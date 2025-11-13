Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 13
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good Morning!
Market Recap
The NSE Nifty index ended in green, above the important mark of 25,650. Gains in the index were led by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The Nifty Midcap also ends in green, up 0.5%. Gains in the Nifty Midcap index were led by Vodafone Idea and Bharat Forge.
ALSO READ
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Gain For Third Session In A Row On India-US Trade Deal Optimism
Earnings Post Market Hours
SPICEJET (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 13.4% at Rs 792 Crore vs Rs 915 Crore
Ebitda loss widened to Rs 435 Crore vs loss of Rs 376 Crore
EBITDAR loss widened to Rs 416 Crore vs loss of Rs 244 Crore
Net loss widened to Rs 621 Crore vs loss of Rs 458 Crore
PFIZER (YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 642 Crore vs Rs 589 Crore
Ebitda up 21.5% at Rs 230 Crore vs Rs 189 Crore
Margin at 35.8% vs 32.2%
Net Profit up 19.4% at Rs 189 Crore vs Rs 158 Crore
GANDHAR OIL (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 13.3% at Rs 1,060 Crore vs Rs 935 Crore
Ebitda up 63.9% at Rs 65.8 Crore vs Rs 40.2 Crore
Margin at 6.2% vs 4.3%
Net Profit up 98.2% at Rs 36 Crore vs Rs 18.2 Crore
HONASA CONSUMER (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 538 Crore vs Rs 462 Crore
Ebitda at Rs 47.6 Crore vs loss of Rs 30.8 Crore
Margin at 8.8%
Net Profit at Rs 39.2 Crore vs loss of Rs 18.5 Crore
FIEM INDUSTRIES (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 715 Crore vs Rs 612 Crore
Ebitda up 22.7% at Rs 99 Crore vs Rs 80.7 Crore
Margin at 13.8% vs 13.2%
Net Profit up 26.8% at Rs 63.7 Crore vs Rs 50.2 Crore
SUPRIYA LIFESCIENCE (YoY)
Revenue up 20.3% at Rs 200 Crore vs Rs 166 Crore
Ebitda up 12.3% at Rs 72.7 Crore vs Rs 64.7 Crore
Margin at 36.4% vs 39%
Net Profit up 9.3% at Rs 50.4 Crore vs Rs 46.2 Crore
MAN INFRA (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 35.4% at Rs 149 Crore vs Rs 230 Crore
Ebitda up 32.7% at Rs 36.6 Crore vs Rs 27.6 Crore
Margin at 24.6% vs 12%
Net Profit up 27% at Rs 60 Crore vs Rs 47.3 Crore
INDRAPRASTHA GAS (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 4,023 Crore vs Rs 3,914 Crore
Ebitda down 13.6% at Rs 441 Crore vs Rs 511 Crore
Margin at 11% vs 13%
Net Profit down 10% at Rs 386 Crore vs Rs 429 Crore
GABRIEL INDIA (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 14.9% at Rs 1,180 Crore vs Rs 1,027 Crore
Ebitda up 14.5% at Rs 113 Crore vs Rs 98.5 Crore
Margin flat at 9.6%
Net Profit up 9.7% at Rs 69 Crore vs Rs 62.9 Crore
GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 2.7% at Rs 1,968 Crore vs Rs 1,917 Crore
Ebitda at Rs 185 Crore vs Rs 90 Crore
Margin at 9.4% vs 4.7%
Net Profit up 70.5% at Rs 179 Crore vs Rs 105 Crore
AFCONS INFRA (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 1% at Rs 2,988 Crore vs Rs 2,960 Crore
Ebitda down 4.6% at Rs 328 Crore vs Rs 344 Crore
Margin at 11% vs 11.6%
Net Profit down 22.2% at Rs 105 Crore vs Rs 135 Crore
RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 13.9% at Rs 908 Crore vs Rs 1,054 Crore
Ebitda down 26% at Rs 123 Crore vs Rs 166 Crore
Margin at 13.5% vs 15.7%
Net loss at Rs 9.5 Crore vs profit of Rs 140 Crore
KNR CONSTRUCTIONS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 66.8% at Rs 647 Crore vs Rs 1,945 Crore
Ebitda down 77.9% at Rs 193 Crore vs Rs 870 Crore
Margin at 29.8% vs 44.7%
Net Profit down 76.3% at Rs 105 Crore vs Rs 441 Crore
HEALTHCARE GLOBAL (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 645 Crore vs Rs 553 Crore
Ebitda up 20.2% at Rs 122 Crore vs Rs 101 Crore
Margin at 18.9% vs 18.3%
Net Profit flat at Rs 20.6 Crore
TATA STEEL (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 58,689 Crore vs Rs 53,178 Crore
Ebitda up 19.8% at Rs 8,897 Crore vs Rs 7,427 Crore
Margin at 15.2% vs 14%
Net Profit up 49.3% at Rs 3,102 Crore vs Rs 2,078 Crore
ASHIANA HOUSING (Cons, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 166 Crore vs Rs 54.4 Crore
Ebitda at Rs 29.4 Crore vs Loss of Rs 11.8 Crore
Margin at 17.7%
Net Profit at Rs 27.6 Crore vs Loss of Rs 7.5 Crore
DCX SYSTEMS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 1.4% at Rs 193 Crore vs Rs 196 Crore
Ebitda Loss at Rs 13 Crore vs Loss of Rs 5.8 Crore
Net Loss at Rs 9 Crore vs Profit of Rs 5.2 Crore
HINDUSTAN FOODS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 1,039 Crore vs Rs 883 Crore
Ebitda up 22.8% at Rs 85.8 Crore vs Rs 69.9 Crore
Ebitda Margin at 8.3% vs 7.9%
Net Profit up 53.7% at Rs 35.2 Crore vs Rs 22.9 Crore
LLOYDS METALS (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 53.2% at Rs 3,651 Crore vs Rs 2,384 Crore
Ebitda up 31.3% at Rs 1,043 Crore vs Rs 794 Crore
Margin at 28.6% vs 33.3%
Net Profit down 10.8% at Rs 572 Crore vs Rs 642 Crore
IRCON INTERNATIONAL (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 19.2% at Rs 1,977 Crore vs Rs 2,448 Crore
Ebitda down 29.7% at Rs 141 Crore vs Rs 201 Crore
Margin at 7.1% vs 8.2%
Net Profit down 32.7% at Rs 139 Crore vs Rs 206 Crore
THOMAS COOK (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 2,074 Crore vs Rs 2,004 Crore
Ebitda down 13.3% at Rs 108 Crore vs Rs 125 Crore
Margin at 5.2% vs 6.2%
Net Profit up 2.5% at Rs 66.4 Crore vs Rs 64.8 Crore
DATA PATTERNS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 308 Crore vs Rs 91 Crore
Ebitda up 99.6% at Rs 68.5 Crore vs Rs 34.3 Crore
Margin at 22.3% vs 37.7%
Net Profit up 62.4% at Rs 49.2 Crore vs Rs 30.3 Crore
COHANCE LIFE (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 8% at Rs 556 Crore vs Rs 604 Crore
Ebitda down 41.1% at Rs 121 Crore vs Rs 205 Crore
Margin at 21.8% vs 34%
Net Profit down 46.5% at Rs 74.1 Crore vs Rs 139 Crore
DEEPAK NITRITE (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 1,902 Crore vs Rs 2,032 Crore
Ebitda down 31.4% at Rs 204 Crore vs Rs 298 Crore
Margin at 10.7% vs 14.6%
Net Profit down 38.9% at Rs 119 Crore vs Rs 194 Crore
HG INFRA (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 0.2% at Rs 905 Crore vs Rs 902 Crore
Ebitda down 6.1% at Rs 206 Crore vs Rs 220 Crore
Margin at 22.8% vs 24.3%
Net Profit down 35.4% at Rs 52.1 Crore vs Rs 80.7 Crore
ELGI EQUIPMENTS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 968 Crore vs Rs 869 Crore
Ebitda down 1.2% at Rs 140 Crore vs Rs 142 Crore
Margin at 14.5% vs 16.3%
Net Profit up 28.2% at Rs 121 Crore vs Rs 94.7 Crore
ENTERO HEALTHCARE (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 20.8% at Rs 1,571 Crore vs Rs 1,301 Crore
Ebitda up 46.3% at Rs 61.9 Crore vs Rs 42.3 Crore
Margin at 3.9% vs 3.3%
Net Profit up 34% at Rs 31.6 Crore vs Rs 23.6 Crore
CUPID (Cons, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 84.4 Crore vs Rs 41.6 Crore
Ebitda at Rs 28.4 Crore vs Rs 10.4 Crore
Margin at 33.7% vs 24.9%
Net Profit at Rs 24.1 Crore vs Rs 10 Crore
ENDURANCE TECH (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 2,678 Crore vs Rs 2,300 Crore
Ebitda up 7.9% at Rs 322 Crore vs Rs 299 Crore
Margin at 12% vs 13%
Net Profit up 1.5% at Rs 188 Crore vs Rs 185 Crore
REPCO HOME FINANCE (Cons, YoY)
Calculated NII up 5% at Rs 433 Crore vs Rs 413 Crore
Net Profit down 5% at Rs 103 Crore vs Rs 109 Crore
SANSERA ENGINEERING (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 8.1% at Rs 825 Crore vs Rs 763 Crore
Ebitda up 7.5% at Rs 143 Crore vs Rs 133 Crore
Margin at 17.3% vs 17.4%
Net Profit up 38.4% at Rs 71.4 Crore vs Rs 51.6 Crore
NAZARA TECH (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 65.1% at Rs 526 Crore vs Rs 319 Crore
Ebitda at Rs 59.8 Crore vs Rs 25.1 Crore
Margin at 11.4% vs 7.9%
Net Loss at Rs 29.4 Crore vs Profit of Rs 23.8 Crore
Recognised exceptional loss of Rs 914 Crore from Moonshine Tech amid online gaming ban
Other income of Rs 1098 Crore due to remeasurement of Nodwin at fair value
IRCTC (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 7.7% at Rs 1,146 Crore vs Rs 1,064 Crore
Ebitda up 8.4% at Rs 404 Crore vs Rs 373 Crore
Margin at 35.3% vs 35%
Net Profit up 11% at Rs 342 Crore vs Rs 308 Crore
TRAVEL FOOD SERVICES (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 28.9% at Rs 356 Crore vs Rs 500 Crore
Ebitda down 15.5% at Rs 135 Crore vs Rs 160 Crore
Margin at 38% vs 32%
Net Profit down 10.6% at Rs 95.7 Crore vs Rs 107 Crore
CARE RATINGS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 136 Crore vs Rs 117 Crore
Ebitda up 22.9% at Rs 73.9 Crore vs Rs 60.1 Crore
Margin at 54.2% vs 51.2%
Net Profit up 23% at Rs 56.7 Crore vs Rs 46.1 Crore
TECHNO ELECTRIC (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 91.1% at Rs 843 Crore vs Rs 441 Crore
Ebitda up 58.5% at Rs 111 Crore vs Rs 70.2 Crore
Margin at 13.2% vs 15.9%
Net Profit up 10.3% at Rs 104 Crore vs Rs 94.2 Crore
COCHIN SHIPYARD (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 2.2% at Rs 1,119 Crore vs Rs 1,143 Crore
Ebitda down 62.7% at Rs 73.6 Crore vs Rs 197 Crore
Margin at 6.6% vs 17.3%
Net Profit down 43.1% at Rs 108 Crore vs Rs 189 Crore
SENCO GOLD (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 1,536 Crore vs Rs 1,500 Crore
Ebitda at Rs 106 Crore vs Rs 51.8 Crore
Margin at 6.9% vs 3.5%
Net Profit at Rs 48.7 Crore vs Rs 12 Crore
PRESTIGE ESTATES (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 5.5% at Rs 2,432 Crore vs Rs 2,304 Crore
Ebitda up 44.1% at Rs 910 Crore vs Rs 631 Crore
Margin at 37.4% vs 27.4%
Net Profit at Rs 430 Crore vs Rs 192 Crore
GALAXY SURFACTANTS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 24.8% at Rs 1,326 Crore vs Rs 1,063 Crore
Ebitda down 13.4% at Rs 111 Crore vs Rs 128 Crore
Margin at 8.3% vs 12%
Net Profit down 21.5% at Rs 66.5 Crore vs Rs 84.7 Crore
GENERAL INSURANCE CORP (Cons, YoY)
Net Premium Earned up 0.4% at Rs 8,925 Crore vs Rs 8,887 Crore
Net Profit up 54.8% at Rs 2,874 Crore vs Rs 1,856 Crore
INDOGULF CROPSCIENCES (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 6.7% at Rs 248 Crore vs Rs 233 Crore
Ebitda up 16.7% at Rs 32 Crore vs Rs 27.4 Crore
Margin at 12.9% vs 11.8%
Net Profit up 24.1% at Rs 20.7 Crore vs Rs 16.7 Crore
QUALITY POWER (Cons, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 206 Crore vs Rs 94.3 Crore
Ebitda at Rs 36.2 Crore vs Rs 8.1 Crore
Margin at 17.6% vs 8.6%
Net Profit at Rs 24.3 Crore vs Rs 11.6 Crore
LEMON TREE HOTELS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 7.7% at Rs 306 Crore vs Rs 284 Crore
Ebitda flat at Rs 131 Crore
Margin at 42.7% vs 46%
Net Profit up 16.7% at Rs 34.6 Crore vs Rs 29.6 Crore
Earnings For Tommorow
Aether Industries Ltd, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Capacite Infraprojects Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, GMR Airports Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, Voltas Ltd.
Stocks In News
Le Travenues: The company approved the allotment of 4.6 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 280 per share, worth Rs 1,296 crore, to MIH Investments One.
Asian Paints: The company postponed production from its proposed paint manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh and plans to start manufacturing within three years of receiving environmental clearance.
Mastek: The company appointed Deepak Kedia as its Chief Financial Officer.
Sun Pharma: The company plans further clinical studies of its weight-loss drug and presented two posters on Utreglutide at Obesity Week 2025.
IGL: The company entered a pact with MASAH Construction Co to obtain a license for developing a natural gas distribution network.
Grasim Industries: The company’s resin block at its Kharagpur paint plant has started commercial operations with a capacity of 24 MLPA, taking the total installed resin capacity across Birla Opus plants to 92 MLPA and the emulsion capacity to 376 MLPA.
Medplus Health: The company’s arm, Optival Health, received a suspension order for the drug license of its Andhra Pradesh store.
Tata Steel: The company will end its joint venture with Australia’s BlueScope, acquire the remaining 50% stake for Rs 1,100 crore, and make TBSPL an indirect wholly owned subsidiary; TBSPL manufactures colour and metal-coated products.
ONGC: The company announced that the Force Majeure on the Area 1 Mozambique LNG project will be lifted, enabling construction activities to restart for early project completion.
SBI: The company entered a pact with Care Ratings to acquire a 9.9% stake in CareEdge Global.
Care Ratings: The company approved the sale of partial stake in its arm CareEdge Global to SBI and NSE IFSC, selling 9.9% stake each, will continue to hold 80.2% stake, and CareEdge Global ceases to be a wholly owned subsidiary.
JSW Energy: The company allotted 25,000 NCDs worth Rs 250 crore on a private placement basis.
NALCO: The company paid Rs 988.88 crore as dividend to the government for fiscal 2024-25.
Phoenix Mills: The company will acquire 62.6 lakh shares of Island Star Mall Developers from CPP Investments for Rs 276 crore.
Divgi TorqTransfer: The company received an order worth Rs 62 crore from Toyota Tsusho India for its transfer case business.
Cosmo First: The company entered into a pact with Filmax Corp to form a 50:50 joint venture company in Korea.
Thomas Cook: The company’s board designated non-executive director Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan as chairman.
Universal Cables: The company appointed Gopal Agarwal as its Chief Financial Officer.
Adani Total Gas: The company clarified that it has no comments on reports citing plans for India’s biggest battery storage in Gujarat, which do not pertain to its operations or business activities.
Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: The company received consent from the Karnataka pollution body for operation and expansion of its manganese and iron ore mines.
Gabriel India: The company revised its JV pact with Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV and IGSSPL, updated the technical collaboration and alliance agreement, signed an exclusive brand-license for Inalfa trademarks in India, and Inalfa will acquire a 35% stake in IGSSPL.
Nuvoco Vistas Corp: The Maharashtra tax body initiated a search at the company’s registered office, the company cooperated with GST officials and responded to all clarifications, and there is no material impact on its business operations due to the action.
Ram Ratna Wires: The company to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.
Rallis India: The company launched NuCode, science-driven solutions for soil and plant health.
Asian Granito: The company approved a proposal to increase its capital contribution in its arm, Harmony Surfaces Thailand.
Indo Farm: The company appointed Amit Kumar as Executive Director.
Healthcare Global: The company will invest in its arms HCG Kolkata Cancer Care, HCG Oncology Hospitals, and HCG NCHRI Oncology, with up to Rs 110 crore allocated to HCG Kolkata.
Vodafone Idea: The company’s members passed a special resolution to appoint Abhijit Kishore as chief executive officer via postal ballot, securing 99.52% of total votes in favour.
IPO offering
Tenneco Clean Air India - The company operates within the Clean Air division, focusing on emission control technologies for both light and commercial vehicles. The public issue was subscribed to 0.42x times on day 1 . The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.01 times), non-institutional investors (1.11 times), retail investors (0.36 times)
Physics Wallah -The company is an edtech offering test preparation courses for various competitive examinations .The public issue was subscribed to 0.13x times on day 2 . The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0 times), non-institutional investors (0.06 times), retail investors (0.58 times)
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power -The Company is an integrated solar PV module and cell manufacturer. The public issue was subscribed to 0.17x times on day 2 . The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.06 times), non-institutional investors (0.11 times), retail investors (0.61 times)
IPO Opening
Fujiyama Power Systems: The company will offer shares for bidding on Wednesday . The price band is set from Rs 216 to Rs 228 per share. The Rs 828 crore IPO has fresh issue component of Rs 600 crore and Remaining Rs 228 crore is an offer for sale.
ALSO READ
Fujiyama Power Systems (UTL Solar) IPO: Latest GMP Signals Flat Listing Ahead Of Nov. 13 Launch
Trading Tweaks
Price Band change from 5% to 20%: Nalwa Sons, Pilani Investment, Kalyani Investment
Ex -Dividend : Sasken Technologies, Amara Raja, Patanjali Foods, Kriti Nutrients, ADF Foods, Great Eastern Shipping
List of securities shortlisted in Short Term ASM Framework : Fischer Medical, Gretex Corporate, Swaraj Suiting
List of securities shortlisted in Long - Term ASM Framework: Monolithisch, Thangamayil Jewellery
F&O Cues
Nifty Nov futures is up 0.65% to 25,986 at a premium of 111 points.
Nifty Nov futures open interest down by 4.15%
Nifty Options 11th Nov Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,800.
Securities in Ban : SAIL
Currency Recap
The rupee depreciated 15 paise to end at 88.65 against the dollar. The yield on the 10 year bond ended one basis point lower to 6.50