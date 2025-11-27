Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 27

Nifty settled above 26,200 mark on Wednesday, just 72 points away from a record-high.

The benchmark also recorded the biggest intraday gain since 26 June 2025, while broader market indices gained for a second consecutive session.

"The all-time high now sits within striking distance and appears more like a near-term formality," added Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst, Angel One.

Nifty metal and Nifty Oil and Gas led the gains in Nifty and all sectoral indices closed higher. The top gainers for the index were JSW steel and SAIL with gains over 3%. Sensex settled near the 85,600 mark.