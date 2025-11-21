Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 21
Stocks in the news, corporate actions, big brokerage calls, IPO listings and many more for your pre-market guide.
The Nifty 50 convincingly pierced key resistance levels and steadily inched towards record highs. It closed 0.54% or 139.50 points higher at 26,192.15. The Sensex gained 0.52% or 446.21 to settle at 85,632.68.
The Nifty outperformed the broader market indices with HCLTech Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. emerging as top gainers in the Nifty.
Stocks In News
HG Infra Engineering: The company incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary HG Clean Energy Solutions to undertake solar, green hydrogen and battery storage businesses.
Great Eastern Shipping: The company delivers tanker ‘Jag Pooja’, takes fleet to 40 vessels, signs deal to sell a Suezmax crude tanker and to buy a second-hand Ultramax dry bulk carrier.
Garuda Construction and Engineering: The company appoints Shanti Lal Gaggar as Chief Operating Officer.
Hyundai Motor India: The company invests Rs.21.5 crore more in FPEL TN Wind Farm, raising its stake to 26.49%.
IRB Infra: The company proposes transferring NHAI’s Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway project from its arm to IRB InvIT.
JSW Energy: The company receives CoC approval for the corporate insolvency resolution plan of Raigarh Champa Rail Infra.
Jana Small Finance Bank: The company gets RBI approval to appoint Chitra Talwar as part-time chairperson effective Feb 8, 2026, succeeding R. Ramaseshan.
TCS: The company signs a pact with TPG Terabyte Bidco to invest up to Rs.18,000 crore into Hypervault and jointly develop AI data centers and related infrastructure.
Alkem Labs: The company launches probiotic ‘DSS’ in India for gut-health management.
Sandur Manganese: The company gets NCLT approval for the merger of Euro Industrial Enterprises, Sandur Sales and Sandur Udyog with Lohagiri Industrials.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The company’s board will meet on November 26 to consider capital raising.
VIP Industries: The company signs a pact to sell Mumbai-based ‘VIP House’ to Kemp & Company for Rs.40.7 crore.
Reliance Communications: The company and its arm receive notices from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office; SFIO to investigate their affairs with no material operational impact expected.
Bharat Rasayan: The company fixes December 12 as record date for 1:2 stock split and 1:1 bonus issue.
JK Tyre & Industries: The company gets NCLT approval for amalgamation of Cavendish Industries with itself.
Kesar India: The company sells its Nagpur land to Godrej Skyline Developers for Rs 116 crore.
Baazar Style Retail: Company obtained a court injunction on Nov 19, 2025 restraining the defendants from disrupting operations of its Style Baazar store at Bishnupur.
Yatra Online: The company enters a settlement pact with Ezeego involving a payment of Rs.5 Cr as full settlement.
AWL Agri: The company reports that Lence has acquired a 13% stake in the company on November 19.
IPO Offering
Excelsoft Technologies: The public issue was subscribed to 6.89 times on day day. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (9%), non-institutional investors (18.2x), retail investors (5.92x).
Sudeep Pharma: The company is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients, food-grade minerals, and specialty nutrition ingredients serving over 100 countries. The IPO will open today with a size of Rs 895 crore (OFS: 800 crore and fresh issue: Rs 95 crore). The price band is Rs 563 to Rs 593 per share.
IPO Listing
Capillary Technologies: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Friday. The issue price is set at Rs 577 apiece. The company is a leading Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that specializes in customer loyalty and engagement solutions. The public issue was subscribed to 52.95 times on day three.. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (57.27x,), non-institutional investors (69.84x), retail investors (15.82x).
Bulk And Block Deals
Gujarat Pipavav Port: Causeway Emerging Markets Fund bought 25.77 lakh shares at Rs. 177.55 a piece.
Sri Adhikari Bro Tele N L : Leading Leasing Finance & Investment sold 2 lakh shares at Rs. 1,192.45 a piece.
Insider Trades
Mphasis: Promoter Blackstone disposed 1.8 crore shares.
Trading Tweaks
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Universal Cables.
Price Band change from 5% to 20%: Piramal Finance.
Stocks going ex-dividend: MRF, Gabriel India, IRCTC, Manba Finance, Oil India, Info Edge (India), Sonata Software.
F&O Cues
Nifty Nov futures is up 0.63% to 26,235.40 at a premium of 43 points.
Nifty Nov futures open interest down by 13%
Nifty Options 25th Nov Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 26,000.
Securities in ban period: SAIL, Sammaan Capital.