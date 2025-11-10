Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 10

Ram Ratna Wires: The company has received approval under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme for its Bhiwadi plant.

Tata Power: The company has invested a second tranche of Rs. 60 cr to acquire Khorlochhu Hydro Power.

Apollo Tyres: The company will consider raising funds via NCDs on November 13.

Swiggy: The company plans to raise up to Rs. 10,000 cr via QIP and other means.

Petronet LNG: The company has extended the tenure of Akshay Kumar Singh as MD & CEO to May 2027 from February 1.

Container Corporation of India: The company gives multiple orders aggregating to Rs. 462 cr from Touax Taxmaco Railcar Leasing, TIL, and GATX India.

Nykaa: The company has re-appointed Falguni Nayar as MD & CEO for five years effective February 12.

TVS Motor: The company’s step-down arm, Norton Motorcycle UK, has incorporated a new arm, Norton USA LLC, in Delaware.

Centum Electronics: The company has received NCLT approval for the amalgamation of its arm, Centum T&S, with the company.

Coal India: Damodar Valley Corporation has executed a joint venture pact with the company for a 1600 MW thermal project.

HAL: The company has entered into an agreement with US-based General Electric to supply 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines.

Trent: The company will tender 94,900 shares held in Inditex Trent Retail as part of the buyback offer.

Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened a new store in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total store count to 437.

Zydus Life: The company has received tentative approval from the US FDA for Olaparib tablets.

Alert: Olaparib is indicated for treatment of ovarian, breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancers.

KIMS: The company has approved the merger of two wholly-owned arms with the company.

REC: The company has incorporated two arms, WR ER Part C Power Transmission and WR ER Part A Power Transmission.

Himadri Speciality: The company has approved the allotment of 1 cr shares upon conversion of an equal number of warrants.

Bajaj Auto:The company has appointed Vijay Jerome as Chief Digital & Information Officer & appoints Aditya Makharia as Chief Product Officer effective January 1, 2026.

Ashok Leyland: The company has fixed November 18 as the record date for interim dividend.

Lemon Tree: The company has opened an 80-room property in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Aadhar Housing Finance: The Company re-appointments Mr. Nirav Shah as Chief Risk Officer

JSW Cement: The company will acquire a 26% equity stake in JSW Green Energy Fifteen for Rs. 21.8 cr.

Shalby: The company has issued a corporate guarantee in favour of HDFC Bank up to Rs. 71.6 cr.

JSW Cement: The company has approved execution of a securities purchase pact with Nuvoco Vistas Corp, Alpha Alternatives Holdings, and Algebra Endeavour.

Crisil: The company has completed the acquisition of Crisil PriceMetrix Co, which becomes its arm post acquisition.

Waaree Energies: The company’s arm has acquired a 76% stake in Racemosa Energy for Rs. 53.2 cr. Racemosa Energy will become a step-down arm post acquisition.

GE Shipping: The company has appointed Deputy Chairman & MD Bharat K. Sheth as Chairman effective November 9.

Mahindra Lifespace: The appeal filed by the company against Tahsildar & Executive Magistrate, Bhiwandi regarding Rs. 10.6 cr demand has been disposed.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The RBI has approved amendments in the bank’s Articles of Association.

Bharat Petroleum Corp: The company has extended Sanjay Khanna’s additional charge as Chairman & MD, effective November 1 until further orders.

Petronet LNG: The company has extended Pramod Narang’s tenure as Director (Technical) to November 2027 from November 26, 2025.

MOIL: The company has fixed November 15 as the record date for interim dividend.

Dredging Corp: Unmesh Sharad Wagh has resigned as Director; Gaurav Dayal has been appointed Chairperson of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority.

Aadhar Housing: The company has re-appointed Nirav Shah as Chief Risk Officer for another 3-year term effective January 1, 2026.

Nuvama Wealth: The company’s arm Nuvama Asset Management has received a SEBI warning related to violations in client and data reporting.

S H Kelkar: The company has appointed Jagdish Agarwal as CFO effective December 2.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The Company has issued Commercial Paper of Rs.250 crores.

Sammaan Capital: The company has received in-principle approvals preferential issue and allotment of equity shares and warrants to Avenir Investment RSC

Kirloskar Ferrous: The company updates that operations at the Baramati plant have resumed from 6 November 2025;

Windsor Tech: The company has entered into a Share Purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Unitech Workholding for a consideration of Rs 42 crore. Further, the company will also buy non-agriculture land for Rs 55 crore in Gujarat.

Note: The company will issue 7.37 lakh shares at Rs 338.9/share to sellers via preferential issue

Havells India: The company signs a settlement pact with HPL group. The settlement pact is to resolve pending disputes to use 'Havells' mark, HPL Group acknowledges that co, promoters have rights to use 'Havells' mark since 1971 and waives any claims to 'Havells' mark, to not use it in any form. The company is to pay Rs 130 crore as one time final settlement to HPL Group.

Info Edge: To consider interim dividend of Nov. 12.