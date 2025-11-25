Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 25

Bharat Electronics: The company and Safran Electronics & Defence signed a Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement for the production of the HAMMER Smart Precision Guided Air-to-Ground Weapon in India. (Source: Ministry of Defence)

Rossari Biotech: The company's arm received approval from GIDC on Nov. 24, 2025, for the transfer of rights in leasehold land measuring about 12,608 square meters in the Dahej industrial estate, Gujarat.

Cello World: The company entered into a zero-royalty agreement to lease the "Cello Brand" trademark for Stationery and Writing Instruments from CPIW and plans to invest approximately Rs 50 crore over one year to enhance its manufacturing infrastructure. It anticipates generating Rs 200 crore in revenues from the brand in its first year of operation starting Jan. 2026.

Canara Bank: The company announced the appointment of Sunil Kumar Chugh as Executive Director for three years; he previously headed the Hyderabad Zone of Punjab National Bank.

Speciality Restaurants: The company signed a pact with Coal Mines Associated Traders to develop 2.03 acres of leasehold land in West Bengal.

Balaji Amines: The company received a summon order from the Ahmedabad Court Authority for an alleged violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and has been directed to appear before the court on Dec. 4.

Kesar India: The company acquired a 99% stake in Kesar Capital Llp.

Indian Bank: The company announced the appointment of Mini TM as Executive Director for three years.

India Glycols Limited: The company allotted 51.04 lakh equity shares on a preferential basis for approximately Rs 467 crore.

Capri Global: The company raised Rs 50 crore via Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Diamond Power Infra: The company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a Rs 276 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions to supply AL-59 Zebra conductors for the Khavda project.

Premier Explosives: The company secured a Rs 73.1 crore international order for supplying defence products.

Surya Roshni Limited: The company obtained a domestic order for the supply of Spiral Pipes with external 3 LPE Coating, valued at Rs 105.18 crore, to be executed by March 31, 2026.

Eris Lifesciences: The company approved acquiring the remaining 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals for Rs 423.3 crore via a share-swap. The deal makes Swiss a 100% subsidiary, strengthening consolidation and synergies.

Tilaknagar Industries: The company approved the allotment of 9.3 lakh equity shares to promoter Amit Dahanukar upon conversion of warrants at an exercise price of Rs 382 per warrant, raising Rs 26.64 crore.

Paras Defense: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inter-University Accelerator Centre (Iuac), New-Delhi, to develop a commercial-grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing, aiming to make India self-reliant in superconducting MRI Magnet technology.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals: The company reaffirmed its financial year 2026 revenue growth guidance of 30–35%.

Sunteck Realty: The company’s arbitration with Joint Venture partner Grand Valley General Trading was terminated following claim withdrawal, as confirmed by the London Court of International Arbitration.

Ceigall India: The company received an LoI from REC PDCL to establish and maintain the Velgaon substation, earning Rs 58.5 crore annually for 35 years.

Solex Energy: The company commenced commercial production of 2.2 Gigawatt (GW) solar photovoltaic modules at its Surat facility.

City Union Bank: The company opened three new branches in Agra, Rewa, and Madurai, taking its total branch count in India to 900.

Muthoot Microfin: The company’s board will meet on Nov. 27 to consider raising funds via NCDs on a private placement basis.

Magellanic Cloud: The company secured a Rs 6 crore order from East Coast Railway to commission a crew voice and video recording system for electric locomotives.

Sudarshan Chemical: The company launched a new chemical, Sudaperm Yellow 2921C, for pigment coating applications.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The company received RBI approval for 1729 Capital and its associates to acquire a 7.14% stake in the bank.

Dr. Reddy’s: The company received European Commission approval to market AVT03, a biosimilar of Prolia and Xgeva used for treating osteoporosis and bone complications.

Shriram Finance: The company’s board approved raising Rs 250 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.

Voltas: The company saw Life Insurance Corporation (Lic) raise its stake by 2%, increasing Lic’s shareholding to 7% from 5% earlier.

Punjab National Bank: The company announced the appointment of Amit Kumar Srivastava as Executive Director for three years.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco): The company signed an MoU with the National Institute of Urban Affairs to collaborate on urban infrastructure development and explore partnerships with multiple funding agencies.

Esaf Small Finance Bank: The company received a revised Scheme of Arrangement from its Promoter, ESAF Financial Holdings, which aims to comply with RBI regulations by reducing the Promoter's stake from 52.87% to 45.58% and ensuring Dia Vikas Capital's shareholding remains below 5%. The final plan is now awaiting approval from the RBI and National Company Law Tribunal (Nclt).

Sri Adhikari Brothers: The company’s board approved renaming it to Aqylon Nexus and cleared a proposal to set up a 50 Megawatt (MW) Artificial Intelligence (AI) & green data centre campus in Telangana.