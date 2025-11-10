Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 10
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Good Morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading marginally higher near 25,570, indicating a positive open for the benchmark Nifty 50.
US and European index futures are trading higher during Asian trading hours.
S&P 500 futures trade 0.46% up
Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 1.29% flat
Market Recap
On Friday, the benchmark equity market indices closed in the red. The Nifty 50 settled 0.07% lower at 25,492.30, while the Sensex ended 0.11% lower at 83,216.28.
Among the Nifty components, Shriram Finance and Bajaj Finance emerged as the top gainers of the day. Conversely, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consumer Products led the losses for the session.
Market breadth was mixed, with the broader indices splitting their fortunes, the Nifty Midcap 150 ended the day in the green, buoyed by significant gains in BSE and L&T Finance. However, the Nifty Smallcap 250 closed in the red, suffering the most significant falls from Amber Enterprises and Latent View.
US Market Wrap
Stocks climbed while bonds and the yen weakened, as optimism around a potential agreement to end the longest-ever US government shutdown lifted risk appetite.
Futures linked to the S&P 500 gained 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.6% after Senate Republican leader John Thune said a deal is “coming together,” noting he plans to hold a test vote on Sunday on a narrow spending bill that would end the 40-day shutdown.
On Friday, the S&P 500 added 0.1%, bouncing back from an earlier dip toward its 50-day moving average, even as US consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest level in more than three years.
Asian Market Update
Asian equities advanced as well, with South Korea leading gains. Improved sentiment prompted a broad selloff in bonds, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield up by more than two basis points to 4.12%. The yen, typically viewed as a safe-haven asset, slipped 0.2% against the dollar.
Commodity Market
Gold inched higher as traders weighed signs of a weakening US economy against progress in resolving the shutdown.
Bullion hovered near $4,017 an ounce after closing last week largely unchanged. The metal gained on Friday after US consumer sentiment slid close to its lowest reading on record, as the shutdown and rising prices dampened expectations.
Earnings Post Market Hours
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 8.4% to Rs 650 crore versus Rs 600 crore.
Ebitda was up 13% at Rs 83.8 crore versus Rs 74.2 crore.
Margin improved to 12.9% versus 12.4%.
Net Profit declined 3.6% to Rs 52.3 crore versus Rs 54.3 crore.
KALYAN JEWELLERS Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue surged 29.7% to Rs 7,856 crore versus Rs 6,058 crore.
Ebitda saw a jump of 55.7% at Rs 497 crore versus Rs 319 crore.
Margin expanded to 6.3% versus 5.3%.
Net Profit soared 99.5% to Rs 261 crore versus Rs 131 crore.
FINE ORGANIC Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue was nearly flat, up 0.2% at Rs 597 crore versus Rs 596 crore.
Ebitda declined 10.3% at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 151 crore.
Margin contracted to 22.6% versus 25.3%.
Net Profit fell 7.6% to Rs 109 crore versus Rs 117 crore.
LLOYDS ENGINEERING Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue jumped 39.8% to Rs 244 crore versus Rs 174 crore.
Ebitda was up 54.7% at Rs 37.7 crore versus Rs 24.3 crore.
Margin improved to 15.4% versus 14%.
Net Profit soared 88.5% to Rs 33.2 crore versus Rs 17.6 crore.
NYKAA Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 25.1% to Rs 2,346 crore versus Rs 1,875 crore.
Ebitda surged 53.4% at Rs 159 crore versus Rs 104 crore.
Margin expanded to 6.8% versus 5.5%.
Net Profit was reported at Rs 34.4 crore versus Rs 10 crore
NALCO Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue increased 12.8% to Rs 4,292 crore versus Rs 3,807 crore.
Ebitda rose 29.5% at Rs 1,933 crore versus Rs 1,493 crore.
Margin expanded significantly to 45% versus 39.2%.
Net Profit was up 36.2% at Rs 1,430 crore versus Rs 1,050 crore.
The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 4/share, with the record date set as November 14.
PETRONET LNG Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue was down 7.3% at Rs 11,009 crore versus Rs 11,880 crore.
Ebitda fell 3.7% at Rs 1,117 crore versus Rs 1,160 crore.
Margin slightly improved to 10.1% versus 9.8%.
Net Profit dipped 2.7% at Rs 802 crore versus Rs 824 crore.
NEULAND LAB Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue dramatically increased 65.4% at Rs 514 crore versus Rs 311 crore.
Ebitda was reported at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 62.2 crore.
Margin expanded sharply to 30.2% versus 20%.
Net Profit was reported at Rs 96.9 crore versus Rs 32.8 crore.
RATNAMANI METALS Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue was up 3.5% at Rs 1,192 crore versus Rs 1,152 crore.
Ebitda increased 12.3% at Rs 211 crore versus Rs 188 crore.
Margin improved to 17.7% versus 16.3%.
Net Profit was up 3.3% at Rs 136 crore versus Rs 132 crore.
GLOBAL HEALTH (MEDANTA) Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 14.9% to Rs 1,099 crore versus Rs 956 crore.
Ebitda was up 1.2% at Rs 231 crore versus Rs 228 crore.
Margin contracted to 21% versus 23.9%.
Net Profit rose 21.1% to Rs 158 crore versus Rs 131 crore.
The company announced plans to increase Mumbai hospital capacity to 750 beds. The Mumbai project cost was revised to Rs 1,530 crore from Rs 1,200 crore, including the acquisition of 30 flats for Rs 85 crore.
AADHAR HOUSING Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue (Calculated NII) was up 21% at Rs 458 crore versus Rs 378 crore.
Net Profit increased 17% at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 228 crore.
JUPITER LIFE Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 17.5% to Rs 394 crore versus Rs 335 crore.
Ebitda was up 18.1% at Rs 92.2 crore versus Rs 78.1 crore.
Margin was largely stable at 23.4% versus 23.3%.
Net Profit increased 11% at Rs 57.3 crore versus Rs 51.6 crore.
PRINCE PIPES Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue declined 4.4% at Rs 595 crore versus Rs 622 crore.
Ebitda was up 20.6% at Rs 55.1 crore versus Rs 45.7 crore.
Margin expanded to 9.3% versus 7.3%.
Net Profit was nearly flat, down 0.5% at Rs 14.6 crore versus Rs 14.7 crore.
TRENT Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue increased 17.1% to Rs 4,724 crore versus Rs 4,036 crore.
Ebitda rose 26.4% at Rs 813 crore versus Rs 643 crore.
Margin improved to 17.2% versus 15.9%.
Net Profit was Rs 451 crore versus Rs 423 crore.
SIGNATUREGLOBAL Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue dramatically declined 54.8% at Rs 338 crore versus Rs 749 crore.
The company posted an EBITDA Loss of Rs 74.6 crore versus a Loss of Rs 11.8 crore in the prior period.
Margin was negative.
The company reported a Net Loss of Rs 46.8 crore versus a Profit of Rs 4.1 crore in the prior period.
SOMANY CERAMICS Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue was up 2.8% at Rs 685 crore versus Rs 666 crore.
Ebitda declined 4.4% at Rs 53.5 crore versus Rs 56 crore.
Margin contracted to 7.8% versus 8.4%.
Net Profit was down 12.6% at Rs 15 crore versus Rs 17.2 crore.
BAJAJ AUTO Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue was up 13.7% at Rs 14,922 crore versus Rs 13,127 crore.
Ebitda increased 15.1% at Rs 3,052 crore versus Rs 2,652 crore.
Margin improved to 20.5% versus 20.2%.
Net Profit increased 23.7% at Rs 2,480 crore versus Rs 2,005 crore
PURAVANKARA Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 30% at Rs 644 crore versus Rs 496 crore.
Ebitda declined 7.1% at Rs 104 crore versus Rs 112 crore.
Margin contracted to 16.2% versus 22.6%.
The company reported a Net Loss of Rs 40.9 crore versus a Loss of Rs 19.6 crore in the prior period.
The company appointed Niraj Kumar Gautam as CFO
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue declined 17.3% at Rs 348 crore versus Rs 421 crore.
Ebitda fell 47% at Rs 48.4 crore versus Rs 91.4 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 13.9% versus 21.7%.
Net Profit was down 51.5% at Rs 31.9 crore versus Rs 65.9 crore.
GUJARAT ALKALIES Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue was up 9.3% at Rs 1,083 crore versus Rs 991 crore.
Ebitda declined slightly by 1.3% at Rs 73.9 crore versus Rs 74.9 crore.
Margin contracted to 6.8% versus 7.6%.
The company reported a Net Profit of Rs 16.3 crore versus a Loss of Rs 18.2 crore in the prior period.
BAYER CROPSCIENCE Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue declined 10.6% at Rs 1,553 crore versus Rs 1,738 crore.
Ebitda was up 11.3% at Rs 205 crore versus Rs 184 crore.
Margin expanded significantly to 13.2% versus 10.6%.
Net Profit increased 12% at Rs 153 crore versus Rs 136 crore.
INNOVA CAPTAB Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue was up 19.5% at Rs 380 crore versus Rs 318 crore.
Ebitda was up 1.6% at Rs 51.8 crore versus Rs 51 crore.
Margin contracted to 13.6% versus 16%.
Net Profit declined 15.4% at Rs 29.6 crore versus Rs 35 crore.
UGRO CAPITAL Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue (Calculated NII) increased 60% at Rs 104 crore versus Rs 64.9 crore.
Net Profit was up 21.9% at Rs 43.3 crore versus Rs 35.5 crore.
VA TECH WABAG Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue was up 19.2% at Rs 835 crore versus Rs 700 crore.
Ebitda declined 4.6% at Rs 89.3 crore versus Rs 93.6 crore.
Margin contracted to 10.7% versus 13.4%.
Net Profit increased 20.1% at Rs 84.8 crore versus Rs 70.6 crore.
ASTRAZENECA PHARMA Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue was up 37% at Rs 559 crore versus Rs 408 crore.
Ebitda surged 43% at Rs 75.2 crore versus Rs 52.5 crore.
Margin improved to 13.4% versus 12.9%.
Net Profit increased 41% at Rs 54.2 crore versus Rs 38.4 crore.
TORRENT PHARMA Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue was up 14.3% at Rs 3,302 crore versus Rs 2,889 crore.
Ebitda increased 15.3% at Rs 1,083 crore versus Rs 939 crore.
Margin slightly improved to 32.8% versus 32.5%.
Net Profit increased 30.5% at Rs 591 crore versus Rs 453 crore.
Krsnaa Diagnostics Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 10.5% to Rs 206 crore versus Rs 186 crore.
Ebitda increased 19.4% to Rs 59 crore versus Rs 49.4 crore.
Margin improved to 28.7% versus 26.5%.
Net Profit rose 21.9% to Rs 23.9 crore versus Rs 19.6 crore
Shakti Pumps Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 5% to Rs 666 crore versus Rs 635 crore.
Ebitda declined 8.6% to Rs 136 crore versus Rs 149 crore.
Margin contracted to 20.4% versus 23.4%.
Net Profit fell 10.6% to Rs 90.7 crore versus Rs 101 crore.
Pitti Engineering Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 11.3% to Rs 478 crore versus Rs 429 crore.
Ebitda rose 17.5% to Rs 77.6 crore versus Rs 66.1 crore.
Margin improved to 16.3% versus 15.4%.
Net Profit increased 5.4% to Rs 40.1 crore versus Rs 38 crore.
Force Motors Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 7.2% to Rs 2,081 crore versus Rs 1,941 crore.
Ebitda increased 28.4% to Rs 363 crore versus Rs 283 crore.
Margin improved to 17.4% versus 14.6%.
Net Profit surged to Rs 351 crore versus Rs 135 crore
ADF Foods Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 0.8% to Rs 163 crore versus Rs 161 crore.
Ebitda rose 29.2% to Rs 35.8 crore versus Rs 27.7 crore.
Margin improved to 22% versus 17.2%.
Net Profit increased 34.2% to Rs 26.4 crore versus Rs 19.7 crore.
IIFL CAPITAL Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Calculated NII declined 18.9% to Rs 51.9 crore versus Rs 64 crore.
Net Profit fell 58.8% to Rs 84.4 crore versus Rs 205 crore.
S H KELKAR Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 2.1% to Rs 554 crore versus Rs 543 crore.
Ebitda declined 34.8% to Rs 52.7 crore versus Rs 80.8 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 9.5% versus 14.9%.
Net Profit fell 76.9% to Rs 9.2 crore versus Rs 39.8 crore.
ArisInfra Solutions Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 38.3% to Rs 241 crore versus Rs 174 crore.
Ebitda rose 71% to Rs 22.4 crore versus Rs 13.1 crore.
Margin improved to 9.3% versus 7.5%.
Net Profit was reported at Rs 14.2 crore versus a loss of Rs 3 crore.
Sanghvi Movers Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 34.4% to Rs 210 crore versus Rs 156 crore.
Ebitda increased 10.4% to Rs 80.8 crore versus Rs 73 crore.
Margin contracted to 38.5% versus 46.9%.
Net Profit rose 24.6% to Rs 36.3 crore versus Rs 29 crore.
Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue declined 7.7% to Rs 1,339 crore versus Rs 1,451 crore.
Ebitda fell 23.7% to Rs 406 crore versus Rs 533 crore.
Margin contracted to 30.4% versus 36.7%.
Net Profit dropped 35.1% to Rs 189 crore versus Rs 291 crore.
The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 3/share, with the record date set as November 19.
Great Eastern Shipping Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue declined 8.3% to Rs 1,242 crore versus Rs 1,354 crore.
Ebitda grew 11.4% to Rs 728 crore versus Rs 654 crore.
Margin improved significantly to 58.6% versus 48.3%.
Net Profit rose 1% to Rs 581 crore versus Rs 576 crore.
The company announced a second interim dividend of Rs 7.2/share.
Finolex Industries Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 3.7% to Rs 859 crore versus Rs 828 crore.
Ebitda surged to Rs 130 crore versus Rs 10.7 crore.
Margin improved sharply to 15.2% versus 1.3%.
Net Profit rose to Rs 124 crore versus Rs 40.7 crore.
JSW Cement Q2 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 17.4% to Rs 1,436 crore versus Rs 1,224 crore.
Ebitda increased to Rs 268 crore versus Rs 125 crore.
Margin improved to 18.6% versus 10.2%.
Net Profit came in at Rs 86.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 64.4 crore.
Jyoti CNC (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 17.9% at Rs 508 crore vs Rs 431 crore
EBITDA up 16.9% at Rs 125 crore vs Rs 105 crore
Margin at 24.5% vs 24.7%
Net profit up 12.7% at Rs 85.5 crore vs Rs 75.9 crore
ALSO READ
Corporate Actions This Week: Infosys Buyback; Power Grid, ONGC, And More To Trade Ex-Dividend—Full List
Business Update
DEE Development – Order Book Update:
• Cumulative orders executed for FY26 as on Oct 31 stand at Rs. 558.5 cr.
• Orders executed during Oct 2025 were Rs. 39.9 cr.
• Cumulative order inflow for FY26 as on Oct stands at Rs. 647.5 cr.
ICICI Prudential – October Business Update:
• New business premium up 6.5% at Rs. 1,773 cr (YoY).
• New business sum assured up 23% at Rs. 1.12 lakh cr (YoY).
ALSO READ
Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week — Power Grid, ONGC, Patanjali Foods, Godfrey Phillips & More
Stocks In News
Ram Ratna Wires: The company has received approval under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme for its Bhiwadi plant.
Tata Power: The company has invested a second tranche of Rs. 60 cr to acquire Khorlochhu Hydro Power.
Apollo Tyres: The company will consider raising funds via NCDs on November 13.
Swiggy: The company plans to raise up to Rs. 10,000 cr via QIP and other means.
Petronet LNG: The company has extended the tenure of Akshay Kumar Singh as MD & CEO to May 2027 from February 1.
Container Corporation of India: The company gives multiple orders aggregating to Rs. 462 cr from Touax Taxmaco Railcar Leasing, TIL, and GATX India.
Nykaa: The company has re-appointed Falguni Nayar as MD & CEO for five years effective February 12.
TVS Motor: The company’s step-down arm, Norton Motorcycle UK, has incorporated a new arm, Norton USA LLC, in Delaware.
Centum Electronics: The company has received NCLT approval for the amalgamation of its arm, Centum T&S, with the company.
Coal India: Damodar Valley Corporation has executed a joint venture pact with the company for a 1600 MW thermal project.
HAL: The company has entered into an agreement with US-based General Electric to supply 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines.
Trent: The company will tender 94,900 shares held in Inditex Trent Retail as part of the buyback offer.
Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened a new store in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total store count to 437.
Zydus Life: The company has received tentative approval from the US FDA for Olaparib tablets.
Alert: Olaparib is indicated for treatment of ovarian, breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancers.
KIMS: The company has approved the merger of two wholly-owned arms with the company.
Container Corp: The company has given multiple orders aggregating to Rs. 462 cr to Touax Taxmaco Railcar Leasing, TIL, and GATX India.
REC: The company has incorporated two arms, WR ER Part C Power Transmission and WR ER Part A Power Transmission.
Himadri Speciality: The company has approved the allotment of 1 cr shares upon conversion of an equal number of warrants.
Bajaj Auto:The company has appointed Vijay Jerome as Chief Digital & Information Officer & appoints Aditya Makharia as Chief Product Officer effective January 1, 2026.
Ashok Leyland: The company has fixed November 18 as the record date for interim dividend.
Lemon Tree: The company has opened an 80-room property in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Aadhar Housing Finance: The Company re-appointments Mr. Nirav Shah as Chief Risk Officer
JSW Cement: The company will acquire a 26% equity stake in JSW Green Energy Fifteen for Rs. 21.8 cr.
Shalby: The company has issued a corporate guarantee in favour of HDFC Bank up to Rs. 71.6 cr.
JSW Cement: The company has approved execution of a securities purchase pact with Nuvoco Vistas Corp, Alpha Alternatives Holdings, and Algebra Endeavour.
Crisil: The company has completed the acquisition of Crisil PriceMetrix Co, which becomes its arm post acquisition.
Waaree Energies: The company’s arm has acquired a 76% stake in Racemosa Energy for Rs. 53.2 cr. Racemosa Energy will become a step-down arm post acquisition.
GE Shipping: The company has appointed Deputy Chairman & MD Bharat K. Sheth as Chairman effective November 9.
Mahindra Lifespace: The appeal filed by the company against Tahsildar & Executive Magistrate, Bhiwandi regarding Rs. 10.6 cr demand has been disposed.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The RBI has approved amendments in the bank’s Articles of Association.
Bharat Petroleum Corp: The company has extended Sanjay Khanna’s additional charge as Chairman & MD, effective November 1 until further orders.
Petronet LNG: The company has extended Pramod Narang’s tenure as Director (Technical) to November 2027 from November 26, 2025.
MOIL: The company has fixed November 15 as the record date for interim dividend.
Dredging Corp: Unmesh Sharad Wagh has resigned as Director; Gaurav Dayal has been appointed Chairperson of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority.
Aadhar Housing: The company has re-appointed Nirav Shah as Chief Risk Officer for another 3-year term effective January 1, 2026.
Nuvama Wealth: The company’s arm Nuvama Asset Management has received a SEBI warning related to violations in client and data reporting.
S H Kelkar: The company has appointed Jagdish Agarwal as CFO effective December 2.
Samvardhana Motherson International: The Company has issued Commercial Paper of Rs.250 crores.
Sammaan Capital: The company has received in-principle approvals preferential issue and allotment of equity shares and warrants to Avenir Investment RSC
Kirloskar Ferrous: The company updates that operations at the Baramati plant have resumed from 6 November 2025;
Windsor Tech: The company has entered into a Share Purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Unitech Workholding for a consideration of Rs 42 crore. Further, the company will also buy non-agriculture land for Rs 55 crore in Gujarat.
Note: The company will issue 7.37 lakh shares at Rs 338.9/share to sellers via preferential issue
Havells India: The company signs a settlement pact with HPL group. The settlement pact is to resolve pending disputes to use 'Havells' mark, HPL Group acknowledges that co, promoters have rights to use 'Havells' mark since 1971 and waives any claims to 'Havells' mark, to not use it in any form. The company is to pay Rs 130 crore as one time final settlement to HPL Group.
Info Edge: To consider interim dividend of Nov. 12.
IPO offering
Pine Labs: The public issue was subscribed to 13% day 1. The bids were led by institutional investors (5%), retail investors (54%), QIBS (2%)
ALSO READ
IPO Rush: PhysicsWallah, Three Other Mainboard Issues To Open This Week; Groww Listing In Focus
IPO Listing
Lenskart Solutions: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Monday. The public issue was subscribed to 28.3x day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (18.2x), retail investors (7.5x), QIBS (40.4x)
Bulk & Block Deals
Bharti Airtel: PASTEL sold 5.1 cr shares (0.89%) at Rs. 2,030.37 apiece
Dam Capital Advisors: Chartered Finance & Leasing sold 4.74 lk shares at Rs 266.01 apiece
A1L: Minerva Ventures Fund bought 66,500 at Rs. 1,655.45 apiece
CYIENT: Amansa Holdings sold 9.44 lk shares at Rs. 1,101.23 apiece
SEIL: Necta Bloom Vcc - Necta Bloom One bought 16.1 lk share at Rs. 110 apiece.
Corporate Actions
Shares to Exit Anchor Lock-In
All Time Plastics (10th Nov | 3%)
JSW Cement (10th Nov | 3%)
Earnings In Focus
All Time Plastics, The Anup Engineering, Ather Energy, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bajaj Finance, Balaji Amines, Carysil, Dynamatic Technologies, EIH Associated Hotels, Electrosteel Castings, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Emami, Electronics Mart India, Esab India, Ganesha Ecosphere, Graphite India, Greenpanel Industries, HEG, Hinduja Global Solutions, HLE Glascoat, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Jindal Stainless, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, C.E. Info Systems, Navneet Education, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Rhi Magnesita India, Rolex Rings, Safari Industries India, Sarda Energy & Minerals, SJVN, Solar Industries India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Baazar Style Retail, Subros, Sula Vineyards, Suprajit Engineering, Syrma SGS Technology, Tasty Bite Eatables, Triveni Turbine, Venus Pipes & Tubes, V-Mart Retail, WeWork India Management
Pledge Shares Details
Shanti Educational Initiatives: Vineeta Chiripal, The Promoter disposed 5 lk shares
Stallion India Fluorochemicals: Shazad Sheriar Rustomji, The Promoter & Director disposed 8.08 lk shares
Trading Tweaks
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: EPack Prefab Technologies, Hatsun Agro Product
Price Band
Price Band change from 10% to 20%: CARTRADE TECH
F&O Cues
Nifty Nov futures is down 0.09% to 25,605 at a premium of 113 points.
Nifty Nov futures open up by 4.97%
Nifty Options 11th Nov Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,300.