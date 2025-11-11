Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 11

The Nifty ended in the green, closing above the 25,500 mark, led by gains in Infosys and HCL Tech. Trent and Tata Consumer Products were the biggest drags.

The Nifty Midcap 150 also closed higher, with Uno Minda and Nykaa leading the gains, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 ended flat, supported by NALCO and Balrampur Chini.

Sectorally, Nifty IT emerged as the top gainer, driven by strength in Infosys and HCL Tech, while Nifty Media was the biggest loser. Nifty Realty fell for the fourth straight session, weighed down by Sobha and Raymond.