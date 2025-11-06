Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 6
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading marginally lower near 25,776, indicating a negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
US and European index futures are trading higher during Asian trading hours.
S&P 500 futures trade 0.11% lower
Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.07% lower
Market Recap
Indian benchmark indices concluded the trading session in negative territory on Monday, with the Nifty 50 closing below the critical 25,600 mark amid broad-based selling pressure across the entire market. All sectoral indices registered losses, signalling widespread weakness on the day.
The decline in the Nifty 50 was principally led by large-cap stocks, including Power Grid Corporation and Coal India. The broader market suffered a similar fate, with both the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices also ending in the red.
Within the Midcap 150 index, the heaviest selling was observed in Solar Industries and Bharat Dynamics, while the Smallcap 250 fall was led by Chemplast Sanmar and Home First Finance Company.
US Market Wrap
Buyers stepped back in after a short pullback, with investors treating the latest dip as another chance to load up on equities riding the AI boom. Bitcoin climbed, while bond prices weakened, reports Bloomberg.
Over 300 stocks in the S&P 500 advanced, helping the index finish just below 6,800. Chipmakers led the charge, sending a semiconductor gauge up 3%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 gained 1.5%. After the bell, Qualcomm offered an upbeat outlook even as a tax adjustment dragged down last quarter’s profit.
Asian Market Update
Asian markets opened higher, taking their cue from Wall Street, where investors waded back in after a short pullback in tech and solid US jobs data helped steady sentiment.
Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi both climbed about 1% at the start of trade. US equity futures were mixed after Wednesday’s session saw the Nasdaq 100 advance 0.7% and the S&P 500 add 0.4%, with dip buyers returning after a tech-driven slide, as per Bloomberg.
Commodity Market
Oil paused after a two-day slide, with US data confirming the largest build in crude stockpiles since July. West Texas Intermediate traded below $60, having dropped 2.4% across the previous sessions, while Brent stayed under $64.
The EIA reported a 5.2 million-barrel increase in inventories for the week to Oct. 31, a touch below estimates. A decline in refined-product stockpiles helped keep the market from extending losses, reports Bloomberg.
Gold, meanwhile, was also steady after posting its biggest gain in about a week. Bullion held just above $3,970 an ounce, up 1.2% on Wednesday, as traders weighed the interest-rate outlook following data showing private-sector payrolls rose by 42,000 after two monthly declines.
Key Events To Watch
Voting begins for the first phase of the Bihar state elections. Follow NDTV Profit for comprehensive coverage of the Bihar elections.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Ion Exchange Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 13.9% to Rs 734 crore versus Rs 644 crore.
Ebitda was up 0.3% at Rs 68.5 crore versus Rs 68.3 crore.
Margin stood at 9.3% versus 10.6%.
Net Profit fell 2.8% to Rs 49.5 crore versus Rs 50.9 crore.
KPR Mill Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 10.3% to Rs 1,632 crore versus Rs 1,480 crore.
EBITDA was up 6% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 296 crore.
Margin stood at 19.3% versus 20%.
Net Profit rose 6.4% to Rs 218 crore versus Rs 205 crore.
Prataap Snacks Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue fell 2.1% to Rs 432 crore versus Rs 441 crore.
Ebitda was up 19.7% at Rs 22.9 crore versus Rs 19.1 crore.
Margin stood at 5.3% versus 4.3%.
Net Profit fell 24.7% to Rs 4.6 crore versus Rs 6.2 crore.
Allied Blenders Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 14.1% to Rs 990 crore versus Rs 868 crore.
Ebitda was up 21.4% at Rs 125 crore versus Rs 103 crore.
Margin stood at 12.7% versus 11.9%.
Net Profit rose 35.2% to Rs 64.3 crore versus Rs 47.6 crore.
eMudhra Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 22.7% to Rs 175 crore versus Rs 143 crore.
Ebitda was up 28.5% at Rs 43.3 crore versus Rs 33.7 crore.
Margin stood at 24.8% versus 23.6%.
Net Profit rose 15.5% to Rs 25.3 crore versus Rs 21.9 crore.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 7.4% to Rs 989 crore versus Rs 920 crore.
Ebitda was down 16% at Rs 56.2 crore versus Rs 66.9 crore.
Margin stood at 5.7% versus 7.3%.
Net Profit fell 56.4% to Rs 23.3 crore versus Rs 53.4 crore.
GNG Electronics Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 24.8% to Rs 440 crore versus Rs 353 crore.
Ebitda was up 41.8% at Rs 46.5 crore versus Rs 32.8 crore.
Margin stood at 10.6% versus 9.3%.
Net Profit rose 41.7% to Rs 32.6 crore versus Rs 23 crore.
Elantas Beck Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 18% to Rs 217 crore versus Rs 184 crore.
Ebitda was up 42.3% at Rs 47.2 crore versus Rs 33.2 crore.
Margin stood at 21.8% versus 18.1%.
Net Profit rose 16.7% to Rs 36.3 crore versus Rs 31.1 crore.
Metropolis Healthcare Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 22.7% to Rs 429 crore versus Rs 350 crore.
Ebitda was up 20.4% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 89.9 crore.
Margin stood at 25.2% versus 25.7%.
Net Profit rose 13.2% to Rs 52.7 crore versus Rs 46.5 crore.
NSE Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue fell 8.8% to Rs 3,677 crore versus Rs 4,032 crore.
Ebitda was down 52.6% at Rs 1,484 crore versus Rs 3,130 crore.
Margin stood at 40.4% versus 77.6%.
Net Profit fell 28.2% to Rs 2,098 crore versus Rs 2,924 crore.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 7.5% to Rs 1,492 crore versus Rs 1,387 crore.
Ebitda was up 19.4% at Rs 165 crore versus Rs 138 crore.
Margin stood at 11.1% versus 10%.
Net Loss narrowed to Rs 90.9 crore versus a Loss of Rs 195 crore.
Prudent Corporate Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Total Income rose 11.6% at Rs 328 crore versus Rs 294 crore.
Net Profit rose 3.9% at Rs 53.5 crore versus Rs 51.5 crore.
Maharashtra Seamless Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue fell 10.3% to Rs 1,159 crore versus Rs 1,292 crore.
Ebitda was down 46.9% at Rs 123 crore versus Rs 231 crore.
Margin stood at 10.6% versus 17.9%.
Net Profit fell 43.1% to Rs 125 crore versus Rs 220 crore.
Whirlpool Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue fell 3.8% to Rs 1,647 crore versus Rs 1,713 crore.
Ebitda was down 33.6% at Rs 57.8 crore versus Rs 87 crore.
Margin stood at 3.5% versus 5.1%.
Net Profit fell 20.5% to Rs 41.3 crore versus Rs 52 crore.
Garden Reach Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 45.5% to Rs 1,677 crore versus Rs 1,153 crore.
Ebitda was up sharply to Rs 156 crore versus Rs 68.7 crore.
Margin stood at 9.3% versus 6%.
Net Profit jumped 57.3% to Rs 154 crore versus Rs 97.8 crore.
Sheela Foam Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 7.7% to Rs 875 crore versus Rs 813 crore.
Ebitda was up 23.7% at Rs 87 crore versus Rs 70.4 crore.
Margin stood at 9.9% versus 8.7%.
Net Profit fell 51.5% to Rs 9.7 crore versus Rs 19.9 crore.
Chalet Hotels Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 95% to Rs 735 crore versus Rs 377 crore.
Ebitda was up to Rs 299 crore versus Rs 150 crore.
Margin stood at 40.7% versus 39.7%.
Net Profit was Rs 155 crore versus a Loss of Rs 138 crore.
ZF Commercial Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 0.3% to Rs 913 crore versus Rs 911 crore.
Ebitda was down 4% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 140 crore.
Margin stood at 14.7% versus 15.4%.
Net Profit fell 0.8% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 109 crore.
Greaves Cotton Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 15.6% to Rs 816 crore versus Rs 705 crore.
Ebitda was up 15.9% at Rs 724 crore versus Rs 625 crore.
Margin stood at 88.8% versus 88.6%.
Net Profit was Rs 26 crore versus Rs 3.2 crore.
Firstsource Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue rose 7.2% to Rs 2,312 crore versus Rs 2,156 crore.
Ebit was up 41.4% at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 188 crore.
Ebit Margin stood at 11.5% versus 8.7%.
Net Profit rose 6% to Rs 180 crore versus Rs 169 crore.
India Shelter Finance Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Calculated Net Interest Income (NII) rose 34% at Rs 188 crore versus Rs 140 crore.
Net Profit rose 35.5% at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 90.1 crore.
Indian Hotels Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 11.8% to Rs 2,041 crore versus Rs 1,826 crore.
Ebitda was up 13.7% at Rs 570 crore versus Rs 501 crore.
Margin stood at 27.9% versus 27.5%.
Net Profit fell 48.6% to Rs 285 crore versus Rs 555 crore.
Home First Finance Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Calculated Net Interest Income (NII) rose 32% at Rs 207 crore versus Rs 157 crore.
Net Profit rose 43% at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 92.2 crore.
Novelis Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue rose 0.5% at $4,744 million versus $4,717 million.
Ebitda was up 23% at $439 million versus $356 million.
Margin stood at 9.25% versus 7.54%.
Net Profit was $163 million versus $96 million.
Berger Paints Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 1.9% to Rs 2,827 crore versus Rs 2,775 crore.
Ebitda was down 18.8% at Rs 352 crore versus Rs 434 crore.
Margin stood at 12.5% versus 15.6%.
Net Profit fell 23.5% to Rs 206 crore versus Rs 270 crore.
Nuvama Wealth Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue rose 1.2% to Rs 1,138 crore versus Rs 1,125 crore.
Net Profit fell 3.7% to Rs 254 crore versus Rs 264 crore.
To pay an interim dividend of Rs 70 per share (record date fixed as Nov 11).
Board approves 1:5 stock split.
To invest Rs 200 crore in Nuvama Wealth Finance via rights issue.
Fusion Finance Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Calculated Net Interest Income (NII) fell 38% at Rs 247 crore versus Rs 399 crore.
Net Loss narrowed to Rs 22.1 crore versus a Loss of Rs 305 crore.
Kaynes Tech Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue rose 34.6% to Rs 906 crore versus Rs 673 crore.
Ebit was up 34.8% at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 97.4 crore.
Margin stood flat at 14.5% versus 14.5%.
Net Profit jumped 58% to Rs 152 crore versus Rs 96 crore.
Paytm Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue rose 7.5% to Rs 2,061 crore versus Rs 1,918 crore.
Ebitda was up 95.8% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 72 crore.
Margin stood at 6.8% versus 3.8%.
Net Profit fell 82.9% to Rs 21 crore versus Rs 123 crore.
BlueStone Jewellery Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 37.6% to Rs 514 crore versus Rs 373 crore.
Ebitda was a Profit of Rs 41.6 crore versus an EBITDA Loss of Rs 4.6 crore.
Margin stood at 8.1%.
Net Loss narrowed to Rs 51.7 crore versus a Loss of Rs 84.4 crore
Q2 EARNINGS - BRITANNIA (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 3.7% At Rs 4,841 Cr Vs Rs 4,668 Cr
EBITDA up 21.8% At Rs 954.5 Cr Vs Rs 783.4 Cr
Margin At 19.7% Vs 16.8%
Net Profit up 23.1% At Rs 654 Cr Vs Rs 531 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS-SUN PHARMA (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 8.9% At Rs 14,478 Cr Vs Rs 13,291 Cr
EBITDA up 7.5% At Rs 4,097 Cr Vs Rs 3,811 Cr
Margin At 28.3% Vs 28.7%
Net Profit up 2.6% At Rs 3,118 Cr Vs Rs 3,040 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - GRASIM INDUSTRIES (CONSOL, YOY)
Net Profit up 11.7% At Rs 804 Cr Vs Rs 720 Cr
Revenue up 26% At Rs 9,610 Cr Vs Rs 7,623 Cr
EBITDA up 12.6% At Rs 366 Cr Vs Rs 325 Cr
Margin At 3.8% Vs 4.3%
Q2 EARNINGS (CONSOL, YOY)-EPACK DURABLES
Revenue down 43.51% at Rs 213 crore vs Rs 377 crore
Ebitda down 90% at Rs 1 crore vs Rs 10 crore
Margin at 0.46% vs 2.65% down 218 bps
Net loss at Rs 22 crore vs loss of Rs 8 crore
Q2 EARNINGS (CONSOL, QOQ)-DIGITIDE SOLUTIONS (DEMERGED ARM OF QUESS CORP)
Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 764 crore vs Rs 736 crore
Ebit down 8.11% at Rs 34 crore vs Rs 37 crore
Margin at 4.45% vs 5.02% down 57 bps
Net loss at Rs 2 crore vs profit of Rs 6 crore
Higher other expenses impacts PAT
Q2 EARNINGS - GUJARAT PIPAVAV (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 31.8% At Rs 299 Cr Vs Rs 227 Cr
Net Profit at Rs 161 Cr Vs Rs 75.4 Cr
Margin At 59.4% Vs 58.4%
EBITDA up 34.1% At Rs 178 Cr Vs Rs 133 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - SAREGAMA INDIA (CONSOL, YOY)
Margin At 29.9% Vs 25.12%
EBITDA up 13% At Rs 68.8 Cr Vs Rs 60.8 Cr
Revenue down 4.9% At Rs 230 Cr Vs Rs 242 Cr
Net Profit down 2.5% At Rs 43.8 Cr Vs Rs 44.9 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - ZYDUS WELLNESS (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 32% At Rs 651 Cr Vs Rs 493 Cr
EBITDA up 17.3% At Rs 23 Cr Vs Rs 19.6 Cr
Margin At 3.5% Vs 4%
Net Loss Of Rs 52.8 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 20.9 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - ASAHI INDIA (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue down 0.6% At Rs 1,151 Cr Vs Rs 1,158 Cr
EBITDA down 11.4% At Rs 188 Cr Vs Rs 213 Cr
Margin At 16.4% Vs 18.4%
Net Profit down 40.8% At Rs 56.6 Cr Vs Rs 95.5 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - RAMCO INDUSTRIES -(CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 3.5% At Rs 365 Cr Vs Rs 353 Cr
EBITDA up 26.3% At Rs 52.4 Cr Vs Rs 41.5 Cr
Margin At 14.3% Vs 11.7%
Net Profit At Rs 40.9 Cr Vs Rs 16.9 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - CAPLIN POINT (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 10.5% At Rs 534 Cr Vs Rs 483 Cr
EBITDA up 14.8% At Rs 189 Cr Vs Rs 165 Cr (Cons, YoY)
Margin At 35.4% Vs 34.1% (Cons, YoY)
Net Profit up 17.6% At Rs 154 Cr Vs Rs 131 Cr (Cons, YoY)
Q2 EARNINGS BEML-(CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue down 2.4% At Rs 839 Cr Vs Rs 860 Cr
EBITDA up 0.3% At Rs 73.2 Cr Vs Rs 73 Cr
Margin At 8.7% Vs 8.5%
Net Profit down 5.9% At Rs 48 Cr Vs Rs 51 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - TUBE INVESTMENTS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 12% At Rs 5,523 Cr Vs Rs 4,925 Cr
EBITDA up 11% At Rs 544 Cr Vs Rs 490 Cr
Margin At 9.9% Vs 10%
Net Profit down 9.7% At Rs 187 Cr Vs Rs 207 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - DEEPAK FERTILISERS (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 9.4% At Rs 3,006 Cr Vs Rs 2,746 Cr
EBITDA down 6.2% At Rs 464 Cr Vs Rs 494 Cr
Margin At 15.4% Vs 18%
Net Profit up 1.5% At Rs 213 Cr Vs Rs 210 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - P&G HEALTH (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 3.7% At Rs 325 Cr Vs Rs 313 Cr
EBITDA up 5.5% At Rs 120 Cr Vs Rs 114 Cr
Margin At 37% Vs 36.4%
Net Profit up 7.5% At Rs 88.5 Cr Vs Rs 82.3 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - SOLARA ACTIVE (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 9.6% At Rs 314 Cr Vs Rs 347 Cr
EBITDA down 43% At Rs 34.7 Cr Vs Rs 61.3 Cr
Margin At 11.1% Vs 17.7%
Net Loss Of Rs 10.1 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 8.01 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - MAS FINANCIAL (CONSOL, YOY)
Net Profit up 17.8% At Rs 91.4 Cr Vs Rs 77.6 Cr
Calculated NII up 24% At Rs 174 Cr Vs Rs 140 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - PRAJ INDUSTRIES (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 3.1% At Rs 842 Cr Vs Rs 816 Cr
EBITDA down 35.2% At Rs 55.8 Cr Vs Rs 86.1 Cr
Margin At 6.6% Vs 10.6%
Net Profit Up 17.8% At Rs 91.4 Cr Vs Rs 77.6 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - CSB BANK (STANDALONE, YOY)
Net Profit up 15.8% At Rs 160 Cr Vs Rs 138 Cr
Gross NPA At 1.81% Vs 1.84% (QoQ)
Net NPA At 0.52% Vs 0.66% (QoQ)
Operating Profit up 39.4% At Rs 279 Cr Vs Rs 200 Cr
NII up 15% At Rs 424 Cr Vs Rs 367 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - MOTHERSON SUMI WIRING (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 18.8% At Rs 2,762 Cr Vs Rs 2,325 Cr
EBITDA up 12% At Rs 280 Cr Vs Rs 250 Cr
Margin At 10.1% Vs 10.7%
Net Profit up 8.7% At Rs 165 Cr Vs Rs 152 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - NIIT LEARNING (CONSOL, YOY)
Net Profit down 10% At Rs 47 Cr Vs Rs 57 Cr
Revenue up 20% At Rs 476 Cr Vs Rs 397 Cr
EBITDA up 3% At Rs 96.6 Cr Vs Rs 93.6 Cr
Margin At 20.3% Vs 23.5%
Q2 EARNINGS - TEAMLEASE (CONSOL, QOQ)
Net Profit up 3.7% At Rs 27.5 Cr Vs Rs 26.5 Cr
Revenue up 4.9% At Rs 3,032 Cr Vs Rs 2,891 Cr
EBIT up 41.7% At Rs 24.2 Cr Vs Rs 17.1 Cr
Margin At 0.8% Vs 0.6%
Q2 EARNINGS - ASTRAL (CONSOL, YOY)
Net Profit up 22.5% At Rs 135 Cr Vs Rs 110 Cr
Revenue up 15% At Rs 1,577 Cr Vs Rs 1,370 Cr
EBITDA up 22.2% At Rs 257 Cr Vs Rs 210 Cr
Margin At 16.3% Vs 15.3%
Q2 EARNINGS - BLUE STAR (CONSOL, YOY)
Net Profit up 2.8% At Rs 98.8 Cr Vs Rs 96.1 Cr
Revenue up 6.4% At Rs 2,422 Cr Vs Rs 2,276 Cr
EBITDA up 22.8% At Rs 183 Cr Vs Rs 149 Cr
Margin At 7.6% Vs 6.6%
Q2 EARNINGS - HONEYWELL AUTOMATION (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 12.3% At Rs 1,149 Cr Vs Rs 1,024 Cr
EBITDA up 2% At Rs 132 Cr Vs Rs 129 Cr
Margin At 11.4% Vs 12.6%
Net Profit up 3.8% At Rs 120 Cr Vs Rs 115 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - EVEREADY INDUSTRIES (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 6.7% At Rs 387 Cr Vs Rs 363 Cr
EBITDA up 2.8% At Rs 49.1 Cr Vs Rs 47.8 Cr
Margin At 12.7% Vs 13.2%
Net Loss Of Rs 7.9 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 29.6 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - INTL GEMMOLOGICAL INST (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 21.4% At Rs 304 Cr Vs Rs 250 Cr
EBITDA up 19.7% At Rs 176 Cr Vs Rs 147 Cr
Margin At 58% Vs 58.9%
Net Profit up 18.2% At Rs 130 Cr Vs Rs 110 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - KENNAMETAL INDIA (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 9.5% At Rs 296 Cr Vs Rs 270 Cr
EBITDA up 21.7% At Rs 52.7 Cr Vs Rs 43.3 Cr
Margin At 17.8% Vs 16%
Net Profit up 25.6% At Rs 31.4 Cr Vs Rs 25 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS – DELHIVERY (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 16.9% At Rs 2,559 Cr Vs Rs 2,190 Cr
EBITDA up 19% At Rs 68.1 Cr Vs Rs 57.2 Cr
Margin At 2.7% Vs 2.6%
Net Loss Of Rs 50.49 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 10.2 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - APCOTEX INDUSTRIES (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue down 4.1% At Rs 337 Cr Vs Rs 351 Cr
EBITDA up 47.8% At Rs 40.6 Cr Vs Rs 27.5 Cr
Margin At 12% Vs 7.8%
Net Profit At Rs 25.3 Cr Vs Rs 11 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - FDC (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue down 8% At Rs 473 Cr Vs Rs 514 Cr
EBITDA down 52% At Rs 33.8 Cr Vs Rs 70.2 Cr
Margin At 7.1% Vs 13.7%
Net Profit down 60.6% At Rs 28.4 Cr Vs Rs 72 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS – LMW (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 6.9% At Rs 822 Cr Vs Rs 769 Cr
EBITDA up 35.7% At `45.2 Cr Vs `33.3 Cr
Margin At 5.5% Vs 4.3%
Net Profit up 67.3% At Rs 40.9 Cr Vs Rs 24.5 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - MEDI ASSIST (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 28.7% At Rs 233 Cr Vs Rs 181 Cr
EBITDA up 3.4% At Rs 39.7 Cr Vs Rs 38.4 Cr
Margin At 17.1% Vs 21.2%
Net Profit down 61.4% At Rs 8.1 Cr Vs Rs 21 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - AVANTI FEEDS (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 19% At Rs 1,610 Cr Vs Rs 1,352 Cr
EBITDA up 43.2% At Rs194 Cr Vs Rs 136 Cr
Margin At 12.1% Vs 10%
Net Profit up 34.9% At Rs 153 Cr Vs Rs 114 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - REDINGTON (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 16.8% At Rs 29,076 Cr Vs Rs 24,896 Cr
Net Profit up 23.7% At Rs 350 Cr Vs Rs 283 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - GODREJ AGROVET (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 4.8% At Rs 2,567 Cr Vs Rs 2,449 Cr
EBITDA down= 4.5% At Rs 213 Cr Vs Rs 223 Cr
Margin At 8.3% Vs 9.1%
Net Profit down 12% At Rs 84.3 Cr Vs Rs 95.8 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - RAMCO CEMENTS (STANDALONE, YOY)
Revenue up 9.6% At Rs 2,235 Cr Vs Rs 2,038 Cr
EBITDA up 24% At Rs 387 Cr Vs Rs 312 Cr
Margin At 17.3% Vs 15.3%
Net Profit At Rs 74.3 Cr Vs Rs 25.6 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - MTAR TECH (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue down 28.2% At Rs 134 Cr Vs Rs 187 Cr
EBITDA down 53.3% At Rs 15.7 Cr Vs Rs 33.6 Cr
Margin At 11.7% Vs 17.9%
Net Profit down 77.4% At Rs 4.2 Cr Vs Rs 18.8 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - INOX INDIA (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 16.8% At Rs 358 Cr Vs Rs 307 Cr
EBITDA up 22% At Rs 78 Cr Vs Rs 63.9 Cr
Margin At 21.8% Vs 20.8%
Net Profit up 22.9% At Rs 60.8 Cr Vs Rs 49.5 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - SIS (CONSOL, YOY)
Revenue up 15% At Rs 3,759 Cr Vs Rs 3,269 Cr
EBITDA up 16% At `168 Cr Vs Rs 145 Cr
Margin At 4.5% Vs 4.4%
Net Profit up 17.3% At Rs 80.7 Cr Vs Rs 68.8 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS - MUTHOOT MICROFIN (CONSOL, YOY)
Net Profit down 50.5% At Rs 30.5 Cr Vs Rs 61.6 Cr
Calculated NII down 13.8% At Rs 324 Cr Vs Rs 376 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS (Cons, YoY) – APOLLO MICRO SYSTEMS
Revenue up 40.2% at Rs 225 Cr vs Rs 161 Cr
EBITDA up 79.9% at Rs 59.2 Cr vs Rs 32.9 Cr
Margin at 26.3% vs 20.5%
Net Profit up 98.2% at Rs 31.1 Cr vs Rs 15.7 Cr
InterGlobe Aviation Q2FY26 (Consolidated; YoY)
Revenue up 9% to Rs 18555 cr vs Rs 16970 cr
EBTIDAR (adjusting forex loss) up 44.6% at Rs 3792 cr cr vs Rs 2622 cr
EBITDAR Margin at 20.4% vs 15.5%
Net loss of Rs 2582 crore vs net loss of Rs 989 crore
Yields up 3% to Rs 4.69 Vs Rs 4.55 – average fare per passenger per kilometer
Q2 EARNINGS (Cons, YoY) – SHEELA FOAM
Revenue up 7.7% at Rs 875 Cr vs Rs 813 Cr
EBITDA up 23.7% at Rs 87 Cr vs Rs 70.4 Cr
Margin at 9.9% vs 8.7%
Net Profit down 51.5% at Rs 9.7 Cr vs Rs 19.9 Cr
Q2 EARNINGS (Cons, YoY) – CHAMBAL FERTILISERS
Revenue up 47.5% at Rs 6,413 Cr vs Rs 4,346 Cr
EBITDA up 6.5% at Rs 842 Cr vs Rs 790 Cr
Margin at 13.1% vs 18.2%
Net Profit up 20.9% at Rs 649 Cr vs Rs 536 Cr
Business Update
October Auto Sales (YoY)
Force Motors
Total Sales up 32% at 2,835 units vs 2,146 units
Domestic Sales up 35.4% at 2,710 units vs 2,002 units
Exports down 13.2% at 125 units vs 144 units
Stocks In News
TCS: The company has signed a 5-year agreement with UK-based supermarket chain Morrisons to transform customer experience.
TVS Motor: The company’s subsidiary, Norton Motorcycles, has launched a bold new product and brand resurgence at EICMA 2025.
Brigade Enterprises: The company’s flexible workspace brand, BuzzWorks, has partnered with Frido to enhance comfort and wellness at work.
Waaree Energies: The company’s arm, Waaree Forever Energies, has entered into a pact to acquire Sunbreeze Ninth Cloud.
Premier Explosives: The company is under SEBI inquiry over suspected insider trading and will submit its response within the prescribed timelines.
Valor Estate: The company has incorporated a new step-down subsidiary named Blue Crest.
Reliance Power: The company clarified that there is no impact on the business operations of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power. It reiterated commitment to protect the long-term interests of over 50 lakh retail shareholders. The company said most assets attached by the ED belong to Reliance Communications, which has been under the control of a resolution professional and creditors’ committee led by SBI since 2019. It also added that Reliance Infrastructure is a zero bank debt company.
Jubilant Agri: The company has approved expansion of its performance polymers manufacturing capacity and the demerger scheme between Jubilant Agri and Jubilant Agri Solutions.
Tata Steel: The company has entered into an asset transfer agreement with Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for the sale of its ferro alloy plant at Jajpur.
Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened a new store in Rajasthan, taking the total number of stores to 436.
MTNL: The company has completed funding for bond interest payments due on November 7, 2025.
Hindalco: The company’s subsidiary, Novelis, expects to restart operations at the Oswego hot mill in December.
eClerx Services: The company announced that two of its step-down subsidiaries have been merged with each other.
John Cockerill: The company plans to invest in John Cockerill Metals International through a stake acquisition in John Cockerill SA and is evaluating multiple fundraising options.
Cupid: The company has received maximum allocation in South Africa’s 5-year national female and male condoms program. Procurement is set to begin from December 2025.
360 ONE WAM: The company has signed an agreement with UBS AG to establish a framework for cross-border client referrals.
Delhivery: The company announced that its step-down subsidiary, Delhivery Bangladesh, has been dissolved.
Sansera Engineering: The company has appointed Amit Gautam as Chief Technology Officer.
Associated Alcohols: The company will participate in the resolution process of SDF Industries to expand its Indian Made Foreign Liquor bottling capacity in Kerala.
Sheela Foam: The company’s board has elevated Tushaar Gautam as Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director. It also approved an investment of Rs. 30 cr in House of Kieraya (Furlenco) to raise its stake and strengthen the furniture business.
MOIL: The company reported October manganese ore production up 9.1% year-on-year at 1.6 lakh tonnes. April–October production rose 8.5% year-on-year to 11.04 lakh tonnes, marking its highest-ever exploratory core drilling of 57,275 meters during the period.
Jubilant Pharmova: The company announced that the US FDA has completed an audit of its Montreal manufacturing unit and issued nine observation
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemica: The Company appoints Mr. Manoj Kumar Das, IASas Director & Chairman
Carborundum Universal: The company has issued a corporate guarantee worth Rs. 25.6 cr in favour of Citibank NA.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed an agreement for a new 70-room hotel in Gujarat.
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals: The company has approved the re-appointment and tenure extension of Anuj Jain as Chief Financial Officer.
Allied Blenders and Distillers: The company has approved a scheme of amalgamation of Deccan Star Distilleries India and Sarthak Blenders & Bottlers with itself.
Thomas Cook: The company’s step-down subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has received a travel and tourism services licence from the country’s Ministry of Tourism.
Shanti Gold: The company has approved the incorporation of a new subsidiary, Shanti Gold Jewellery, in Dubai.
B-Right Realestate: The company’s arm will complete the redevelopment of UCO Bank Employees’ CHSL, estimating a gross development value (GDV) of Rs. 256 cr for the project.
Gujarat State Fertilizers: The company has appointed Manoj Kumar Das as Director and Chairman.
India Shelter Finance Corporation: The company has initiated voluntary liquidation of its subsidiary, India Shelter Capital Finance.
Cosmo First: The company announced that Cosmo Films Inc., USA, will become its wholly-owned subsidiary.
Kirloskar Brothers: The company has received NCLT approval for the scheme of amalgamation between its subsidiaries - The Kolhapur Steel and Karad Projects and Motors.
Cemindia Projects: The company will subscribe to 2,600 shares representing a 26% stake in Morsagar Bisalpur Water.
Syngene International: The company has received a tax demand notice worth Rs. 86 cr from the Bengaluru tax authorities.
SIS: The company has completed the acquisition of 64,556 shares of A P Securitas for Rs. 71.29 cr, increasing its stake to 51% in the company.
Reliance Communications: The company has received provisional attachment orders from the Enforcement Directorate in respect of assets belonging to its subsidiaries, Campion Properties (CPL) and Reliance Realty (RRL).
Inox Green Energy: The company has allotted 14.5 lakh shares at Rs. 145 per share to non-promoter warrant holders.
Sunteck Realty: The Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz. Mantavya Real Estates
Prime Focus: Received listing approval from BSE and NSE for 46.27 crore equity shares allotted on a preferential basis
Kirloskar Industries: The Company updates cessation of Mr. Anandh Baheti as Chief Financial Officer.
Fusion Finance: The company approved issuance of up to 10,000 secured, listed NCDs worth Rs.100 crore on a private placement basis.
Grasim Industries: Birla Opus CEO Rakshit Hargave Resigns, Birla Opus MD, Himanshu Kapania, to oversee Paints Business till new CEO Is appointed.
Britannia: Appoints Rakshit Hargave as CEO for five years effective Dec 15.
RBL Bank: Block deal of 3.45% stake of the company worth Rs 682 crore with the seller likely to be Mahindra & Mahindra.
Emirates NBD Open Offer: Open offer to commence on Dec 12, and Dec 26 to be the closing date.
Adani Enterprises: To consider raising Rs 25,000 crore via rights issue on Nov. 11
IPO Offering
Lenskart Solutions: The Company operates as an eyewear retailer with a technology focus. As of FY25 company operates over 2,700 stores globally, with 2,067 in India. The public issue was subscribed to 28.3x day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (18.2x), retail investors (7.5x), QIBS (40.4x)
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. IPO (Groww IPO)
Company provides retail investors D2C digital investment platform. Offers platform to invest in mutual funds, stocks, F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and U.S. stocks.
The public issue was subscribed to 57% day 1. The bids were led by institutional investors (59%), retail investors (1.91x), QIBS (10%)
Corporate Actions
Share lock in opening
Advance Agrolife (4%)
Om Freight Forwarders (2%)
Highway Infrastructure (2%)
Ather Energy (44%)
Earnings In Focus
Aarti Industries, ABB India, Abbott India, Action Construction Equipment, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Akzo Nobel India, Alivus Life Sciences, Amber Enterprises India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Housing Finance, Birlasoft, Caplin Point Laboratories, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Clean Science and Technology, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Cummins India, DAM Capital Advisors, Devyani International, Ganesh Housing, Genus Power Infrastructures, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej Properties, Goodyear India, Happy Forgings, Harsha Engineers International, Hindustan Construction Company, Hikal, Igarashi Motors India, Indigo Paints, Indoco Remedies, Jagran Prakashan, J. Kumar Infraprojects, JK Lakshmi Cement, JM Financial, JSW Holdings, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kaveri Seed Company, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Linde India, Lupin, Mankind Pharma, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Minda Corporation, NCC, NESCO, NHPC, Nilkamal, Ola Electric Mobility, Paradeep Phosphates, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Pricol, Protean eGov Technologies, Rain Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, R Systems International, Saatvik Green Energy, Sai Life Sciences, Sterlite Technologies, Sundaram-Clayton, Symphony, TCI Express, Triveni Engineering & Industries, UPL, Vishnu Chemicals, VST Tillers Tractors, Wonderla Holidays, Zydus Lifesciences
Bulk & Block Deals
Stallion India Fluorochemicals: Savita Jayesh Shah Bought 4.04 Lk Shares & Jayeshbhai Nagindas Shah Bought 4.04 Lk Shares At Rs. 247.65 Each & Shazad Sheriar Rustomji Sold 8.08 Lk At Rs. 247.65 Each
Simplex Infrastructures: Maryada Barter sold 4.64 lk shares at Rs. 278.31 a piece
Modis Navnirman: BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 1.99 lk shares at Rs. 309 a piece
Pledge Shares Details
Shanti Educational Initiatives: Vineeta Chirpal, Promoter Disposed 15 Lk Shares
India Cements: UltraTech Cement, Promoter Disposed 2.56 lk shares
Trading Tweaks
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage – I : Dredging Corporation of India , Fineotex Chemical, TD Power Systems & Thangamayil Jewellery
Price Band
Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Thangamayil Jewellery
F&O Cues
Nifty Nov futures is down 0.77% to 25,699 at a premium of 102 points.
Nifty Nov futures open up by 5.38%
Nifty Options 11th Nov Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,000.