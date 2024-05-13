Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 13

The US stock market lost traction and bond yields rose after data pointed to an economy that is slowing amid stubborn inflationary pressures, posing a challenge to the outlook of Federal Reserve rate cuts, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.06% and 0.14%, respectively, as of 12:19 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.24%.

Brent crude was trading 0.89% lower at $83.13 a barrel. Gold rose 0.74% to $2,363.67 an ounce.

India's benchmark equity indices logged their worst week in nearly two months as they declined around 2% this week. On Friday, the indices ended higher after five sessions, led by gains in Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

The Nifty ended 0.44%, or 97.10 points, higher at 22,054.60 and the Sensex rose 248.45 points, or 0.34%, to close at 72,652.62.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,117.5 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for fourteen straight sessions and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,709.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at 83.49 against the US dollar.