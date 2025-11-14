Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov 14

Nippon Life: The company has signed a pact with DWS Group to develop its AIF franchise in India, with DWS acquiring a 40% stake in its arm, Nippon Life India AIF Management.

Muthoot Finance: The company has approved an additional investment of Rs 500 crore in its arm, Muthoot Money, and has also approved incremental fundraising of up to Rs 35,000 crore through NCDs.

Godawari Power: The company has concluded the public hearing for the expansion of its Ari Dongri Iron Ore Mines from the existing 2.35 MTPA to 6 MTPA.

NBCC: The company has received an order worth Rs 340 crore for the construction of the Central University of Kashmir.

Alkem Laboratories: The company plans to invest Rs 200 crore in its Zambia-based arm, Akums Healthcare.

Zydus Life: The company has received final approval from the USFDA for Diroximel Fumarate delayed-release capsules, which are used to treat multiple sclerosis.

SPARC : The company plans to consolidate its R&D infrastructure from multiple sites in Mumbai and Baroda into two sites in Baroda. The consolidation could result in excess capacity, which the company aims to streamline by the end of fiscal 2026.

Spicejet: The company has appointed Chandan Sand as Executive Director.

Rainbow Children’s: The company has appointed Abrarali Dalal as CEO, effective January 20, 2026.

M&M: The company’s arm has entered a pact with its unit, Tech Mahindra London, to acquire a stake in Mahindra Racing UK.

Rallis India: The company has entered into a pact with Paryan Alliance for FullPage Herbicide Tolerance Rice Technology in India.

Bharat Dynamics: The company has received an order worth Rs 2,096 crore from the Defence Ministry to supply anti-tank missiles.

Apollo Tyres: The company has approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs.

Godrej Agrovet: The company has entered into a pact with the Andhra Pradesh government for an investment of Rs 70 crore.

SEAMEC: The company has instituted legal proceedings against Asian Energy to recover charter hire dues via interim relief. The dispute pertains to non-payment of overdue charter hire by Asian Energy to the company.

CESC: The company’s arm, CESC Green, has received approval from the Odisha government to set up a solar module manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences: The USFDA inspection at the company’s SEZ1 manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad has concluded with two observations.

Isgec Heavy: The company plans to incorporate an arm in Eswatini to carry on the business of plant commissioning and will invest Rs 87 crore to establish a skid and modular shop at its Dahej unit.

Hero Motors: The company plans to invest Rs 170 crore in setting up a Global Part Center at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

KPI Green Energy: The company, along with KP Group and Senvion India, has signed a pact to develop up to 2 GW of wind and hybrid renewable projects in India.

PTC India: Arabandi Venu Prasad has resigned as Independent Director after being appointed as Member (Technical) of the GST Appellate Tribunal.

Jammu And Kashmir Bank: The company has appointed Sankarasubramanian Krishnan as Part-Time Chairman of the bank.

Ather Energy: In a block deal, government-backed NIIF offloaded equity worth Rs 542 crore at Rs 622.35 per share, with Motilal Oswal, Societe Generale, and Invesco MF among the buyers

Oswal Pumps: The company has appointed Avadesh K. Singh as President and COO, effective Nov. 15.

UFLEX: The company plans to invest Rs 715 crore to add packaging film capacity of 54,000 MTPA.

SBI: The company has acquired 5.1 lakh shares of Raajmarg Infra via a rights issue, increasing its shareholding in Raajmarg Infra to 7.45% post-acquisition.

Suraj Estate Developers: The company has launched a commercial project, 'One Business Bay,' with a gross development value of Rs 1,200 crore.

Concord Biotech: The company, in a related party transaction, will invest by acquiring 100% stake of Celliimune Biotech and plans to invest up to Rs 10 crore in a captive hybrid solar power project for its Limbasi plant.

Cff Fluid Control: The company has received a contract from the Indian Navy for the procurement of various equipment for the P75 project worth Rs 6.2 crore.

CCL Products: The company has appointed Srinivas Atla as CHRO.

Ceigall India: The company has emerged as the H1 bidder for a Rs 12.2 crore order by the Punjab Government's Water Resources Department.

Manali Petro: The company’s arm, PennWhite India, has received consent to operate for its defoamer manufacturing facility in Chennai.

Shalby: The company has appointed Amit Kumar as Chief Financial Officer.