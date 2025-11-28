Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 28

Network People: The company got approval from BSE for listing of 14.5 lakh shares allotted on a preferential basis.

Wipro: The company partners with Netherlands-based Odido to provide Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence solutions to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations under a multi-year deal.

VST Tillers Tractors: The company launches Electric Vehicle Power Tillers and Power Weeders, entering the fully electric farm machinery segment.

Eureka: The company targets Financial Year 2030 revenue of Rs 5,400–5,600 crore and Ebitda of Rs 800–850 crore, aiming for over 2x revenue and 3x Ebitda growth, with its robotics business projected to scale 25x by Financial Year 2030.

Intellect Design Arena: The company launches PF Credit in the Philippines to help banks enhance their lending capabilities.

Capital India Finance: The company re-appoints Keshav Porwal as Managing Director for a further three years.

Usha Martin: The company sustains working capital efficiencies and improved cash flows, enabling consistent self-funded investments while focusing on prudent capital allocation to support expansion and maintain balance sheet resilience.

Global Health: The company inaugurates a 550-bed super speciality hospital in Noida.

M&M: The company appoints Samina Hamied and Muthu Raju Paravasa Raju Vijay Kumar as Independent Directors for five years, effective October 7.

Zydus Life: The company gets tentative approval from USFDA for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets, used to improve glycaemic control.

Emcure Pharma: The company’s Mumbai offices were inspected by the GST authority from Nov. 24-26, with no adverse findings and no material impact on operations.

Aptus Value: The company approves allotment of 15,000 Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis.

Rajratan Global Wire: The company signs a pact to invest Rs 1.4 crore in Lilac Ecoenergy for solar and wind power generation.

Orient Electric: The Tamil Nadu tax authority reduces the company’s GST demand to Rs 31,904 from Rs 51.6 crore earlier.

Bajaj Healthcare: The company appoints Shreekumar Shankarnarayan Nair as Chief Operating Officer.

Tata Technologies: The company’s Singapore arm completes 100% acquisition of Germany-based ES-Tec GmbH for €75 million.

Tembo Global Ind: The company approves allotment of 2.4 lakh shares at Rs 492 per share, worth Rs 11.8 crore, on a preferential basis.

Bombay Dyeing: The company will temporarily shut its Patalganga plant from Nov. 28-Dec. for maintenance, causing a production shortfall of 7,500 Metric Tonnes, but has sufficient reserve stock to meet customer requirements with no expected adverse impact on supply commitments.

RVNL: The company receives a Rs 9.6 crore order from East Coast Railway to commission a video surveillance system.

Refex Industries: The company receives a Rs 100 crore order from a large business conglomerate for the supply of bottom ash and related services.

Mahindra Lifespace: Parekh & Brothers have filed an arbitration claim of Rs 33 crore, including Rs 22.22 crore as delay compensation, but the company does not expect any material financial impact due to its strong case.

Elpro International: The company acquires a stake in Sansera Engineering for Rs 3.6 crore.

Voltamp Transformers: The company receives a Letter of Intent worth Rs 85 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation for the supply of various ratings of power transformers.

Tarsons Products: The company makes an additional investment of Rs 27 crore (€3 million) in its arm Tarsons Life Science Private Limited via share issue.

UTI AMC: Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra ceases to be Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director, completing his tenure on Nov. 27.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: The company launches a new hotel, 'Zone by The Park', in Kolkata.

Oriental Rail Infra: The company receives a Rs 2.6 crore order from North Western Railways for 726 coupler bodies for wagons.

Adani Enterprises: The company’s arms, Adani Defence Systems and Horizon Aero Solutions, sign a pact to acquire a 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre for an enterprise value of Rs 820 crore.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The company launches a new digital platform to make loan processing and approvals faster and simpler for customers.

Clean Science and Technology: The company’s promoter Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi buys a 2.45% stake, increasing his shareholding to 5.41% from 2.96%.

Muthoot Microfin: The company approves issuance of 1.5 lakh Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 150 crore and 30,000 Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 300 crore.

MedPlus Health: The company’s arm receives a drug license suspension order for its Medchal store in Telangana.

Krishival Foods: The company approves issuance of partly paid-up equity shares worth Rs 100 crore via rights issue to eligible shareholders, with the board meeting on Dec. 2 to consider related matters.

IHCL: The company opens a 92-key Vivanta Aluva in Kochi, Kerala, expanding its presence to 22 hotels in the state, with six more under development. (Source :PTI)

LG Electronics: The company elevates Sanjay Chitkara to Co-Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and appoints Yongchan Jung as Chief Production Officer, Chang Hwan Kim as Customer Care & Service Officer, and Jwa Nam Kim as Chief Human Resource Officer.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company is suspended from participating in NHAI tenders for one month.

Midwest Gold: The company incorporates a wholly owned subsidiary named Good Energy.

Fusion finance: ICRA assigns stable ratings to Rs 555 crore debt Programme.

Tanla Platforms: The company approves a Scheme of Arrangement for the merger of Gamooga with Karix.

AstraZeneca: The company receives an I-T authority order for Assessment Year 2020-21, deleting an erroneous Rs 13.1 crore addition, with an estimated favourable tax impact of 3.30 crore.

Bandhan Bank: The Bank plans to sell Non-Performing Assets worth Rs 3,212.17 crore via Swiss Challenge and auction written-off loans of Rs 3,719.14 crore across EEB, group loans, small business & agri and ABG portfolios.

Newgen Software: The company receives a Rs 14 crore order from a leading bank in Malaysia.

AWL Agri: The company reclassifies certain members of the promoter and promoter group from ‘Promoter and Promoter Group’ to ‘Public category’.

Lemon Tree: The company signs two new properties in Gujarat and Uttarakhand.

Lodha Developers: The company gets a Rs 521 crore refund from Supreme Court, which affirms its position as the bonafide successful resolution applicant of V Hotels; the amount was deposited as security against claims on V Hotels.

Ashok Leyland: The company denies news reports of a merger related to Hinduja Leyland Finance.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company signs a $100 million pharma Memorandum of Understanding with an Afghan firm (Source : Bloomberg).

Premier Energies: The company’s Joint Venture allots 25,000 shares to Joint Venture partner Nuevosol Energy, resulting in Premier Energies holding an 80% stake in the Joint Venture.