Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 21

The Nifty 50 convincingly pierced key resistance levels and steadily inched towards record highs. It closed 0.54% or 139.50 points higher at 26,192.15. The Sensex gained 0.52% or 446.21 to settle at 85,632.68.

The Nifty outperformed the broader market indices with HCLTech Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. emerging as top gainers in the Nifty.