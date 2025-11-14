Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov 14
The NSE Nifty 50 Index erased gains from the day's high and ended flat at 25,879.15.
Good Morning!
Market Recap
The NSE Nifty 50 Index erased gains from the day's high and ended flat at 25,879.15, seeing an uptick of 0.01% or 3.35 points. Top Nifty gainers include Asian Paints Ltd. and Hindalco Ltd., whereas Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Oil & Natural Gas Corp. fell the most.
ALSO READ
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Pare Day's Gains To Settle Flat; Eternal, Tata Motors Major Laggards
VOLTAS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 10.4% at Rs 2,347 crore vs Rs 2,619 crore
Ebitda down 56.6% at Rs 70.3 crore vs Rs 162 crore
Margin at 3% vs 6.2%
Net Profit down 74.4% at Rs 34.3 crore vs Rs 134 crore
TEGA INDUSTRIES (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 14.7% at Rs 405 crore vs Rs 353 crore
Ebitda at Rs 69.1 crore vs Rs 34.3 crore
Margin at 17% vs 9.7%
Net Profit at Rs 44.9 crore vs Rs 7.2 crore
MUTHOOT FINANCE (YoY)
Calculated NII up 58.5% at Rs 3,992 crore vs Rs 2,519 crore
Net Profit up 87.5% at Rs 2,345 crore vs Rs 1,251 crore
VISHAL MEGA MART (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 22.4% at Rs 2,982 crore vs Rs 2,436 crore
Ebitda up 30.5% at Rs 395 crore vs Rs 302 crore
Margin at 13.2% vs 12.4%
Net Profit up 46.6% at Rs 152 crore vs Rs 104 crore
JUBILANT FOODWORKS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 19.7% at Rs 2,340 crore vs Rs 1,955 crore
Ebitda up 19.5% at Rs 476 crore vs Rs 399 crore
Margin flat at 20.4%
Net Profit at Rs 186 crore vs Rs 64.1 crore
HIKAL (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 29.7% at Rs 319 crore vs Rs 453 crore
Ebitda down 90.4% at Rs 7.2 crore vs Rs 74.9 crore
Margin at 2.3% vs 16.5%
Net Loss at Rs 34.9 crore vs Profit of Rs 18.3 crore
SUNFLAG IRON (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 12.4% at Rs 973 crore vs Rs 866 crore
Ebitda up 2.5% at Rs 101 crore vs Rs 98.5 crore
Margin at 10.4% vs 11.4%
Net Profit up 11.6% at Rs 45.5 crore vs Rs 40.8 crore
BHARAT DYNAMICS (YoY)
Revenue at Rs 1,147 crore vs Rs 545 crore
Ebitda up 89.7% at Rs 187 crore vs Rs 98.8 crore
Margin at 16.3% vs 18.1%
Net Profit up 72.8% at Rs 288 crore vs Rs 166 crore
RELAXO FOOTWEARS (YoY)
Revenue down 7.5% at Rs 629 crore vs Rs 679 crore
Ebitda down 7.3% at Rs 81.2 crore vs Rs 87.6 crore
Margin flat at 12.9%
Net Profit down 1.6% at Rs 36.2 crore vs Rs 36.7 crore
AKUMS DRUGS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 1.5% at Rs 1,018 crore vs Rs 1,033 crore
Ebitda down 22.1% at Rs 94.4 crore vs Rs 121 crore
Margin at 9.3% vs 11.7%
Net Profit down 37.6% at Rs 40.7 crore vs Rs 65.2 crore
PG ELECTROPLAST (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 2.4% at Rs 655 crore vs Rs 671 crore
Ebitda down 46.7% at Rs 30 crore vs Rs 56.3 crore
Margin at 4.6% vs 8.4%
Net Profit down 85.8% at Rs 2.8 crore vs Rs 19.3 crore
TATA MOTORS CV (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 18,585 crore vs Rs 17,535 crore
Ebitda down 98.7% at Rs 22 crore vs Rs 1,719 crore
Margin at 0.1% vs 9.8%
Net Loss at Rs 867 crore vs Profit of Rs 498 crore
Provision of Rs 2,355 crore for impairment in subsidiaries
Fair value loss on certain unquoted investments reduced NAV of TMF Holdings Ltd.
LG ELECTRONICS (YoY)
Revenue up 1% at Rs 6,174 crore vs Rs 6,114 crore
Ebitda down 27.7% at Rs 547 crore vs Rs 757 crore
Margin at 8.9% vs 12.4%
Net Profit down 27.3% at Rs 389 crore vs Rs 536 crore
HONDA INDIA (YoY)
Revenue down 0.9% at Rs 176 crore vs Rs 177 crore
Ebitda up 60.9% at Rs 11.3 crore vs Rs 7 crore
Margin at 6.5% vs 4%
Net Profit up 31.8% at Rs 11.2 crore vs Rs 8.5 crore
RAINBOW CHILDREN'S (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 6.6% at Rs 445 crore vs Rs 417 crore
Ebitda up 1.2% at Rs 149 crore vs Rs 147 crore
Margin at 33.5% vs 35.2%
Net Profit down 4.7% at Rs 75.2 crore vs Rs 78.9 crore
CHEMPLAST SANMAR (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 4.1% at Rs 1,033 crore vs Rs 993 crore
Ebitda up 67.6% at Rs 43.2 crore vs Rs 25.8 crore
Margin at 4.2% vs 2.6%
Net Loss at Rs 51 crore vs Loss of Rs 31.3 crore
SONATA SOFTWARE (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue down 28.5% at Rs 2,119 crore vs Rs 2,965 crore
Ebitda up 8.2% at Rs 173 crore vs Rs 160 crore
Margin at 8.1% vs 5.4%
Net Profit up 9.9% at Rs 120 crore vs Rs 109 crore
TECHNOCRAFT INDUSTRIES (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 752 crore vs Rs 629 crore
Ebitda up 28.2% at Rs 124 crore vs Rs 96.6 crore
Margin at 16.5% vs 15.4%
Net Profit up 10.8% at Rs 76.6 crore vs Rs 69.2 crore
SCODA TUBES (YoY)
Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 145 crore vs Rs 139 crore
Ebitda down 2.2% at Rs 22.3 crore vs Rs 22.9 crore
Margin at 15.4% vs 16.4%
Net Profit up 34.5% at Rs 14 crore vs Rs 10.4 crore
APOLLO TYRES (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 6.1% at Rs 6,831 crore vs Rs 6,437 crore
Ebitda up 16.3% at Rs 1,021 crore vs Rs 878 crore
Margin at 14.9% vs 13.6%
Net Profit down 13.2% at Rs 258 crore vs Rs 297 crore
TVS SUPPLY CHAIN (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 2,663 crore vs Rs 2,513 crore
Ebitda down 4.6% at Rs 182 crore vs Rs 190 crore
Margin at 6.8% vs 7.6%
Net Profit up 67.6% at Rs 15.6 crore vs Rs 9.3 crore
NSDL (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 28.2% at Rs 400 crore vs Rs 312 crore
Ebitda up 34.5% at Rs 128 crore vs Rs 95.1 crore
Margin at 32% vs 30.5%
Net Profit up 23.2% at Rs 110 crore vs Rs 89.6 crore
CONCORD BIOTECH (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 20.4% at Rs 247 crore vs Rs 310 crore
Ebitda down 35.3% at Rs 88.5 crore vs Rs 137 crore
Margin at 35.8% vs 44.1%
Net Profit down 33.5% at Rs 63.6 crore vs Rs 95.7 crore
RUBICON RESEARCH (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 39.2% at Rs 412 crore vs Rs 296 crore
Ebitda up 52.9% at Rs 94.2 crore vs Rs 61.6 crore
Margin at 22.9% vs 20.8%
Net Profit up 56.4% at Rs 53.8 crore vs Rs 34.4 crore
ITI (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 46.5% at Rs 543 crore vs Rs 1,016 crore
Ebitda Loss at Rs 1.2 crore vs Loss of Rs 8.5 crore
Net Loss at Rs 54.4 crore vs Loss of Rs 70.3 crore
RUPA & CO (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 7.8% at Rs 320 crore vs Rs 297 crore
Ebitda down 21.5% at Rs 22.3 crore vs Rs 28.4 crore
Margin at 7% vs 9.6%
Net Profit down 21.2% at Rs 14.5 crore vs Rs 18.4 crore
CAPACITE INFRA (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 24.8% at Rs 646 crore vs Rs 518 crore
Ebitda up 13.7% at Rs 108 crore vs Rs 95.3 crore
Margin at 16.8% vs 18.4%
Net Profit up 9.9% at Rs 49 crore vs Rs 44.6 crore
MISHRA DHATU NIGAM (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 20% at Rs 210 crore vs Rs 262 crore
Ebitda down 33% at Rs 32.8 crore vs Rs 48.9 crore
Margin at 15.6% vs 18.7%
Net Profit down 45.8% at Rs 12.9 crore vs Rs 23.8 crore
DOLLAR INDUSTRIES (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 5.6% at Rs 472 crore vs Rs 447 crore
Ebitda up 23.1% at Rs 60.2 crore vs Rs 48.9 crore
Margin at 12.8% vs 10.9%
Net Profit up 32.8% at Rs 35.2 crore vs Rs 26.5 crore
TILAKNAGAR INDUSTRIES (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 11.2% at Rs 916 crore vs Rs 823 crore
Ebitda down 8.8% at Rs 60.1 crore vs Rs 65.9 crore
Margin at 6.6% vs 8%
Net Profit down 9.5% at Rs 52.7 crore vs Rs 58.2 crore
ISGEC HEAVY (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 0.3% at Rs 1,243 crore vs Rs 1,240 crore
Ebitda down 18.8% at Rs 92.8 crore vs Rs 114 crore
Margin at 7.5% vs 9.2%
Net Profit up 1.2% at Rs 84.4 crore vs Rs 83.4 crore
HERO MOTO (YoY)
Revenue up 15.9% at Rs 12,126 crore vs Rs 10,463 crore
Ebitda up 20.3% at Rs 1,823 crore vs Rs 1,516 crore
Margin at 15% vs 14.5%
Net Profit up 15.7% at Rs 1,393 crore vs Rs 1,204 crore
SHALBY (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 6.7% at Rs 285 crore vs Rs 268 crore
Ebitda up 27.2% at Rs 41.6 crore vs Rs 32.7 crore
Margin at 14.6% vs 12.2%
Net Profit at Rs 8.4 crore vs Rs 3.4 crore
DILIP BUILDCON (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 21.8% at Rs 1,926 crore vs Rs 2,461 crore
Ebitda down 5.8% at Rs 471 crore vs Rs 500 crore
Margin at 24.4% vs 20.3%
Net Profit down 19.5% at Rs 214 crore vs Rs 266 crore
JNK INDIA (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 71.7% at Rs 178 crore vs Rs 104 crore
Ebitda up 37.5% at Rs 16.5 crore vs Rs 12 crore
Margin at 9.2% vs 11.5%
Net Profit up 80% at Rs 13.5 crore vs Rs 7.5 crore
MARKSANS PHARMA (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 12.2% at Rs 720 crore vs Rs 642 crore
Ebitda down 1.8% at Rs 144 crore vs Rs 147 crore
Margin at 20% vs 22.9%
Net Profit up 1.6% at Rs 98.2 crore vs Rs 96.7 crore
OSWAL PUMPS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 73.9% at Rs 540 crore vs Rs 310 crore
Ebitda up 26.5% at Rs 128 crore vs Rs 101 crore
Margin at 23.7% vs 32.6%
Net Profit up 48.2% at Rs 97.5 crore vs Rs 65.8 crore
KRBL (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 18.9% at Rs 1,511 crore vs Rs 1,270 crore
Ebitda up 84.8% at Rs 226 crore vs Rs 123 crore
Margin at 15% vs 9.6%
Net Profit up 67.6% at Rs 172 crore vs Rs 103 crore
UFLEX (Cons, YoY)
Revenue flat at Rs 3,832 crore vs Rs 3,833 crore
Ebitda down 0.7% at Rs 390 crore vs Rs 392 crore
Margin flat at 10.2%
Net Profit at Rs 26.9 crore vs Loss of Rs 64.6 crore
GMR AIRPORTS (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 47.1% at Rs 3,670 crore vs Rs 2,495 crore
Ebitda up 74% at Rs 1,508 crore vs Rs 867 crore
Margin at 41.1% vs 34.7%
Net Loss at Rs 37.1 crore vs Loss of Rs 280.4 crore
GENESYS INTERNATIONAL (YoY)
Revenue up 6.8% at Rs 77 crore vs Rs 72 crore
Ebitda up 2.1% at Rs 30 crore vs Rs 29.4 crore
Margin at 39% vs 40.8%
Net Profit up 6.85% at Rs 12 crore vs Rs 11.2 crore
NEW INDIA ASSURANCE (Cons, YoY)
Net Premium Income up 10.4% at Rs 9,455 crore vs Rs 8,567 crore
Net Profit down 72.7% at Rs 20.1 crore vs Rs 73.6 crore
SOM DISTILLERIES (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 16.9% at Rs 270 crore vs Rs 290 crore
Ebitda up 18.1% at Rs 40 crore vs Rs 34 crore
Margin at 14.9% vs 11.7%
Net Profit up 4.3% at Rs 19.5 crore vs Rs 18.7 crore
RELIGARE ENTERPRISES (Cons, YoY)
Calculated NII up 18% at Rs 193 crore vs Rs 163 crore
Net Profit down 24.4% at Rs 38.8 crore vs Rs 51.3 crore
JINDAL WORLDWIDE (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 573 crore vs Rs 571 crore
Ebitda down 36.7% at Rs 30.6 crore vs Rs 48.4 crore
Margin at 5.3% vs 8.5%
Net Profit down 31.3% at Rs 11.9 crore vs Rs 17.3 crore
VENTIVE HOSPITALITY (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 89.7% at Rs 489 crore vs Rs 258 crore
Ebitda up 96.8% at Rs 190 crore vs Rs 96.4 crore
Margin at 38.8% vs 37.4%
Net Profit at Rs 52.6 crore vs Loss of Rs 56.3 crore
POLYPLEX CORP (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 3.2% at Rs 1,794 crore vs Rs 1,739 crore
Ebitda down 46.3% at Rs 102 crore vs Rs 191 crore
Margin at 5.7% vs 11%
Net Profit down 71.9% at Rs 24.7 crore vs Rs 87.8 crore
PTC INDUSTRIES (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 72.2% at Rs 125 crore vs Rs 72.4 crore
Ebitda up 21.2% at Rs 25.7 crore vs Rs 21.2 crore
Margin at 20.6% vs 29.3%
Net Profit up 4.8% at Rs 18.1 crore vs Rs 17.3 crore
TITAGARH RAIL (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 24.4% at Rs 799 crore vs Rs 1,057 crore
Ebitda down 35.3% at Rs 83.7 crore vs Rs 129 crore
Margin at 10.5% vs 12.2%
Net Profit down 54.3% at Rs 36.9 crore vs Rs 80.7 crore
MAN INDUSTRIES (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 834 crore vs Rs 806 crore
Ebitda up 90% at Rs 121 crore vs Rs 63.7 crore
Margin at 14.5% vs 7.9%
Net Profit up 16.1% at Rs 37 crore vs Rs 31.9 crore
Earnings For Tommorow
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Borana Weaves Ltd, Cargotrans Maritime Ltd, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Valor Estate Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd, EMS Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd.
Stocks In News
Nippon Life: The company has signed a pact with DWS Group to develop its AIF franchise in India, with DWS acquiring a 40% stake in its arm, Nippon Life India AIF Management.
Muthoot Finance: The company has approved an additional investment of Rs 500 crore in its arm, Muthoot Money, and has also approved incremental fundraising of up to Rs 35,000 crore through NCDs.
Godawari Power: The company has concluded the public hearing for the expansion of its Ari Dongri Iron Ore Mines from the existing 2.35 MTPA to 6 MTPA.
NBCC: The company has received an order worth Rs 340 crore for the construction of the Central University of Kashmir.
Alkem Laboratories: The company plans to invest Rs 200 crore in its Zambia-based arm, Akums Healthcare.
Zydus Life: The company has received final approval from the USFDA for Diroximel Fumarate delayed-release capsules, which are used to treat multiple sclerosis.
SPARC : The company plans to consolidate its R&D infrastructure from multiple sites in Mumbai and Baroda into two sites in Baroda. The consolidation could result in excess capacity, which the company aims to streamline by the end of fiscal 2026.
Spicejet: The company has appointed Chandan Sand as Executive Director.
Rainbow Children’s: The company has appointed Abrarali Dalal as CEO, effective January 20, 2026.
M&M: The company’s arm has entered a pact with its unit, Tech Mahindra London, to acquire a stake in Mahindra Racing UK.
Rallis India: The company has entered into a pact with Paryan Alliance for FullPage Herbicide Tolerance Rice Technology in India.
Bharat Dynamics: The company has received an order worth Rs 2,096 crore from the Defence Ministry to supply anti-tank missiles.
Apollo Tyres: The company has approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs.
Godrej Agrovet: The company has entered into a pact with the Andhra Pradesh government for an investment of Rs 70 crore.
SEAMEC: The company has instituted legal proceedings against Asian Energy to recover charter hire dues via interim relief. The dispute pertains to non-payment of overdue charter hire by Asian Energy to the company.
CESC: The company’s arm, CESC Green, has received approval from the Odisha government to set up a solar module manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.
Zydus Lifesciences: The USFDA inspection at the company’s SEZ1 manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad has concluded with two observations.
Isgec Heavy: The company plans to incorporate an arm in Eswatini to carry on the business of plant commissioning and will invest Rs 87 crore to establish a skid and modular shop at its Dahej unit.
Hero Motors: The company plans to invest Rs 170 crore in setting up a Global Part Center at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.
KPI Green Energy: The company, along with KP Group and Senvion India, has signed a pact to develop up to 2 GW of wind and hybrid renewable projects in India.
PTC India: Arabandi Venu Prasad has resigned as Independent Director after being appointed as Member (Technical) of the GST Appellate Tribunal.
Jammu And Kashmir Bank: The company has appointed Sankarasubramanian Krishnan as Part-Time Chairman of the bank.
Ather Energy: In a block deal, government-backed NIIF offloaded equity worth Rs 542 crore at Rs 622.35 per share, with Motilal Oswal, Societe Generale, and Invesco MF among the buyers
Oswal Pumps: The company has appointed Avadesh K. Singh as President and COO, effective Nov. 15.
UFLEX: The company plans to invest Rs 715 crore to add packaging film capacity of 54,000 MTPA.
SBI: The company has acquired 5.1 lakh shares of Raajmarg Infra via a rights issue, increasing its shareholding in Raajmarg Infra to 7.45% post-acquisition.
Suraj Estate Developers: The company has launched a commercial project, 'One Business Bay,' with a gross development value of Rs 1,200 crore.
Concord Biotech: The company, in a related party transaction, will invest by acquiring 100% stake of Celliimune Biotech and plans to invest up to Rs 10 crore in a captive hybrid solar power project for its Limbasi plant.
Cff Fluid Control: The company has received a contract from the Indian Navy for the procurement of various equipment for the P75 project worth Rs 6.2 crore.
CCL Products: The company has appointed Srinivas Atla as CHRO.
Ceigall India: The company has emerged as the H1 bidder for a Rs 12.2 crore order by the Punjab Government's Water Resources Department.
Manali Petro: The company’s arm, PennWhite India, has received consent to operate for its defoamer manufacturing facility in Chennai.
Shalby: The company has appointed Amit Kumar as Chief Financial Officer.
Adani Enterprises: The company’s arm, Adani Airport Holdings, plans to acquire AGHPort Aviation.
Bulk And Block Deals
Block Deals
Ather Energy : The company saw multiple buy transactions at a price of Rs 622.35 per share. Major buys included Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, which bought 12.05 lakh shares (Rs 75.00 crore), Invesco Mutual Fund, which acquired 9.64 lakh shares (Rs 60.00 crore), Param Capital, which purchased 16.00 lakh shares (Rs 99.58 crore), and Societe Generale, which bought 9.95 lakh shares (Rs 61.92 crore). On the selling side, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund-II sold 37.28 lakh shares (Rs 232.00 crore) and 49.74 lakh shares (Rs 310.00 crore), both at the same price of Rs 622.35 per share.
Sammaan Capital : The company saw a buy transaction at a price of Rs 176.97 per share, with Societe Generale purchasing 88.24 lakh shares (Rs 156.16 crore). On the selling side, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd sold 37.42 lakh shares (Rs 66.22 crore), and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE sold 50.83 lakh shares (Rs 89.95 crore), both at the same price of Rs 176.97 per share.
Tata Capital: The company saw a buy transaction at a price of Rs 325.2 per share, with Societe Generale purchasing 11.53 lakh shares (Rs 37.50 crore). On the selling side, Marshall Wace Investment Strategies – Eureka Fund sold 11.53 lakh shares (Rs 37.50 crore) at the same price of Rs 325.2 per share.
Axis Bank: The company saw a buy transaction at a price of Rs 1,221.6 per share, with Societe Generale purchasing 91,177 shares (Rs 11.14 crore). On the selling side, BOFA Securities Europe SA sold 91,177 shares (Rs 11.14 crore) at the same price of Rs 1,221.6 per share.
IPO Offering
Tenneco Clean Air India - The company operates within the Clean Air division, focusing on emission control technologies for both light and commercial vehicles. The public issue was subscribed to 2.93 times on day 2 . The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (2.34 times), non-institutional investors (7.18 times), retail investors (1.44 times)
Physics Wallah -The company is an edtech offering test preparation courses for various competitive examinations .The public issue was subscribed to 1.81 times on day 3 . The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (2.70 times), non-institutional investors (0.48 times), retail investors (1.06 times)
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power -The Company is an integrated solar PV module and cell manufacturer. The public issue was subscribed to 0.97 times on day 3 . The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.26 times), non-institutional investors (0.30 times), retail investors (1.10 times)
Fujiyama power systems :The company manufactures products and provides solutions in the rooftop solar industry, including on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems The public issue was subscribed to 0.09x times on day 1 . The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (0.00 times), non-institutional investors (0.05 times), retail investors (0.15 times)
IPO Opening
Capillary Technologies: The company will offer shares for bidding on Friday . The price band is set from Rs 549 to Rs 577 per share. The Rs 877 crore IPO has fresh issue component of Rs 345 crore and Remaining Rs 532 crore is an offer for sale
Trading Tweaks
Price Band change from 5% to 20%: TVS Holdings
Ex -Dividend : D-Link (India), Bayer Cropscience, Emami, Ganesh Consumer Products, Garware Technical Fibres, Birlasoft, Esab India, National Aluminium Company
Right issue: Allcargo Terminals (3:19)
Buyback: Infosys and GHCL
Bonus : SMC Global Securities(1:1)
List of securities shortlisted in Short Term ASM Framework : Yatra Online, Pearl Global, Positron, Srivari Spices
F&O Cues
Nifty Nov futures is down 0.14 %to 25,953 at a premium of 74 points.
Nifty Nov futures open interest down by 0.49%
Nifty Options 18 Nov Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 27000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25000.
Securities in Ban : SAIL
Currency Recap
The rupee closed 3 paise weaker at 88.67 against US Dollar. It closed at 88.64 a dollar on Wednesday. Yield on the 10-year bond ended two points lower to close at 6.50.