Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 13

Le Travenues: The company approved the allotment of 4.6 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 280 per share, worth Rs 1,296 crore, to MIH Investments One.

Asian Paints: The company postponed production from its proposed paint manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh and plans to start manufacturing within three years of receiving environmental clearance.

Mastek: The company appointed Deepak Kedia as its Chief Financial Officer.

Sun Pharma: The company plans further clinical studies of its weight-loss drug and presented two posters on Utreglutide at Obesity Week 2025.

IGL: The company entered a pact with MASAH Construction Co to obtain a license for developing a natural gas distribution network.

Grasim Industries: The company’s resin block at its Kharagpur paint plant has started commercial operations with a capacity of 24 MLPA, taking the total installed resin capacity across Birla Opus plants to 92 MLPA and the emulsion capacity to 376 MLPA.

Medplus Health: The company’s arm, Optival Health, received a suspension order for the drug license of its Andhra Pradesh store.

Tata Steel: The company will end its joint venture with Australia’s BlueScope, acquire the remaining 50% stake for Rs 1,100 crore, and make TBSPL an indirect wholly owned subsidiary; TBSPL manufactures colour and metal-coated products.

ONGC: The company announced that the Force Majeure on the Area 1 Mozambique LNG project will be lifted, enabling construction activities to restart for early project completion.

SBI: The company entered a pact with Care Ratings to acquire a 9.9% stake in CareEdge Global.

Care Ratings: The company approved the sale of partial stake in its arm CareEdge Global to SBI and NSE IFSC, selling 9.9% stake each, will continue to hold 80.2% stake, and CareEdge Global ceases to be a wholly owned subsidiary.

JSW Energy: The company allotted 25,000 NCDs worth Rs 250 crore on a private placement basis.

NALCO: The company paid Rs 988.88 crore as dividend to the government for fiscal 2024-25.

Phoenix Mills: The company will acquire 62.6 lakh shares of Island Star Mall Developers from CPP Investments for Rs 276 crore.

Divgi TorqTransfer: The company received an order worth Rs 62 crore from Toyota Tsusho India for its transfer case business.

Cosmo First: The company entered into a pact with Filmax Corp to form a 50:50 joint venture company in Korea.

Thomas Cook: The company’s board designated non-executive director Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan as chairman.

Universal Cables: The company appointed Gopal Agarwal as its Chief Financial Officer.

Adani Total Gas: The company clarified that it has no comments on reports citing plans for India’s biggest battery storage in Gujarat, which do not pertain to its operations or business activities.

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: The company received consent from the Karnataka pollution body for operation and expansion of its manganese and iron ore mines.

Gabriel India: The company revised its JV pact with Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV and IGSSPL, updated the technical collaboration and alliance agreement, signed an exclusive brand-license for Inalfa trademarks in India, and Inalfa will acquire a 35% stake in IGSSPL.

Nuvoco Vistas Corp: The Maharashtra tax body initiated a search at the company’s registered office, the company cooperated with GST officials and responded to all clarifications, and there is no material impact on its business operations due to the action.

Ram Ratna Wires: The company to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Rallis India: The company launched NuCode, science-driven solutions for soil and plant health.

Asian Granito: The company approved a proposal to increase its capital contribution in its arm, Harmony Surfaces Thailand.

Indo Farm: The company appointed Amit Kumar as Executive Director.

Healthcare Global: The company will invest in its arms HCG Kolkata Cancer Care, HCG Oncology Hospitals, and HCG NCHRI Oncology, with up to Rs 110 crore allocated to HCG Kolkata.