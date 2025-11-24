Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 24

Tata Power: The company signs a pact for a Rs 13,100 crore hydroelectric power project in Bhutan and will infuse Rs 1,572 crore in tranches into the 1,125 MW Dorjilung Hydroelectric Project, likely to commission by September 2031.

Natco Pharma: The company receives seven Form-483 observations from the US FDA on the inspection closure at its Manali, Chennai unit.

HG Infra: The company becomes L-1 bidder for a Rs 1,415 crore metro viaduct construction project in Mumbai along with Kalpataru Projects International for the MMRCL project.

Nuvama Wealth: The company incorporates its arm Nuvama Mutual Fund Trusteeship Services.

IIFL Finance: The company’s board will meet on November 26 to consider a fundraise via NCDs.

United Breweries: The company completed lease deed registration for its allotted facility land in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, where mainstream and premium products including Heineken will be manufactured, with operations expected by Q2FY27.

RVNL: The company becomes the lowest bidder for North Eastern Railway’s Rs 181 crore project in Lucknow.

Airfloa Rail: The company forms a JV with Big Bang Boom Solutions for next-gen defence manufacturing.

RKEC Projects: The company receives a Rs 198 crore order from ONGC.

Dalmia Bharat: The company gets nearly Rs 106 crore tax demand dropped by Tamil Nadu authorities.

Sandur Manganese: The company receives allocation of maximum permissible annual production for its mining lease.

Tata Chemicals: The company approved Rs 135 crore investment for dense soda ash expansion at Mithapur and Rs 775 crore for precipitated silica expansion in Cuddalore.

NTPC Green: The company’s arm Ayana Renewable Power wins a 140 MW round-the-clock renewable energy project in the REMC Limited tender.

Power Finance Corp: The company’s arm PFC Consulting incorporates SPV NERGS III Siang Basin Transmission to develop the Siang Basin project.

Eicher Motors: The company receives an E-way Bill penalty order of Rs. 16.5 lakh from the Uttar Pradesh Authority for alleged mismatch in the place of goods unloading.

Arman Financial Services: The company will consider raising funds via NCDs on Nov. 26.

Karur Vysya Bank: The company announces a revision in its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates.

Shraddha Prime: The company approves issuance of Rs. 60 crore NCDs on a private placement basis.

Adani Green: The company incorporates subsidiaries Adani Hydro Energy Thirteen and Adani Hydro Energy Sixteen.

Elpro International: The company acquired a stake in Vedanta for Rs.7.6 crore.

MOIL: The company receives a Rs.1.9 crore tax order from Bhopal GST Authority, with Rs.4.2 lakh pre-paid in appeals.

City Union Bank: The company opens three new branches in Kattathi, Alambadi and Veerankuppam in Tamil Nadu.

Vimta Labs: The company reports transfer of APIDC shares to Telangana State Industrial Development Corporation.

Vishnu Chemicals: The company’s wholly-owned arm Vishnu South Africa completes 100% acquisition of Bonmerci Investments 103.

NBCC: The company secures orders worth Rs.72 crore from NIEPMD and the National Horticulture Board & receives a work order worth Rs. 45 crore from Canara Bank.

IKIO Tech: The company’s arm Royalux LLC achieves annualised sales of nearly $679,648 in the first 6 months of the MoU period.

Indian Metals: The company receives allotment of 1.28 crore shares worth Rs.12.8 crore from JSW Renew Energy Twelve.

Panorama Studios: The company signs an exclusive global airborne rights deal for the Kannada film Dollarspete.

Fineotex Chemical: The company approves allotment of 1.38 crore shares at Rs 34.6 per share worth Rs 35.7 crore to promoter and non-promoter groups.

Quality Power Electrical: The company’s arm receives a Rs.26 crore order from Power Grid Corporation for oil-cooled current transformers.

Tembo Global: The company approves allotment of 2.3 lakh shares at Rs 492 per share worth Rs 11.5 crore to the non-promoter category on a preferential basis.

TVS Motor: The company launches its 3-wheeler range under the TVS King brand in Ghana.

String Metaverse: The company’s rights issue committee approves the draft letter of offer for issuance of fully paid-up shares.

Grasim Industries: The company reports revenue and Ebitda growth driven by building materials and chemicals businesses, with net debt-equity at 0.30x as of Sept 30, 2025.

M&M: The company to acquire a 43% stake of Mahindra BT Investment from BT Holdings for Rs.66.3 crore.

SKF India: The company’s arm SKF Industrial allots one fully paid-up share of SKF Industrial to the company’s shareholders.

Hindalco Industries: The company says global markets remain balanced with China’s deficit offsetting ROW surplus, expects Bay Minette project commissioning in H2 CY26, and notes investments are driving volume and margin growth.

Brainbees Solutions: The company’s arm acquires additional stake in DF Pharmacy for Rs.21.6 crore.

Medplus Health: The company’s arm receives three drug-license suspension orders for stores in Karnataka and Telangana.

HUDCO: Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IDFC Foundation for capacity development initiatives in India’s urban sector. The pact aims to strengthen technological, financial, and leadership capacities across urban institutions through training and technical support.

Shilpa Medicare: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed its inspection at the Jadcherla unit with eight observations noted in Form-483.The 10-day inspection concluded on Nov. 21.

Oil India: Commenced capping operations at a well of GeoEnpro Petroleum's Kharsang Oil Field in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indigo Paints: Received an order of Rs 19.3 crore from the Pune Tax Authority for alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) credit availed on Initial Public Offering (IPO)-related expenses.

Mobavenue AI Tech: The board approved a fundraise worth Rs 100 crore via a preferential issue of 9.2 lakh shares. The funds will support international ventures, enhance research and development, and artificial intelligence-driven marketing platforms.

Apollo Micro Systems: Secured an export order worth Rs 17 crore in the ordinary course of business.

CDSL: The board reappointed Gurumoorthy Mahalingam as Chairman for three years, effective Feb. 27.

Power Grid Corp: Signed a pact to form two Joint Venture (JV) companies with Nepal Electricity Authority to develop cross-border power transmission infrastructure. The goal is to implement the Indian portion of the total 800 kV transmission interconnections between India and Nepal.

Hariom Pipe Industries: The company's arm raised Rs 11.8 crore via allotment of 1.2 lakh preferential shares on a private placement basis.

Arihant Capital Markets: The board approved the allotment of 5 lakh shares worth Rs 25.7 crore for the conversion of warrants in a 1:1 ratio.

Avantel: Received an order of Rs 8 crore from Bharat Electronics for the supply of power amplifiers.

Tata Steel: The Orissa High Court granted interim protection to the company regarding a Rs 2,411 crore demand issued by the Jaipur Mines Authority.The court ruled that authorities cannot take any coercive step against the company until the next date of hearing, noting that writ petitions raising similar and identical issues are pending.The company had received the demand order regarding an alleged shortfall in the dispatch of Chrome Ore from the Sukinda Chromite Block for the 5th year and had appealed against the order on Oct. 29.

Hindustan Construction: The board is scheduled to meet on Nov. 26 to consider raising funds up to Rs 1,500 crore via a rights issue.

Persistent Systems: Vikram Tulsyan, Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the company, tendered his resignation from the position of Senior Vice President – Business Finance due to personal reasons, effective from the closure of business hours on Nov. 21, 2025.

Timken India: Executed a pact to buy shares of its arm, Timken GGB Tech, from Timken Europe B.V.

KNR Constructions: Received a completion certificate for a Rs 1,180 crore highway project in Coimbatore. The company had been awarded the order to construct the elevated highway in Sep. 2020.

GAIL: Kamini Chauhan Ratan ceased to be a Non-Executive Independent Director.

Automotive Axles: Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ranganathan S superannuated effective today.

MedPlus Health Services: The arm Optival Health Solutions received a suspension order for the drug license of its Alnavara store.

Tata Motors PV and IndiGo: IndiGo is set to replace Tata Motors PV (Passenger Vehicles) in the Sensex index.The adjustment (passive inflow and outflow) will occur on Dec. 19. Tata Motors PV is expected to see an outflow of $190 million, while IndiGo is anticipated to see an inflow of $315 million.

TCS: The US Court of Appeals issued an adverse ruling on Nov. 21 regarding the lawsuit filed by Computer Sciences Corporation/DXC Technology Company. The court confirmed the District Court's decision on damages.However, the Appeals Court vacated the previously granted injunction and directed the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, to reassess the injunction order.

VLS Finance: The board approved a share buyback of Rs 100 crore. The company will buy back 26.3 lakh shares at a price of Rs 380, which represents a 44% premium to the current market price.

Alkem Labs: A Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection by the Ministry of Health, Armenia, was conducted at the Sikkim manufacturing facility from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22.The inspection concluded with no critical or major observation.

Persistent Systems: Vikram Tulsyan has resigned from the position of Senior Vice President – Business Finance due to personal reasons.

BCPL Railway: Won a railway order worth Rs 79 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL).

HCC :The board will meet on Nov. 26 to consider a fund raise via equity.