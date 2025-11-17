Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 17

Divi's Labs: The company’s Telangana unit underwent a US FDA inspection from Nov 10–14, which concluded with no Form 483 observations.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company’s arm received nine observations from the US FDA for its Rajasthan manufacturing unit.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company’s board will consider a share split on Nov 21.

Bikaji Foods: The government has approved the incorporation of the company’s arm, Bikaji Foundation.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The company’s Andhra Pradesh unit completed a US FDA inspection conducted from Nov. 10–14, ending with zero observations.

Indian Hotels: The company will acquire nearly 51% stake in Sparsh Infratech for Rs 240 crore.

Fabtech Tech: The company gets an order worth Rs 69.2 crore from One of the Leading Cos in Saudi Arabia.

Godawari Power: The company will invest up to Rs 300 crore in its arm, Godawari New Energy, to set up a 250 MWp solar power plant in Chhattisgarh.

Minda Corp: Vinod Raheja has resigned as Group chief financial officer, effective Nov 30.

Hubtown: The company has received a ‘no adverse observations’ remark from BSE for its scheme of arrangement with 25 West Realty.

Waaree Energies: The company has commenced operations of two solar module line manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, with a combined annual capacity of 1,050 MW.

Hindustan Zinc: The company has won the bid for the Tungsten & associated mineral block in Balepalyam, Kanaganapalle, covering a total area of 308.30 hectares.

Crest Ventures: The company’s board has approved raising up to Rs 100 crore via NCDs.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders: The company has entered a pact with an Andhra Pradesh body to set up a greenfield shipyard.

L&T Technology Services: The company has appointed Mritunjay Kumar Singh as its Chief Operating Officer.

Infibeam Avenues: The company has received final authorisation from the RBI to operate as a payment aggregator.

Maruti Suzuki: The company will recall 39,506 units of Grand Vitara manufactured from Dec. 9, 2024, to April 29, 2025, to fix a gauge problem.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company’s Rs 288.18 crore infra project with MMRDA has been cancelled due to administrative reasons, with revisions resulting in a 39% increase in deck area and overall cost escalation of 33.5%.

BEML: The company has inked an MoU with an Andhra Pradesh government body, Delhi Metro Rail, and Umeandus Tech.

IdeaForge Tech: The company has received an order worth Rs 75 crore to supply AFDS/Tactical Class UAVs with accessories to the Ministry of Defence. The company also received an order worth Rs 32 crore to supply Hybrid UAVs with accessories to the Ministry of Defence.

Caplin Point Laboratories : The company’s arm, Triwin Pharma SA DE CV, Mexico, has acquired land measuring 5.5 acres in the Municipality of Capulhuac.

The Phoenix Mills: The company has acquired 62.7 crore shares of ISMDPL from CPP Investments, increasing its stake to 58.33% from 55.57%.

Amber Enterprises: The company’s arm has entered into a share purchase pact and shareholders’ agreement with Shogini Technoarts to acquire a majority stake in Shogini.

Adani Energy Solutions- Gets renewable energy contract from Rajasthan Power Transmission (Replaced with earlier contract given to BHEL).

TCS- Labour Commissioner Office, Pune has issued summons to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in multiple matters.

InterGlobe Aviation- Will start ops from Navi Mumbai International Airport from 25th December /Will connect NMIA to ten cities across India.

Aditya Birla Capital- Board approves merger of Aditya Birla Stressed Asset AMC with Aditya Birla Financial Shared Services.

Tata Steel- European arm to acquire Netherland’s Vatenfall Power Generation for Rs 1450 crore.

IRB Infrastructure- Gets LoA from NHAI for project worth Rs 9,270 crore In Uttar Pradesh For 20 Years.

Amber Enterprises- Arm to acquire majority stake in Shogini Technoarts.

EPACK Durable- In pact with Andhra Pradesh body to invest Rs 1,083 crore for expansion.

Nuvoco Vistas- Arm approves allotment of 60,000 NCDs worth Rs 600 crore on private placement basis

UGRO Capital- Board to meet on Nov. 19 to consider raising funds via non-convertible debentures.

Lemon Tree Hotels- Signs license agreement in Mahoba, UP

Anant Raj- Arm signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Govt and will invest Rs 4,500 crore For development of Data Center cum IT Park.

NMDC- Iron Ore Baila Lump Price fixed At Rs 5,600/Tonne/Iron Ore Baila Fines Price Fixed At Rs 4,750/Tonne.

TruAlt Bioenergy - Signs non-binding MoU with Andhra Pradesh Govt for Aviation Fuel Plant.

Privi Speciality Chemicals- The board approved withdrawal of scheme of Amalgamation of Privi Fine Sciences & Privi Biotechnologies with crompany.

Omax- Completes acquisition of 100% Stake in Next10 Realbuild & Next10 Land Developers.

Raymond Company- Setting up three manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh.

Swiggy- To begin charging select parter restaurants a fees for Swiggy One orders from Nov 25.

Alembic Pharma- Receives USFDA approval for blood-pressure drug.

JM Financial- Receives Rs 223.32 crore as Income Tax Refund.

BHEL- Hitachi Energy, Co, Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission & AESL Projects executes pact.

Lupin- Announces closure of Inspection by US FDA at Nagpur facility with no observations.

Tata Tech- Board gives nod to issue corporate guarantee of $60 Million.

Balkrishna Paper Mills- Cyber-Security incident has occurred

Websol Energy- Arm signs MoU with APEDB to explore development of 4 GW solar cell.

Maharashtra Seamless, Jindal Drilling & Industries: Rig 'Jindal Explorer' Commences operations with ONGC at EDR of $35,138.71.

Ola Electric: Commences test rides of 4680 Bharat Cell-Powered vehicles at flagship stores across India.

IGL: Increased CNG prices by Rs1/kg in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur effective Nov. 16, 2025.

Waaree Energies: Arm commences operations at 2 manufacturing units in Kutch. arm sets up two solar module line manufacturing units with total capacity of 1500 MW.