoY).
Board approves buy-back of up to Rs 300 crore worth shares.
To buy back up to 41.4 Lakh shares at Rs 725 apiece.
Netweb Technologies Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 0.8% at Rs 304 crore versus Rs 301 crore (QoQ).
EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 41.5 crore (QoQ).
Margin at 13.8% versus 13.8% (QoQ).
Net Profit up 3% at Rs 31.4 crore versus Rs 30.5 crore (QoQ).
Affle (India) Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 647 crore versus Rs 621 crore (Cons, QoQ).
EBIT down 1.1% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 116 crore (Cons, QoQ).
Margin at 17.7% versus 18.6% (Cons, QoQ).
Net Profit up 4.7% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 106 crore (Cons, QoQ).
Orient Cement Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 18.3% at Rs 643 crore versus Rs 544 crore (YoY).
Ebitda at Rs 165 crore versus Rs 44.2 crore (YoY).
Margin at 25.7% versus 8.1% (YoY).
Net Profit at Rs 49.1 crore versus Rs 2.32 crore (YoY).
Sanghi Industries Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 88.1% at Rs 285 crore versus Rs 152 crore (YoY).
Ebitda at Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 3.1 crore (YoY).
Margin at 8.7% versus 2% (YoY).
Net Loss of Rs 117 crore versus loss of Rs 196 crore (YoY).
CDSL Q2 Earnings
Revenue down 1.1% at Rs 319 crore versus Rs 322 crore (Cons, YoY).
Ebitda down 11.1% at Rs 178 crore versus Rs 200 crore (Cons, YoY).
Margin at 55.7% versus 62% (Cons, YoY).
Net Profit down 13.5% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 162 crore (Cons, YoY).
Urban Company Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 37.1% at Rs 380 crore versus Rs 277 crore (Cons, YoY).
Ebitda loss of Rs 68.4 crore versus loss of Rs 16.3 crore (Cons, YoY).
Net loss of Rs 59.3 crore versus loss of Rs 1.8 crore (Cons, YoY).
Board approves incorporation of arm in UAE with initial investment of Rs 3 crore.
Indraprastha Medical Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 8.9% at Rs 381 crore versus Rs 350 crore (Cons, YoY).
Ebitda up 12.1% at Rs 71.3 crore versus Rs 63.6 crore (Cons, YoY).
Margin at 18.7% versus 18.2% (Cons, YoY).
Net Profit up 16.7% at Rs 49.5 crore versus Rs 42.4 crore (Cons, YoY).
Tata Chemicals Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue down 3.1% to Rs 3,877 crore versus Rs 3,999 crore.
Ebitda down 13.1% to Rs 537 crore versus Rs 618 crore.
Margin at 13.9% versus 15.5%.
Net Profit down 60.3% to Rs 77 crore versus Rs 194 crore.
Board approves raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via NCD.
BPCL Q2 Earnings (QoQ)
Revenue down 6.8% at Rs 1.04 Lakh crore versus Rs 1.13 Lakh crore.
Ebitda up 1.2% at Rs 9,777 crore versus Rs 9,663 crore.
Margin at 9.3% versus 8.6%.
Net Profit up 5.2% at Rs 6,443 crore versus Rs 6,124 crore.
To pay interim dividend of Rs 7.5/share.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 48.1% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 83.4 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 22.2 crore versus Rs 5.5 crore.
Margin at 18% versus 6.6%.
Net Profit at Rs 9.9 crore versus loss of Rs 60 Lakh.
Appointment of Mr Ajesh Kumar Mohanan Pillai as Chief Financial Officer.
Godrej Consumer Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 3,825 crore versus Rs 3,666 crore.
Ebitda down 3.5% at Rs 733 crore versus Rs 760 crore.
Margin at 19.2% versus 20.7%.
Net Profit down 6.5% at Rs 459 crore versus Rs 491 crore.
Schaeffler India Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 15% at Rs 2,435 crore versus Rs 2,116 crore.
Ebitda up 23.6% at Rs 456 crore versus Rs 369 crore.
Margin at 18.7% versus 17.4%.
Net Profit up 22.4% at Rs 289 crore versus Rs 236 crore.
Bank of Baroda Q2 Earnings (YoY)
NII up 2.7% at Rs 11,954 crore versus Rs 11,637 crore.
Operating Profit down 20.1% at Rs 7,576 crore versus Rs 9,477 crore.
Provisions down 47.2% at Rs 1,232 crore versus Rs 2,336 crore.
Gross NPA at 2.16% versus 2.28%; Net NPA at 0.57% versus 0.6%.
Net Profit down 8.2% at Rs 4,809 crore versus Rs 5,238 crore.
Spandana Sphoorty Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Calculated NII down 63% at Rs 225 crore versus Rs 607 crore.
Net Loss at Rs 249 crore versus loss of Rs 216 crore.
Patanjali Foods Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 21% at Rs 9,799 crore versus Rs 8,102 crore.
Ebitda up 19.4% at Rs 552 crore versus Rs 462 crore.
Margin at 5.6% versus 5.7%.
Net Profit up 67.4% at Rs 517 crore versus Rs 309 crore.
Medplus Health Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 6.5% at Rs 1,679 crore versus Rs 1,576 crore.
Ebitda up 19.6% at Rs 149 crore versus Rs 124 crore.
Margin at 8.9% versus 7.9%.
Net Profit up 43.4% at Rs 55.5 crore versus Rs 38.7 crore.
Phoenix Mills Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 21.5% at Rs 1,115 crore versus Rs 918 crore.
Ebitda up 28.8% at Rs 667 crore versus Rs 518 crore.
Margin at 59.8% versus 56.4%.
Net Profit up 39.4% at Rs 304 crore versus Rs 218 crore.
Balkrishna Industries Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue down 1.1% at Rs 2,393 crore versus Rs 2,420 crore.
Ebitda down 11.8% at Rs 511 crore versus Rs 580 crore.
Margin at 21.4% versus 24%.
Net Profit down 21.3% at Rs 273 crore versus Rs 347 crore.
LG Balakrishnan Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 19.1% at Rs 787 crore versus Rs 661 crore.
Ebitda up 24.1% at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 110 crore.
Margin at 17.3% versus 16.6%.
Net Profit up 20.8% at Rs 93.6 crore versus Rs 77.5 crore.
Mahindra Holidays Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 6.9% at Rs 717 crore versus Rs 671 crore.
Ebitda up 23.8% at Rs 153 crore versus Rs 123 crore.
Margin at 21.3% versus 18.4%.
Net Profit up 29.6% at Rs 17.9 crore versus Rs 13.8 crore.
Northern Arc Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Calculated NII up 2.8% at Rs 357 crore versus Rs 348 crore.
Net Profit down 6.1% at Rs 91.7 crore versus Rs 97.7 crore.
R R Kabel Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 19.5% at Rs 2,164 crore versus Rs 1,810 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 85.8 crore.
Margin at 8.1% versus 4.7%.
Net Profit at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 49.5 crore.
To pay interim dividend of Rs 4/share.
Appoints Jigar Mehta as CFO effective tomorrow.
Redesignates Rajesh Babu Jain to COO of W&C business.
NOCIL Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue down 11.6% at Rs 321 crore versus Rs 363 crore.
Ebitda down 41% at Rs 22.3 crore versus Rs 37.8 crore.
Margin at 7% versus 10.4%.
Net Profit down 71.2% at Rs 12.1 crore versus Rs 42.1 crore.
Mahindra Lifespace Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue at Rs 17.6 crore versus Rs 7.6 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 52.5 crore versus loss of Rs 47.7 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 47.9 crore versus loss of Rs 14 crore.
Zensar Technologies Q2 Earnings (QoQ, Consolidated)
Revenue up 2.6% to Rs 1,421 crore versus Rs 1,385 crore.
EBIT up 3.9% to Rs 195 crore versus Rs 188 crore.
Margin at 13.7% versus 13.5%.
Net Profit flat at Rs 182 crore.
Business Updates
Coal India Oct Business Update
Total coal production down 9.8% at 56.4 MT (YoY).
Total coal offtake down 5.9% at 58.3 MT (YoY).
SML Isuzu Oct Auto Sales
Total sales up 32% at 1,059 units (YoY).
PV sales up 36% at 552 units (YoY).
Cargo vehicle sales up 29% at 507 units (YoY).
Mahindra & Mahindra Oct Auto Sales
Domestic PV sales up 31% at 71,624 units (YoY).
Exports up 15% at 4,015 units (YoY).
Total sales up 26% at 1.2 Lakh units (YoY).
Domestic CV sales up 14% at 31,741 units (YoY).
Records highest-ever SUV sales and total volume in Oct.
Total tractor sales up 13% at 73,660 units (YoY).
Domestic tractor sales up 12% at 72,071 units (YoY).
Tractor exports up 41% at 1,589 units (YoY).
Sep–Oct festive period sales growth at 27.4% YoY.
Festive boost aided by split season in 2025.
Total tractor sales 73,660 versus NDTV Profit est. 58,933 units.
Total PV sales 73,890 versus NDTV Profit est. 58,833 units.
Escorts Kubota Oct Auto Sales
Total tractor sales up 3.8% at 18,798 units (YoY).
Domestic tractor sales up 3.3% at 18,423 units (YoY).
Tractor exports up 38.4% at 375 units (YoY).
Total tractor sales 18,798 versus NDTV Profit est. 15,775 units.
Registers highest monthly sales for agri machinery business.
Industry momentum aided by festive preponement and GST cut.
Demand expected to remain stable in Rabi season.
Atul Auto Oct Auto Sales
Domestic sales up 7.6% at 3,543 units (YoY).
Total sales up 5% at 4,012 units (YoY).
TVS Motor Oct Auto Sales
Total sales up 11% at 5.43 Lakh units (YoY).
Total 2-wheeler sales up 10% at 5.25 Lakh units (YoY).
Domestic 2-wheeler sales up 8% at 4.21 Lakh units (YoY).
Motorcycle sales up 16% at 2.7 Lakh units (YoY).
EV sales up 11% at 32,387 units (YoY).
Exports up 21% at 1.15 Lakh units (YoY).
Total 3-wheeler sales up 70% at 18,407 units (YoY).
Total 2-wheeler sales 5.25 Lakh versus NDTV Profit est. 5.03 Lakh units.
Tata Motors (PV) Oct Auto Sales
Total PV sales up 26.6% at 61,295 units (YoY).
Domestic PV sales up 27% at 61,134 units (YoY).
SUV sales up 77% at 47,000 units (YoY).
EV sales up 73% at 9,286 units (YoY).
Total PV sales 61,295 versus NDTV Profit est. 52,567 units.
Record monthly registrations led by strong retail demand.
Festive season drives all-time high performance.
Tata Motors (CV) Oct Auto Sales
Total CV sales up 10% at 37,530 units (YoY).
Domestic CV sales up 7% at 35,108 units (YoY).
CV exports up 56% at 2,422 units (YoY).
Total CV sales 37,530 versus NDTV Profit est. 32,867 units.
Eicher Motors Oct Auto Sales
Total VECV sales up 13.2% at 8,050 units (YoY).
Domestic sales up 6.9% at 7,070 units (YoY).
Exports up 133.7% at 701 units (YoY).
Total VECV sales 8,050 versus NDTV Profit est. 7,650 units.
Hyundai Motor Oct Auto Sales
Total PV sales 69,894 units versus NDTV Profit est. 69,333 units.
PV exports up 11% at 16,102 units (YoY).
Domestic sales at 53,792 units.
Tarun Garg says festive demand and GST reforms boosted SUVs.
Registers second-highest monthly SUV sales.
Maruti Suzuki Oct Auto Sales
Total PV sales up 7% at 2.2 Lakh units (YoY).
Domestic PV sales up 9.4% at 1.9 Lakh units (YoY).
PV exports down 5.6% at 31,304 units (YoY).
Total PV sales 2.2 Lakh versus NDTV Profit est. 2.18 Lakh units.
VST Tillers Oct Auto Sales
Total power tiller and tractor sales up 89.4% at 4,664 units (YoY).
Power tiller sales up 129% at 4,077 units (YoY).
Tractor sales down 13.7% at 587 units (YoY).
Ashok Leyland Oct Auto Sales
Total CV sales up 16% at 17,820 units (YoY).
Domestic CV sales up 16% at 16,314 units (YoY).
M&HCV sales up 15% at 10,865 units (YoY).
Total CV sales 17,820 versus NDTV Profit est. 16,200 units.
Stocks In News
Dredging Corporation of India: The company will undergo a Rs. 4,000 crore modernization initiative under a four major-port consortium to boost dredging capacity, operational efficiency, and global competitiveness. The investment will focus on fleet modernization and capacity enhancement. The company also signed 22 MoUs worth Rs. 17,645 crore with 16 organizations at the India Maritime Week 2025 event.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received a demand order from the Gujarat GST authority for an alleged excess refund claim of IGST on exports, amounting to Rs. 148 crore including penalty.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company has announced that Shanti Ekambaram retired from the post of deputy managing director on Oct. 31 and ceased to be director and deputy MD upon completion of term.
Zaggle Prepaid: The company has entered into a pact with Hitachi Cash Management Services to provide the Zaggle Propel platform.
GSFC & GSPL: The company announced that Pankaj Joshi has resigned as Chairman upon superannuation as Chief Secretary to the Gujarat Government.
Glenmark Pharma: The company has completed the transfer of its Consumer Care business to its subsidiary, Glenmark Consumer Care.
OAL India: The government has entrusted additional charge of Chairman-cum-MD to Sanoj Kumar Jha for three months following PM Prasad’s superannuation. Jha currently serves as Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Coal.
GNFC: The company stated that Pankaj Joshi has ceased to be Director & Chairman upon superannuation from services of the Gujarat Government.
Allcargo Gati: The company’s amalgamation into Allcargo Logistics has become effective, and it ceases to exist as a separate legal entity. The Nov. 5 board meeting to consider second quarter results stands canceled. Financial results will be incorporated in Allcargo Logistics’ consolidated statements.
Gujarat Gas: The company announced that Pankaj Joshi has resigned from the post of Director & Chairman upon superannuation from services of the Gujarat Government.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company will launch a new 7-seater electric SUV, the XEV 9S, on Nov. 27.
RailTel Corporation: The company has received a Letter of Award worth Rs. 32.4 crore from the Rajasthan Council of School Education for Aadhaar enrolment and updation services.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has launched a new 50-room hotel in Bihar.
Ixigo: The company’s board has approved raising Rs 1,296 crore through a preferential issue. It will issue 4.6 crore shares at Rs 280 apiece to MIH Investments One BV on a private placement basis.
MedPlus Health: The company’s arm, Optival Health Solutions, has received a suspension order for the drug license of one of its stores in Andhra Pradesh. The company has also secured two stay orders against similar suspensions from authorities in Nagpur and Amravati, Maharashtra.
Adani Enterprises: The company has divested a 50% stake in Kutch Copper Tubes to MetTube Mauritius, following which KCTL ceases to be its subsidiary. It has also completed the acquisition of a 50% stake in MetTube Copper India.
ICICI Bank: The RBI has approved granting voting rights on deposited securities to registered holders of American Depository Shares.
Responsive Industries: A minor fire occurred at the company’s Boisar plant on Oct. 31. The situation was promptly controlled with no injuries or major damage reported. The company also announced successful execution of the first phase of the Kaiga Generating Station power plant project.
Urban Company: The board has approved the voluntary dissolution of its Saudi Arabia–based step-down subsidiary, Urban Company Arabia. Operations of the arm have been transferred to a joint venture effective Jan. 1.
Archean Chemical: The company conducted the Bhoomi Pujan and groundbreaking ceremony of SiCSem Private.
Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened a new store at Halol, Gujarat, taking its total store count to 435.
Rajratan Global: The Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned investment promotion assistance of Rs 22.9 crore to the company.
Yatharth Hospital: The company’s arm, MGS Infotech Research, has commenced business operations at its Haryana hospital.
DCM Shriram: The company has received an assessment order raising a demand of Rs 249 crore, including interest and penalty. It will file an application with the Assessing Officer to rectify and seek a stay on the demand.
United Spirits: The Company gets approval to transfer excise license of arm for manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor.
Mold-Tek Tech: The Company completed investment in Beryl Engineering Inc by subscribing to 10,000 Shares.
GK Energy: The Company signed pact to procure 875 MW of solar PV cells under DCR category for projects across India, with deliveries by March 2027.
GMR Airports: AERA approved GHIAL’s request to maintain existing aeronautical tariffs at Hyderabad Airport through March 2026.
Firstsource Solutions: The company has signed an agreement with Monash University to advance AI innovation and drive real-world impact.
AU Small Finance Bank: The company announced that Rajeev Yadav has resigned as Deputy CEO.
Global Health: The company will open a hospital with a 400+ bed facility in Guwahati with an investment of Rs. 500 crore.
Shriram Finance: The company will consider raising funds during the period from Nov. 1, 2025, to Jan. 31, 2026.
Shaily Engineering Plastics: The company has granted an unsecured loan worth $1 million to its subsidiary, Shaily Innovations FZCO.
PDS: The company has incorporated a new subsidiary named Simple Approach–UK.
Godrej Consumer: The company will acquire the FMCG operations of Triology Solutions for Rs. 450 crore.
NCC: The company has received four orders totalling Rs. 710 crore in Oct.
Zen Technologies: The company has secured two orders worth Rs. 289 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the upgradation of anti-drone systems.
Kaynes Technology: The company has extended the relieving date of CEO Rajesh Sharma to Nov. 8, 2025, from the earlier date of Oct. 31, 2025.
ACME Solar Holdings: The company’s subsidiary has been granted a Category ‘IV’ trading licence for inter-state electricity trading by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).
CE Info Systems: The company has signed an agreement with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to integrate metro data into its Mappls app.
SEAMEC: The company has signed an addendum with promoter HAL Offshore to revise the delivery of the MV Goodman vessel to the period between Nov. 1 and 7.
State Bank of India (SBI): The company announced that Deepak Kumar Lalla will superannuate as MD & CEO of SBICAP Securities.
Astra Microwave: The company’s joint venture has received an order worth Rs. 286 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of communication systems.
Karnataka Bank: The company announced that Ramaswamy Subramanian has resigned as Chief Product Officer.
TCC Concept: The company has acquired a 98.98% stake in Pepperfry by purchasing an additional 9,225 CCPS for Rs. 661.5 crore and has increased the size of its preferential issue to 1.18 crore shares to complete the acquisition.
Dharan Infra-EPC: The company’s subsidiary has executed a supply agreement with Skymax Infrapower for an order worth Rs. 215 crore.
FACT: The company’s board has granted in-principle approval for capital projects worth Rs. 6,350 crore.
Titagarh Rail: The company has received an order worth Rs. 2,481 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for a metro project.
Mahindra Lifespace: The company has appointed Sriram Kumar as Chief Financial Officer effective tomorrow, while Avinash Bapat has resigned from the role to take up a new position within the Mahindra Group.
City Union Bank: The company has received a commitment of USD 50 million from the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group) to support MSMEs in transitioning to energy-efficient solutions.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL): The company has received an income tax demand of Rs. 1,986.25 crore from the Mumbai tax authorities.
NLC India: The company has entered into a business transfer agreement with its subsidiary, NLC India Renewables, to hive off 1,430 MW of renewable assets.
Triveni Turbine: The company’s subsidiary has acquired the remaining 30% stake in South Africa-based TSE Engineering for 11 million South African Rand.
Federal Bank: The company and Ageas Insurance International NV have signed a letter agreement to extend the date for completion of the acquisition to Nov. 15, 2025.
NTPC Green Energy: The company has entered into an agreement with CtrlS Datacenter for the development of renewable energy projects.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed an agreement to operate a 38-room hotel in Kharar, Punjab.
Zensar Technologies: The company will set up a new entity in the Federative Republic of Brazil.
Shukra Pharmaceuticals: The company has entered into a distributorship agreement with Seraseal India for the distribution of its products in India.
Epack Prefab: The company has confirmed that the Income Tax Department conducted search operations at its registered office in Greater Noida.
Megasoft: The company's subsidiary has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% stake.
Harsha Engineers: The company’s subsidiary has relocated its entire plant and machinery from a leased facility to a newly owned plant.
Cantabil Retail: The company has opened 11 new showrooms across India in Oct., taking its total showroom count to 643.
Indian Bank: The company has announced a revision in its benchmark lending rates.
Punjab National Bank: The bank has announced updates to its interest rates.
Saraswati Commercial: The company made the balance payment of 75%, worth Rs. 20 crore, for converting convertible warrants into shares of Tilaknagar Industries.
Gabriel India: The effective date of its proposed joint venture agreement has been extended to Dec. 31 from Oct. 31.
Religare Enterprises: The company appointed Indranil Choudhury as Group Chief Human Resource Officer and Babu Rao P as Group General Counsel.
Hinduja Global Solutions: The company received a direction from the approving panel under GAAR for AY 2022–23 and AY 2023–24, ruling the Hinduja Global–NXTDigital merger as an “impermissible avoidance.” The letter stated that losses were used to reduce tax liability by about Rs. 281 crore. Financial impact will be known after completion of proceedings before the AO. The company will take appropriate legal steps.
Heritage Foods: The board approved a proposal to acquire a 51% stake in Peanutbutter and Jelly, subject to completion of the share purchase agreement and necessary approvals.
Zaggle Prepaid: The board approved the issuance of convertible warrants worth Rs. 60 crore on a preferential basis.
Standard Glass: The company’s arm entered into an agreement with Scigenics (India) to acquire a business worth Rs. 9 crore.
Adani Green Energy: The company’s subsidiaries signed investment agreements with RSWM and their respective project entities.
AREH18L: Post final phase completion, AREH18L will hold 98.37%, and RSWM will hold 1.63% in Adani Solar Energy Jodhpur Six.
AREH4L: Post final phase completion, AREH4L will hold 97.67%, and RSWM will hold 2.33% in Adani Renewable Energy Forty One.
Rossell Techsy: To Raise Rs 300 crore Via QIP.
Foseco India: Long Stop Date under Share Purchase pact with MCIL Promoters further extended to Nov 14.
Paisalo Digital: Board to meet on Nov. 6 consider allotment NCDs via private placement basis.
IPO Offering
Orkla India: The Company offering a diverse range of food products, from breakfast to lunch and dinner, snacks, beverages, and desserts
The public issue was subscribed to 48.73x on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (54.42x), retail investors (7.05x,), QIBS (117.63x)
Studds Accessories: The Company manufactures two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories based in Faridabad, Haryana, India. The public issue was subscribed to 5.08x , on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (9.62x), retail investors (6.02x,), QIBS (4%)
Lenskart Solutions: The Company operates as eyewear retailer with technology-focus. As of fiscal 2025 company operates over 2,700 stores globally, with 2,067 in India. The public issue was subscribed to 1.13x day 1. The bids were led by institutional investors (41%), retail investors (1.31x), QIBS (1.42x)
Bulk & Block Deals
Delta: Pawan Kumar Mittal sold 62,319 shares at Rs.14.55 a piece & Vatsal Agarwaal bought 33,003 shares at Rs.14.55 a piece
Corporate Announcements
Share Split: BEML : Face Value Split - from Rs 10/- Per Share To Rs 5/- Per Share
Interim Dividend
Shree Cement: Rs 80 Per Share
Oracle Financials: Rs 130 Per Share
Colgate-Palmolive: Rs 24 Per Share
DCM Shriram: Rs 3.60 Per Share
Supreme Industries: Rs 11 Per Share
Lock In Exit
Glottis: 2%
Sri Lotus Developers: 2%
NSDL: 4%
M & B Engineering: 7%
Earnings In Focus
3M India, ACME Solar Holdings, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Arvind Fashions, Arvind SmartSpaces, Aurionpro Solutions, AWL Agri Business, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, City Union Bank, Dodla Dairy, Gallantt Ispat, Gland Pharma, Godfrey Phillips India, GE Vernova T&D India, JK Paper, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kirloskar Brothers, Maharashtra Scooters, Max Estates, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hitachi Energy India, Route Mobile, S.J.S. Enterprises, Stove Kraft, Tata Consumer Products, TBO TEK, Thangamayil Jewellery, Timken India, Titan Company, VRL Logistics, Websol Energy System, Westlife Foodworld, Wockhardt
Trading Tweaks
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Garuda Construction and Engineering, Hind Rectifiers, Sharda Cropchem, Sterlite Technologies, GK Energy, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
F&O Cues
Nifty Nov futures is down 0.48% to 25,907.10 at a premium of 185 points.
Nifty Nov futures open interest up by 7.04%
Nifty Options 4th Nov Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 27,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,000.
Currency Update
The rupee showed some recovery and traded 5 paise higher at 88.64 against the dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking lower crude oil prices and weaker American currency. The yield on the 10-year bond ended four points lower at 6.53%.