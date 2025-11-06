Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 6

TCS: The company has signed a 5-year agreement with UK-based supermarket chain Morrisons to transform customer experience.

TVS Motor: The company’s subsidiary, Norton Motorcycles, has launched a bold new product and brand resurgence at EICMA 2025.

Brigade Enterprises: The company’s flexible workspace brand, BuzzWorks, has partnered with Frido to enhance comfort and wellness at work.

Waaree Energies: The company’s arm, Waaree Forever Energies, has entered into a pact to acquire Sunbreeze Ninth Cloud.

Premier Explosives: The company is under SEBI inquiry over suspected insider trading and will submit its response within the prescribed timelines.

Valor Estate: The company has incorporated a new step-down subsidiary named Blue Crest.

Reliance Power: The company clarified that there is no impact on the business operations of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power. It reiterated commitment to protect the long-term interests of over 50 lakh retail shareholders. The company said most assets attached by the ED belong to Reliance Communications, which has been under the control of a resolution professional and creditors’ committee led by SBI since 2019. It also added that Reliance Infrastructure is a zero bank debt company.

Jubilant Agri: The company has approved expansion of its performance polymers manufacturing capacity and the demerger scheme between Jubilant Agri and Jubilant Agri Solutions.

Tata Steel: The company has entered into an asset transfer agreement with Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for the sale of its ferro alloy plant at Jajpur.

Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened a new store in Rajasthan, taking the total number of stores to 436.

MTNL: The company has completed funding for bond interest payments due on November 7, 2025.

Hindalco: The company’s subsidiary, Novelis, expects to restart operations at the Oswego hot mill in December.

eClerx Services: The company announced that two of its step-down subsidiaries have been merged with each other.

John Cockerill: The company plans to invest in John Cockerill Metals International through a stake acquisition in John Cockerill SA and is evaluating multiple fundraising options.

Cupid: The company has received maximum allocation in South Africa’s 5-year national female and male condoms program. Procurement is set to begin from December 2025.

360 ONE WAM: The company has signed an agreement with UBS AG to establish a framework for cross-border client referrals.

Delhivery: The company announced that its step-down subsidiary, Delhivery Bangladesh, has been dissolved.

Sansera Engineering: The company has appointed Amit Gautam as Chief Technology Officer.

Associated Alcohols: The company will participate in the resolution process of SDF Industries to expand its Indian Made Foreign Liquor bottling capacity in Kerala.

Sheela Foam: The company’s board has elevated Tushaar Gautam as Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director. It also approved an investment of Rs. 30 cr in House of Kieraya (Furlenco) to raise its stake and strengthen the furniture business.

MOIL: The company reported October manganese ore production up 9.1% year-on-year at 1.6 lakh tonnes. April–October production rose 8.5% year-on-year to 11.04 lakh tonnes, marking its highest-ever exploratory core drilling of 57,275 meters during the period.

Jubilant Pharmova: The company announced that the US FDA has completed an audit of its Montreal manufacturing unit and issued nine observation

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemica: The Company appoints Mr. Manoj Kumar Das, IASas Director & Chairman

Carborundum Universal: The company has issued a corporate guarantee worth Rs. 25.6 cr in favour of Citibank NA.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed an agreement for a new 70-room hotel in Gujarat.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals: The company has approved the re-appointment and tenure extension of Anuj Jain as Chief Financial Officer.

Allied Blenders and Distillers: The company has approved a scheme of amalgamation of Deccan Star Distilleries India and Sarthak Blenders & Bottlers with itself.

Thomas Cook: The company’s step-down subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has received a travel and tourism services licence from the country’s Ministry of Tourism.

Shanti Gold: The company has approved the incorporation of a new subsidiary, Shanti Gold Jewellery, in Dubai.

B-Right Realestate: The company’s arm will complete the redevelopment of UCO Bank Employees’ CHSL, estimating a gross development value (GDV) of Rs. 256 cr for the project.

Gujarat State Fertilizers: The company has appointed Manoj Kumar Das as Director and Chairman.

India Shelter Finance Corporation: The company has initiated voluntary liquidation of its subsidiary, India Shelter Capital Finance.

Cosmo First: The company announced that Cosmo Films Inc., USA, will become its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Kirloskar Brothers: The company has received NCLT approval for the scheme of amalgamation between its subsidiaries - The Kolhapur Steel and Karad Projects and Motors.

Cemindia Projects: The company will subscribe to 2,600 shares representing a 26% stake in Morsagar Bisalpur Water.

Syngene International: The company has received a tax demand notice worth Rs. 86 cr from the Bengaluru tax authorities.

SIS: The company has completed the acquisition of 64,556 shares of A P Securitas for Rs. 71.29 cr, increasing its stake to 51% in the company.

Reliance Communications: The company has received provisional attachment orders from the Enforcement Directorate in respect of assets belonging to its subsidiaries, Campion Properties (CPL) and Reliance Realty (RRL).

Inox Green Energy: The company has allotted 14.5 lakh shares at Rs. 145 per share to non-promoter warrant holders.

Sunteck Realty: The Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz. Mantavya Real Estates

Prime Focus: Received listing approval from BSE and NSE for 46.27 crore equity shares allotted on a preferential basis

Kirloskar Industries: The Company updates cessation of Mr. Anandh Baheti as Chief Financial Officer.

Fusion Finance: The company approved issuance of up to 10,000 secured, listed NCDs worth Rs.100 crore on a private placement basis.

Grasim Industries: Birla Opus CEO Rakshit Hargave Resigns, Birla Opus MD, Himanshu Kapania, to oversee Paints Business till new CEO Is appointed.

Britannia: Appoints Rakshit Hargave as CEO for five years effective Dec 15.

RBL Bank: Block deal of 3.45% stake of the company worth Rs 682 crore with the seller likely to be Mahindra & Mahindra.

Emirates NBD Open Offer: Open offer to commence on Dec 12, and Dec 26 to be the closing date.

Adani Enterprises: To consider raising Rs 25,000 crore via rights issue on Nov. 11