Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 22

The US markets opened in the green on Thursday. The S&P 500 advanced 0.4% to 5,940. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 100 points or 0.3% at 43,538, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5% to over 19,000.

Escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war led to a rise in the oil and gold prices. Spot gold prices jumped 0.7% to $2,668.63 an ounce. International benchmark Brent oil rose 0.8% to near $73 per barrel mark.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex closed at the lowest level in over five months on Thursday. The Nifty 50 ended 168.60 points or 0.72% down at 23,349.90, and the Sensex closed 422.59 or 0.54% down at 77,155.79.

Globally, market sentiment weakened after Ukraine said Russia fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during an overnight attack. Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex fell around 1% to hit their lowest since June 10 and June 24, respectively.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 37th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.

Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 5,320.68 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors were net buyers of shares worth Rs 4,200.16 crore.