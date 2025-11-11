Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 11
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good Morning!
Market Recap
The Nifty ended in the green, closing above the 25,500 mark, led by gains in Infosys and HCL Tech. Trent and Tata Consumer Products were the biggest drags.
The Nifty Midcap 150 also closed higher, with Uno Minda and Nykaa leading the gains, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 ended flat, supported by NALCO and Balrampur Chini.
Sectorally, Nifty IT emerged as the top gainer, driven by strength in Infosys and HCL Tech, while Nifty Media was the biggest loser. Nifty Realty fell for the fourth straight session, weighed down by Sobha and Raymond.
Earnings Post Market Hours
JINDAL STAINLESS (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue was up 6.7% at Rs 10,893 crore versus Rs 10,207 crore.
Ebitda increased 6.0% at Rs 1,389 crore versus Rs 1,310 crore.
Margin contracted slightly to 12.7% versus 12.8%.
Net Profit jumped 13.0% to Rs 807 crore versus Rs 714 crore.
ROLEX RINGS (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue fell 9.6% at Rs 271 crore versus Rs 300 crore.
Ebitda declined 16.9% at Rs 54.8 crore versus Rs 66 crore.
Margin contracted to 20.2% versus 22.0%.
Net Profit fell 10.0% to Rs 44.3 crore versus Rs 49.3 crore.
EIH ASSOCIATED (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue declined 17.7% at Rs 58.3 crore versus Rs 70.8 crore.
Ebitda plunged 63.0% at Rs 2.7 crore versus Rs 7.2 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 4.6% versus 10.2%.
Net Profit increased 33.2% to Rs 2.8 crore versus Rs 2.1 crore.
HLE GLASCOAT (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue soared 48.8% at Rs 351 crore versus Rs 236 crore.
Ebitda rose 12.0% at Rs 38.2 crore versus Rs 34.1 crore.
Margin contracted to 10.9% versus 14.5%.
Net Profit fell 11.9% to Rs 12 crore versus Rs 13.6 crore.
BAJAJ CONSUMER (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue increased 13.4% at Rs 265 crore versus Rs 234 crore.
Ebitda surged 46.5% at Rs 47.8 crore versus Rs 32.7 crore.
Margin expanded to 18.0% versus 14.0%.
Net Profit rose 32.8% to Rs 42.3 crore versus Rs 31.9 crore.
SUBROS (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 6.2% at Rs 880 crore versus Rs 828 crore.
Ebitda declined 10.5% at Rs 68.5 crore versus Rs 76.5 crore.
Margin contracted to 7.8% versus 9.2%.
Net Profit increased 11.9% to Rs 40.7 crore versus Rs 36.4 crore.
BAAZAR STYLE (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue soared 71.0% at Rs 532 crore versus Rs 311 crore.
Ebitda surged 183.2% at Rs 69.1 crore versus Rs 24.4 crore.
Margin expanded to 13.0% versus 7.8%.
Net Profit shifted from a loss of Rs 8.9 crore to a profit of Rs 51.5 crore.
HUDCO (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Net Interest Income (NII) was up 31.7% at Rs 1,050 crore versus Rs 797 crore.
Net Profit grew 3.1% to Rs 710 crore versus Rs 689 crore.
BAJAJ FINANCE (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Net Interest Income (NII) was up 22.0% at Rs 10,785 crore versus Rs 8,838 crore.
Net Profit grew 21.9% to Rs 4,875 crore versus Rs 4,000 crore.
Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 24.0% YoY to Rs 4,62,261 crore.
Gross NPA stood at 1.24% versus 1.03% (QoQ).
HEG (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue rose 13.3% at Rs 699 crore versus Rs 617 crore.
Ebitda increased 12.1% at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 105 crore.
Margin contracted slightly to 16.9% versus 17.1%.
Net Profit jumped 36.7% to Rs 143 crore versus Rs 105 crore.
DOMS INDUSTRIES (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 24.1% at Rs 568 crore versus Rs 458 crore.
Ebitda increased 15.8% at Rs 99.5 crore versus Rs 85.9 crore.
Margin contracted to 17.5% versus 18.8%.
Net Profit rose 13.5% to Rs 58.3 crore versus Rs 51.3 crore.
SYRMA SGS (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue soared 37.6% at Rs 1,146 crore versus Rs 833 crore.
Ebitda surged 62.3% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 70.9 crore.
Margin expanded to 10.0% versus 8.5%.
Net Profit jumped 76.8% to Rs 64 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore.
TRIVENI TURBINE (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 1.0% at Rs 506 crore versus Rs 501 crore.
Ebitda increased 2.9% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 111 crore.
Margin expanded to 22.6% versus 22.2%.
Net Profit was nearly flat, up 0.3% at Rs 91.2 crore versus Rs 90.9 crore.
GUJARAT GAS (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue fell 2.1% at Rs 3,780 crore versus Rs 3,871 crore.
Ebitda declined 14.0% at Rs 447 crore versus Rs 520 crore.
Margin contracted to 11.8% versus 13.4%.
Net Profit fell 14.6% to Rs 280 crore versus Rs 328 crore.
SULA VINEYARDS (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue was nearly flat, down 1.1% at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 132 crore.
Ebitda declined 24.2% at Rs 25.5 crore versus Rs 33.6 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 19.4% versus 25.4%.
Net Profit plunged 58.4% to Rs 6 crore versus Rs 14.5 crore.
VODAFONE IDEA (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue increased 1.6% at Rs 11,195 crore versus Rs 11,023 crore.
Ebitda rose 1.6% at Rs 4,685 crore versus Rs 4,612 crore.
Margin was flat at 41.9% versus 41.8%.
Net Loss narrowed significantly to Rs 5,524 crore versus a loss of Rs 6,608 crore.
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at Rs 180 in Q2.
ELLENBARRIE INDUSTRIAL (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue fell 5.9% at Rs 89.2 crore versus Rs 94.7 crore.
Ebitda declined 7.6% at Rs 33.5 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore.
Margin contracted slightly to 37.5% versus 38.2%.
Net Profit increased 23.8% to Rs 36.7 crore versus Rs 29.7 crore.
HINDUJA GLOBAL (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 2.2% at Rs 1,091 crore versus Rs 1,067 crore.
Ebitda surged 80.7% at Rs 26 crore versus Rs 14.4 crore.
Margin expanded to 2.4% versus 1.4%.
Net Loss narrowed significantly to Rs 19.5 crore versus a loss of Rs 45.3 crore.
INDIAN HUME PIPE (Standalone, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 5.5% at Rs 376 crore versus Rs 357 crore.
Ebitda surged 70.5% at Rs 63.1 crore versus Rs 37 crore.
Margin expanded significantly to 16.8% versus 10.4%.
Net Profit soared 160.9% to Rs 34.7 crore versus Rs 13.3 crore.
NAVNEET EDUCATION (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue plummeted 68.9% at Rs 247 crore versus Rs 794 crore.
Ebitda crashed 99.6% at Rs 1 crore versus Rs 227 crore.
Margin contracted dramatically to 0.4% versus 28.6%.
Net Profit shifted from a profit of Rs 157 crore to a loss of Rs 15 crore.
Ather Energy (Standalone, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 54.1% at Rs 899 crore versus Rs 584 crore.
Ebitda Loss narrowed to Rs 133 crore versus a loss of Rs 139 crore.
Net Loss narrowed 21.8% to Rs 154 crore versus a loss of Rs 197 crore.
BALAJI AMINES (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue was nearly flat, down 1.8% at Rs 341 crore versus Rs 347 crore.
Ebitda was nearly flat, down 1.4% at Rs 59.8 crore versus Rs 60.7 crore.
Margin was flat at 17.6% versus 17.5%.
Net Profit declined 15.7% to Rs 34.6 crore versus Rs 41 crore.
SRI LOTUS (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue surged 187.1% at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 61.3 crore.
Ebitda increased 71.2% at Rs 50.5 crore versus Rs 29.5 crore.
Margin contracted significantly to 28.7% versus 48.1%.
Net Profit soared 80.1% to Rs 46.1 crore versus Rs 25.6 crore.
TASTY BITE (Standalone, Year-on-Year)
Revenue fell 15.2% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 157 crore.
Ebitda plunged 47.6% at Rs 8.7 crore versus Rs 16.6 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 6.6% versus 10.6%.
Net Profit crashed 64.1% to Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 101 crore.
POWER MECH PROJECTS (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 19.5% at Rs 1,238 crore versus Rs 1,036 crore.
Ebitda rose 18.9% at Rs 147 crore versus Rs 124 crore.
Margin remained flat at 11.9% versus 11.9%.
Net Profit increased 11.8% to Rs 74.9 crore versus Rs 67 crore.
CE INFO (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue fell 6.5% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 122 crore.
EBIT plunged 58.8% at Rs 20.2 crore versus Rs 49 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 17.7% versus 40.3%.
Net Profit crashed 59.9% to Rs 18.5 crore versus Rs 46.1 crore.
GANESHA ECOSPHERE (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue declined 6.1% at Rs 363 crore versus Rs 387 crore.
Ebitda plunged 59.7% at Rs 22.3 crore versus Rs 55.3 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 6.1% versus 14.3%.
Net Profit shifted from a profit of Rs 27.1 crore to a loss of Rs 0.49 crore.
G R Infra (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 14.9% at Rs 1,602 crore versus Rs 1,394 crore.
Ebitda increased 9.6% at Rs 387 crore versus Rs 353 crore.
Margin contracted slightly to 24.2% versus 25.3%.
Net Profit was flat at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 193 crore.
SPARC (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue plummeted 38.9% at Rs 7.9 crore versus Rs 12.9 crore.
Ebitda Loss narrowed 36.2% to Rs 65.7 crore versus a loss of Rs 103 crore.
Net Loss narrowed 29.0% to Rs 75.9 crore versus a loss of Rs 107 crore.
All Time Plastics (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 12.5% at Rs 147 crore versus Rs 131 crore.
Ebitda declined 37.2% at Rs 16.1 crore versus Rs 25.7 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 10.9% versus 19.6%.
Net Profit crashed 69.6% to Rs 4.1 crore versus Rs 13.4 crore.
Dynamatic Tech (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 8.6% at Rs 392 crore versus Rs 361 crore.
Ebitda increased 12.6% at Rs 46.1 crore versus Rs 41 crore.
Margin expanded slightly to 11.8% versus 11.3%.
Net Profit plunged 72.6% to Rs 3.3 crore versus Rs 12 crore.
Kalpataru (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue soared 56.8% at Rs 794 crore versus Rs 506 crore.
Ebitda plunged 81.0% at Rs 6.7 crore versus Rs 35.3 crore.
Margin contracted dramatically to 0.8% versus 7.0%.
Net Profit crashed 81.9% to Rs 5.4 crore versus Rs 30.1 crore.
KEC International (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 19.1% at Rs 6,092 crore versus Rs 5,113 crore.
Ebitda surged 34.4% at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 320 crore.
Margin expanded to 7.1% versus 6.3%.
Net Profit soared 88.2% to Rs 161 crore versus Rs 85.4 crore.
Reliance Power (Cons, YoY)
Revenue grew 12.2% at Rs 1,974 crore versus Rs 1,760 crore.
Ebitda surged 64.3% at Rs 618 crore versus Rs 376 crore.
Margin expanded significantly to 31.3% versus 21.4%.
Net Profit plunged 97.0% to Rs 87.3 crore versus Rs 2,878 crore.
ESAB India (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 12.7% at Rs 382 crore versus Rs 339 crore.
Ebitda up 17.4% at Rs 72.2 crore versus Rs 61.5 crore.
Margin expanded slightly to 18.9% versus 18.2%.
Net Profit jumped 83.3% to Rs 79.2 crore versus Rs 43.2 crore.
ALSO READ
Q2 Results Updates: ONGC Net Profit Rises 23%, Reliance Power Profit Tanks; Vodafone Idea Loss Narrows
Stocks In News
Glenmark Pharma: The company’s arm has received approval from China’s drug regulator (NMPA) for Ryaltris, used to treat allergic rhinitis in adults and children.
Fortis Healthcare Limited: The company announced an open offer update from IHH Healthcare Berhad.
Jash Engineering: The company received consolidated orders worth Rs 50 crore in October, taking its total consolidated order book to Rs 890 crore as of Nov.1.
Patel Engineering: The company’s board will meet on Nov. 13 to consider raising funds.
A B Infrabuild: The company has received a Rs 100 crore order from Central Railways.
Waaree Renewable: The scope under its commercial order has increased by Rs 27.2 crore, taking the total order value to Rs 1,018 crore.
TRANSRAIL: The company clarified that neither it and nor its subsidiaries are included in the World Bank's list of ineligible firms and individuals.
Cosmic CRF: The company has received a Rs 15 Crore order from Indian Railways.
Britannia Industries: Varun Berry resigns as Managing Director (MD), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Vice-Chairman; Natarajan Venkataraman appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.
PFC: The company incorporates wholly owned arm ALIBAG POWER TRANSMISSION.
City Union Bank: The bank opens two new branches in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu.
Vikran Engineering: The company received a Letter of Award worth Rs 1,642 crore from SPV.
RDB Infra: The company is in pact with NRG Renewable Resources for execution of solar power projects worth Rs 277 crore.
Ester Industries: The company will supply sustainable materials to Nike under a multi-year off-take agreement.
Alkem Labs: The inspection at Baddi manufacturing facility concluded with no critical or major observations; EU Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection by the German health body was conducted from Nov 4-10.
Vodafone: The company will subscribe to a 26% stake in SPV for operating a captive power plant and will invest Rs 4.3 crore in SPV in one or more tranches.
RVNL: The company bags a Rs 145 crore order from South Central Railway.
Swan Defence: The company signs a Letter of Intent worth $220 Mn with Rederiet Stenersen for construction of chemical tankers.
Irb Infra: The company has shared its business update; as of October, gross toll collections are up 9% at Rs 682 crore (YoY).
Ather Energy: The company will commence production in Factory 3.0 in Maharashtra in October 2026, as against the earlier envisaged timeline of July 2026.
CE Info: The company has secured a project worth Rs 110 Crore from Indian Oil Corporation.
Diamond Power: The company approves raising funds worth up to Rs 1,000 crore.
Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL): The company has completed the acquisition of the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) business of Triology Solutions Pvt.
Sula Vineyards: The company re-appoints Rajeev Samant as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from April 1, 2026, for three years.
Syrma SGS Technology Limited: The company has entered an agreement to acquire a 60% majority stake in Elcome Integrated Systems Private Limited strategically marking its entry into the defence and maritime electronics business.
BPCL: The consortium partners of the Area 1, Mozambique Liquified Natural Gas Project have decided to resolve Force Majeure following an improvement in the security situation in the region.
OIL INDIA: The Area-1 concessionaires for the Offshore Rovuma Basin Block in Mozambique have decided to lift the Force Majeure declaration imposed in April 2021, due to the significantly improved security situation.
G R Infra: Vinod Kumar Agarwal resigns as Chairman and Whole-Time Director.
IPO Offering
Pine Labs- The Company provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions, payment processing, and merchant financing services.The public issue was subscribed to 0.54x times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.64 times), non-institutional investors (0.12 times), retail investors (0.87 times) and reserved for employees (4.90 times).
ALSO READ
IPO Rush: PhysicsWallah, Three Other Mainboard Issues To Open This Week; Groww Listing In Focus
IPO Opening
Physics Wallah : The company will offer shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 103 to Rs 109 per share. The Rs 3480 crore IPO has a fresh issue component of Rs 3l100 crore and remaining Rs 380 crore is offer for sale.
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power : The company will offer shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 206 to Rs 217 per share. The Rs 2,900 crore IPO has a fresh issue component of Rs 2,144 crore and remaining Rs 756 crore is offer for sale.
Block Deals
Kaynes Technology: The block deal took at Rs 6498 where Bluepearl map bought 65,241 shares, Kadensa master fund bought 2,461 shares & Goldman Sachs sold 67,702 shares
Apollo Hospitals: The block deal took place at Rs 7,474 where BOFA Securities Europe SA bought 92,363 shares & Goldman Sachs Bank Europese-ODI sold 92,363 shares
ICICI Bank: The block deal took place at Rs 1,332 where BOFA Securities Europe SA bought 1,41,886 shares & Goldman Sachs Bank Europese-ODI sold 1,41,886 shares
Pledge Shares Details
Chembond Chemicals Ltd: Nirmal V. Shah, Promoter, acquired 2,173 Shares Onon Nov. 6 2025 and 6,000 Shares On Nov. 7 2025, taking his holding to 36.50 lac shares (13.57%)
Trading Tweaks
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Global Surfaces , Refractory Shapes
Price Band
Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Transformers and Rectifiers
Price Band change from 10% to 5%: lancor holdings, r. S. Software
Ex -Dividend: Astral Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Siyaram Silk Mills Limited
F&O Cues
Nifty Nov futures is up 0.42%to 25,694 at a premium of 120 points.
Nifty Nov futures open interest down by 0.09%
Nifty Options 11th Nov Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25700 and Maximum Put open interest at 25500.
Securities in Ban : SAIL