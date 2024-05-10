Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 10

Benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific region extended gains to the second day as higher than expected initial jobless claims in the U.S. fuelled hopes the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 654.92 points or 1.72% higher at 38,728.90, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 38.20 points or 0.49% up at 7,759.80 as of 06:37 a.m.

Number of people filing for initial unemployment benefits in the U.S. rose 22,000 to seasonally adjusted 231,000 in the week ended May 4, marking the highest level since last August. A Bloomberg survey forecasted 212,000 claims for the week.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.27% and 0.51%, respectively, as of 11:25 a.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.85%.

Brent crude was trading 0.38% higher at $84.20 a barrel. Gold rose 0.16% to $2,350.11 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 35 points or 0.16% higher at 22,163.50 as of 06:40 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices recorded their worst fall since January, tracking declines in shares of heavyweights HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Reliance Industries.

Market capitalisation of the Nifty Total Market, which tracks the performance of 750 stocks listed on the NSE, fell Rs 6.7 lakh crore in Thursday's crash, according to data on the NSE.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 345 points, or 1.55%, lower at 21,957.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 1,062.22 points, or 1.45%, lower at 72,404.17.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Thursday for the sixth consecutive session, as the sell-off hit a new high in nearly a month. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 6,994.9 crore—the highest since April 12—and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 13th day and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,642.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.51 against the US dollar.