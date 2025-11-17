Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 18

Indian benchmark indices ended on a firm positive note on Monday, with the Sensex advancing 388.17 points or 0.46% to end at 84,950.95, and the Nifty gaining 103.40 points or 0.40% to close at 26,013.45.

Sectorally, all major indices ended in the green, with PSU Banks and Financial services stocks leading the charge with gains of over 1% each.

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers after five selling sessions, mopping up Rs 400 crore worth of equities, as per provisional data from the NSE.

Gift Nifty, meanwhile, is trading in the range of 26,000, indicating a muted start for the benchmark Nifty.